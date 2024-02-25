AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:43 a.m. EST

Duke’s Filipowski hobbled after fan collision during court-storming following Wake Forest’s win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Duke star big man Kyle Filipowski was hobbled after a collision with a fan rushing onto the court to celebrate Wake Forest’s win against the eighth-ranked Blue Devils. The 7-footer had ice on his right knee when talking to reporters afterward. Filipowski told reporters it was “ridiculous” that more wasn’t done to slow the court-storming fans to allow the Blue Devils to get off the court. Duke coach Jon Scheyer also called it a “dangerous thing.” The collision involving Filipowski offered the latest example of potential dangers from court-storming. That included a fan colliding with Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark last month.

Jen Pawol becomes the first woman to umpire a spring training game since 2007

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It took eight years but Jen Pawol made the leap from the minors to a major league game spring training contest when she umpired the Grapefruit League opener between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of The Palm Beaches on Saturday. Pawol’s spring training debut marked the first time since 2007 that a woman umpired a major league spring training game, last done by Ria Cortesio. With a ponytail coming out of her ballcap, Pawol was stationed at third base.

MLB union says 2-second cut to pitch clock too soon for some pitchers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball’s move to slice two seconds off the pitch clock with runners on base is too much, too soon, according to the head of the players’ union. MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said on Saturday that pitchers around the league are concerned about injuries now that the pitch clock is moving from 20 seconds to 18 seconds with men on base in 2024. The pitch clock will stay at 15 seconds with no one on base. MLB introduced a new rules package last season that radically cut game times by about 25 minutes, which was the quickest games have been played since 1984. MLB still wants to shave a few more minutes off game times, cutting the pitch clock even more for the upcoming season.

Eric Beiniemy expected to join UCLA as associate head coach, offensive coordinator, AP sources say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Bieniemy is expected to become UCLA’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the contract are still being worked out. Bieniemy, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, spent the past season in Washington. He wasn’t retained by new Commanders coach Dan Quinn, who replaced Ron Rivera. Bieniemy joins DeShaun Foster’s staff at UCLA. Foster took over after Chip Kelly left to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

No. 2 Houston beats No. 11 Baylor 82-76 in OT behind Cryer’s 15 points against his former team

WACO, Texas (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 15 points against his former team, including six free throws in overtime, as second-ranked and Big 12-leading Houston beat No. 11 Baylor 82-76. The 24-3 Cougars blew a 16-point halftime lead and thought they had won the game on a long 3-pointer by Jamal Shead to end regulation before replay showed the ball was still in his hands when the clock ran out. Emanuel Sharp had 18 points to lead the Cougars. J’Wan Roberts had 17 points and eight rebounds, while while Shead had 12 points and 10 assists. Ja’Kobe Walter scored a game-high 23 points for 19-8 Baylor, RayJ Dennis had 21. Jalen Bridges had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Byron, Busch and other NASCAR drivers are still adjusting to Atlanta’s reconfigured track

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — NASCAR drivers are still making adjustments in the third year of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s reconfigured track with higher banks. Even William Byron, who has two wins at Atlanta on the new-look track, says he wouldn’t want to race in Atlanta every week. Ford drivers won seven of the top nine spots in qualifying for Sunday’s race. Michael McDowell won his first pole in his 467th career start, edging Joey Logano. Byron, who is coming off last week’s Daytona 500 win, qualified 11th. Kyle Busch says repaving the track was necessary but he wishes the higher banks had not come with the new surface.

NBA-leading Celtics cruise to 8th straight win with 116-102 victory over Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 22 and the NBA-leading Boston Celtics easily handled the New York Knicks 116-102 for their eighth consecutive victory. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and Derrick White added 13 for the Celtics, who have won 10 of their last 11. Jalen Brunson had 34 points on 12-for-25 shooting from the field and 4-for-9 from 3-point range and Josh Hart had 16 for the Knicks, who were swept by Boston in their four-game season series.

John Wooden stamp unveiled at UCLA honoring the coach who led Bruins to a record 10 national titles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. stamp honoring John Wooden has been unveiled on the UCLA campus where he coached the Bruins to a record 10 national basketball championships in the 1960s and ’70s. Two of his former players, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jamaal Wilkes, were on hand to honor Wooden. His oldest grandchild, Christy Impelman, recalled how Wooden personally replied to letters and autograph requests throughout his lifetime with handwritten notes he enclosed in envelopes with stamps. He is the second college basketball coach to be honored with a postage stamp. The other is James Naismith, who invented the game. Wooden was 99 when he died in 2010.

Former NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities in Washington state say

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say former NFL star Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence. A Washington State Patrol trooper who helped respond to the traffic stop in a statement of probable cause reported talking to Sherman and noticing “the odor of intoxicants” and that Sherman’s eyes appeared to be “bloodshot and watery.” An email seeking comment was sent to a representative for Sherman listed on his social media sites and for an attorney who has represented him in the past. Sherman spent much of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He more recently has worked as a football analyst.

Hundreds attend funeral mass for the woman killed during a celebration of Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of mourners attended a funeral mass for a Kansas City-area DJ who was killed during a celebration rally of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory. Lisa Lopez-Galvan was remembered Saturday during a funeral mass as a loving mother and wife who saw each day as a chance for excitement and laughter. The 43-year-old Lopez-Galvan was one of about two dozen people shot when gunfire erupted Feb. 14 outside the city’s Union Station where she, her husband and adult son had joined an estimated crowd of 1 million people for the festivities. As the rally ended, a dispute led to gunfire. Authorities say it started over a belief that people in one group were staring at people in another group.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.