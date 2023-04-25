AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:47 p.m. EDT

Is NFL hypocritical or hypervigilant in betting punishment?

Some say the NFL is hypocritical for suspending players for gambling after the league has embraced legalized wagering as a major source of revenue in recent years. Others see it as necessary for the league to maintain public confidence that its games are on the up and up. The league suspended five players last week for gambling while at work. Three were banned for at least next season for gambling on football and two others were suspended for placing bets on non-football games from team facilities.

Rodgers latest aging NFL star to join Jets late in career

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The trade of Aaron Rodgers to New York puts one of the greatest players in NFL history in a Jets uniform. Despite a 54-year Super Bowl drought and the league’s longest active streak without a playoff appearance, the Jets have acquired several Hall of Fame players over the years. Some had big impacts, while others simply made a pitstop in New York on their way to Canton. The list includes Brett Favre, LaDainian Tomlinson, Ronnie Lott and Art Monk.

For Heat, the legend of ‘Playoff Jimmy’ continues to grow

MIAMI (AP) — Playoff Jimmy is the moniker that Jimmy Butler has now whether he wants it or not. He says it isn’t a thing. His play shows otherwise. He had scored 45 or more points five times in his NBA career, and three of those games have come in the playoffs. The most recent one came Monday in a performance for all-time. Butler scored 56 points, tying the fourth-highest playoff scoring effort in NBA history, and carried the Miami Heat past the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 to take a 3-1 lead in that Eastern Conference first-round series.

NBA Playoffs: Butler, James carry their teams to Monday wins

Jimmy Butler scored 56 points to lead Miami. LeBron James sent a game to overtime and then finished off a win. The stars showed up on Monday night in the NBA. Butler broke James’ Heat playoff single-game scoring record in leading Miami past Milwaukee — and giving the Heat a 3-1 lead over the NBA’s top overall seed. James had 22 points and 20 rebounds to carry the Los Angeles Lakers past Memphis for a 3-1 lead in that series.

Will teams delay on taking Jalen Carter like Sapp, Moss?

Warren Sapp and Randy Moss waited longer than expected to hear their names called in the first round of the NFL draft because teams were concerned about off-field issues. Both players ended up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Jalen Carter was once projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this week’s draft before the Chicago Bears made a trade with the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers. Now, there are questions about how far the Georgia standout defensive lineman may slip because of his involvement in a car crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

What is a sweeper? A look at the pitch taking over MLB

PHOENIX (AP) — Move over slider, curve, slurve and screwball, there’s a new (ish) breaking ball making the rounds in the majors: the sweeper. Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani uses it, as does Padres starter Yu Darvish, Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes and dozens of other pitchers. It’s not really a new pitch, but a new term to describe a certain type of breaking ball that’s been around a long time. A good sweeper’s main movement is side-to-side and doesn’t plunge downward like the normal slider or curveball. Ohtani’s sweeper is considered one of the best in today’s game, with a good one producing around 20 inches of horizontal movement.

Horvat among NHL stars coming up small early in playoffs

A handful of big-name stars around the NHL have been invisible or close to it during the first week of the playoffs. Bo Horvat was held without a point in the New York Islanders’ series against Carolina before a goal in garbage time of Game 4 when the Hurricanes took a 3-1 lead. Florida captain Aleksander Barkov has been a nonfactor in the Panthers falling behind three games to one against Boston. Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy also has not been himself and the Lightning are down 3-1 to Toronto. Those players don’t have much time to start making an impact before it’s too late.

Wimbledon to house Ukraine’s players, fund relief efforts

The All England Club will pay for two rooms for Ukrainian tennis players and their teams during the grass-court season and will donate what could top more than $600,000 after deciding to allow players from Russia and Belarus back into the tournament despite the ongoing war. Club chairman Ian Hewitt says letting Russians and Belarusians compete at Wimbledon after banning them a year ago was probably the most difficult decision of his tenure. Wimbledon begins on July 3.

Column: Team USA strong enough that it doesn’t need LIV help

Players who signed up for Saudi riches of LIV Golf knew there would be a cost. It wasn’t the majors. Top players are still eligible. But it should cost them a chance to play for the U.S. team in the Ryder Cup. For starters, the American team is strong enough it doesn’t need them. LIV players face long odds to earn one of six automatic spots. To be worthy of a captain’s pick? U.S. skipper Zach Johnson says his qualifiers will have a big say. It should be hard to consider a player who turned his back on his tour.

AP sources: Pirates, OF Reynolds agree to 8-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds is sticking with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran outfielder and the club have agreed to an eight-year deal worth $106.75 million. That’s according to three people with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official pending a physical. The contract is the richest in the history of the Pirates and gives the club another cornerstone to build around as it tries to emerge from four straight last-place finishes in the NL Central.

