AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:46 p.m. EST

Big 12 committed to title game even with CFP expansion and changes in league, Yormark says

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark says his still-evolving conference remains committed to having a championship game even as the College Football Playoff expands from four to 12 teams after this season. Yormark says the game creates a wonderful narrative for the conference. Seventh-ranked Texas, the Big 12’s last hope to get into the final four-team version of the playoffs, played No. 19 Oklahoma State on Saturday. The league has a contract for the title game at AT&T Stadium through 2031. Texas and Oklahoma are going to the SEC next season when the Big 12 grows to 16 teams with four current Pac-12 members.

No. 3 Washington rallies to beat No. 5 Oregon 34-31 and secure playoff spot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. passed for 319 yards and a touchdown, Dillon Johnson ran for 152 yards and two TDs and No. 3 Washington wrapped up a spot in the College Football Playoff, beating No. 5 Oregon 34-31 on Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship. The game was likely the final Pac-12 Championship given 10 of the 12 teams will be playing in different conferences next season. Only Oregon State and Washington State will remain as they try to find a way to keep the tradition-rich conference together in some form. The Huskies (13-0) scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to take a 34-24 lead. Oregon (11-2) scored a late touchdown for the final score, but failed to recover the onside kick.

Pac-12 ends on a high note, but the future is much more daunting for 2 remaining schools

LAS VEGAS (AP) — George Kliavkoff followed the custom for a conference commissioner and handed the Pac-12 Championship trophy to Washington coach Kalen DeBoer. Kliavkoff then quickly got out of the way. He has been at the center of the Pac-12 meltdown and with this almost certainly the conference’s last championship game. So Kliavkoff could hardly be blamed for wanting the spotlight shone elsewhere. As joyous as the third-ranked Huskies felt about defeating No. 5 Oregon 34-31 for a spot in the College Football Playoff, those emotions also were tempered about what’s being left behind.

Buie stars as Northwestern tops Edey and No. 1 Purdue for 2nd straight season

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Boo Buie scored seven of his 31 points in overtime to help Northwestern beat Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue for the second straight season, winning 92-88 in the Big Ten opener for each school. Buie also had nine assists and four rebounds, rallying Northwestern from an eight-point halftime deficit. Ty Berry also scored seven points in OT and finished with 21, and Ryan Langborg added 20 points. The Wildcats became the seventh program since 2010-11 to beat a team ranked No. 1 in the AP poll in consecutive seasons. Edey had 35 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots for Purdue.

McCullar scores 21 as No. 5 Kansas beats No. 4 UConn 69-65 in showdown of past 2 NCAA champions

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers that gave Kansas the lead down the stretch, and the fifth-ranked Jayhawks held on to beat No. 4 UConn 69-65. The game was a showdown of the past two national champions, and it lived up to the hype. The Jayhawks had a chance to wrap it up in the final minute, but KJ Adams Jr. and Dajuan Harris Jr. could only make one of their four free throws. Cam Spencer had a look at a potential go-ahead 3 in the final seconds, but it came up short and Adams put the game away with two free throws. Tristen Newton hit a career-high six 3s and scored 31 points for the defending champion Huskies.

The surfing venue for the Paris Olympics is on the other side of the world but could steal the show

PARIS (AP) — The surfing venue for next year’s Paris Olympics is nearly 16,000 kilometers, or 10,000 miles, away on the other side of the world. Tahiti will host the competition because it has some of the largest waves on the planet. The venue also allows France to highlight its long historical ties to the South Pacific. Tahiti was chosen over other surf spots in France that could easily have been reached by train and bus from the French capital. Big-wave enthusiasts like Tahitian-born surfer Kauli Vaast say Tahiti makes sense for the Olympics because its surf is so spectacular.

Kaidon Salter leads unbeaten No. 20 Liberty past New Mexico State 49-35 for C-USA title

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kaidon Salter threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and undefeated No. 20 Liberty maintained its hopes of a New Year’s Six bowl bid, beating New Mexico State 49-35 in the Conference USA championship game. Salter was 20 of 25 passing for 319 yards and rushed 12 times for 165 yards in a dominant performance for the Flames, who improved to 13-0. Liberty could end up playing on New Year’s Day as the highest-ranked Group of Five team if No. 17 Tulane falls to SMU in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference title game. The Flames finished with 712 yards of offense, including 393 on the ground. New Mexico State’s eight-game winning streak ended.

Nikola Jokic has 21 points, 16 assists, Nuggets hold off Suns 119-111

PHOENIX (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 16 assists, Reggie Jackson added 20 points and the Denver Nuggets held off the Phoenix Suns 119-111 for a hard-fought victory Friday night. Down 17 in the first half, the Suns — on a night Kevin Durant moved into 10th place on the NBA’s career scoring list — cut Denver’s lead to 94-91 entering the fourth. Phoenix tied it three times early in the fourth before Denver pulled away at the end. Jusuf Nurkic led the Suns — playing without Devin Booker — with a season-high 31 points. Durant added 30 points but shot just 8 of 25 from the field, including 0 for 5 in the fourth quarter.

Oregon State, Washington State, Mountain West agree to 6-game football scheduling arrangement in ’24

Oregon State, Washington State and the Mountain West have announced a football scheduling agreement for the 2024 season. It gives the two schools six opponents each and keeps open the possibility that they will operate as a two-team conference for at least a year. All 12 Mountain West schools will be involved and Oregon State and Washington State will each play three homes games and three road games against members of the conference. The Mountain West will play a seven-game conference schedule and the games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count against the conference standings.

Female athletes sue the University of Oregon alleging Title IX violations by the school

A group of female athletes has filed a federal lawsuit against the University of Oregon alleging Title IX violations by the school. Thirty-two women, all varsity beach volleyball and club rowing athletes, are plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which accuses the school of depriving women of equal treatment and benefits, equal athletic aid, and equal opportunities to participate in varsity intercollegiate athletics. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene seeks correction of the violations and unspecified damages.

