AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:46 p.m. EDT

Paris Olympics off to rough start, with sabotaged trains and weather dampening mood before opening

PARIS (AP) — The Paris Olympics are getting off to a rough start. Suspected acts of sabotage targeted France’s flagship high-speed rail network and cloudy skies with light drizzle are hanging over the French capital ahead of its promised spectacular opening ceremony on Friday evening. It is a day of utmost importance for France and its capital. Dozens of heads of state and government are in town for the Olympic opening and a global audience is tuning in. But French authorities are scrambling to deal with widespread rail disruptions. They blamed coordinated overnight sabotage attacks targeting high-speed train lines. Overcast skies over Paris are further dampening the mood.

Who are the flag bearers for the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony?

PARIS (AP) — Most countries will have two athletes hoisting a large flag in the boats along the Seine River for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. It’s considered an honor to be chosen for that duty at the Games. For years, there was just one flag bearer per nation. In a tradition that began at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, nearly every delegation now selects one woman and one man to share the job — although sometimes, if there’s only one athlete present, that person will carry the flag alone. That’s the case this time with six teams.

First positive doping test at Paris Olympics is Iraqi judoka for anabolic steroids

PARIS (AP) — A male judoka from Iraq tested positive for two anabolic steroids at the Paris Olympics. The International Testing Agency says Sajjad Sehen tested positive for metandienone and boldenone in a sample taken in Paris on Tuesday. He was due to compete next Tuesday at his first Olympics. The 28-year-old Sehen is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted and must be removed from the Paris Games. Sehen was due to compete in the men’s 81 kilogram class, starting Tuesday in the round of 32 against an opponent from Uzbekistan.

Georgia wide receiver Rara Thomas arrested on cruelty to children, battery charges

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested on charges of cruelty to children and battery, adding to the team’s recent legal woes. Athens-Clarke County jail records show Thomas was booked at 3:20 a.m. on felony charges of cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery charges. Bail had not been set as of late Friday morning. It is the second arrest for Thomas in two years. Thomas, a transfer from Mississippi State, was arrested by University of Georgia police early in 2023 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery. The charges were dropped.

Canada women’s soccer coach suspended over drone scandal, which may be part of ‘systemic’ issues

Canada women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman has been suspended and removed from the team for the Paris Olympics in the wake of a drone-spying scandal. And the head of Canada Soccer says he is investigating a potential “systemic ethical shortcoming.” Canada Soccer CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue says players on the Canadian women’s team were not involved in any unethical behavior at the Paris Games. Blue says Priestman’s future with the team is “pending the outcome of our review of this matter entirely.”

Former Chiefs lineman Isaiah Buggs sentenced to hard labor in Alabama on animal cruelty charges

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been convicted on two counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty charges. Tuscaloosa County District Judge Joanne Jannik sentenced Buggs to a year of hard labor, ordering him to serve 60 days. The rest would be suspended for two years pending Buggs’ behavior. The 27-year-old Buggs also is not allowed to have or be around firearms or own dogs or cats. The Chiefs released the former Alabama player on June 24, eight days after he was arrested on a charge of domestic violence/burglary.

For Ukrainian athletes, joy mixes with sorrow at the Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — For Ukrainian competitors in Paris for the Olympics, joy goes hand in hand with sorrow. Athletes are striving to enjoy the dream of competing at one of the world’s most prestigious sports events while carrying the burden of the war back home. Ukrainian badminton player Polina Buhrova says she experiences a mix of emotions while trying to enjoy her first Olympics but getting upset reading the news from Ukraine. She says she’s ready to show “how strong we are.” Fencer Olga Kharlan says preparing for the Games was especially challenging because she had to train abroad due to Russia’s war and had not seen her family in a long time.

Lions lose K Michael Badgley to a season-ending injury, giving UFL star Jake Bates chance to win job

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley will miss the season with a significant injury, leaving United Football League sensation Jake Bates as the front-runner for the job. Badgley was injured before practice Thursday and will require surgery. Coach Dan Campbell didn’t disclose the nature of the injury. ESPN reported it was a torn hamstring. Badgley had kicked for six NFL teams since 2018 before the Lions signed him to their practice squad a year ago. He was activated in December and went 4 for 4 on field goals over the last three regular-season games and 3 for 3 in the playoffs.

Simone Biles submits an original skill on uneven bars ahead of Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles is looking to add to the list of skills named after her in gymnastics’ Code of Points. The American superstar has submitted an original skill on uneven bars to the International Gymnastics Federation. If Biles successfully completes it during women’s qualifying, the skill will become the sixth to bear her name in the code. Biles already has two elements named after her on vault and floor exercise, and one on balance beam. She is looking to become the only active gymnast to have an eponymous skill on all four events.

Naomi Osaka is in a better place as she returns to the Olympics and Roland Garros at Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka is back on the tennis tour, back at a Summer Olympics and back at Roland Garros. The sport’s Paris Games competition begins Saturday on the same clay courts that host the French Open. It’s a place that marked such a significant moment in Osaka’s life. It was during that tournament in 2021 that she revealed she dealt with anxiety and depression. Also significant to Osaka were the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, when she was supposed to be one of the big stars in her native Japan. She took pride in lighting the cauldron, but the results on the court were not what she wanted.

