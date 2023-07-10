AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:42 a.m. EDT

Allisen Corpuz wins the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach for her first LPGA title

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz picked the right time and the right place for her first big win. She won the first U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, shooting a final-round 69 for a three-shot victory. The 25-year-old from Hawaii is the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women’s Open her first LPGA win. And she made it look easy. Corpuz was the only player to break par all four days at Pebble Beach. And she kept her emotions in check the whole way until wiping away tears on the 18th green. Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin finished second.

Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic will be back at Centre Court and Carlos Alcaraz plays, too

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic will be back at Centre Court on Monday to try to close out his fourth-round match against 17th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz. The seven-time champion won the first two sets in tiebreakers on Centre Court when play was suspended because it was too late. Djokovic’s Wimbledon winning streak is at 31 matches and counting and he’s 5-0 lifetime against Hurkacz. Hurkacz hadn’t dropped a set in three wins before facing Djokovic. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is trying to tie Roger Federer’s record of eight men’s titles at Wimbledon. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz faces Matteo Berrettini for a spot in the quarterfinals. Defending champion Elina Rybakina takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia, and two-time champion Petra Kvitova faces 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur.

Iga Swiatek finally reaches the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Novak Djokovic’s match was suspended

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek saved two match points and came back to beat Belinda Bencic 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2), 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time. Sunday’s victory extended Swiatek’s unbeaten run to 14 matches. That included a run to her fourth Grand Slam title at the French Open last month. Swiatek has won three championships at Roland Garros and one at the U.S. Open. But she never had been past the fourth round at the All England Club. Swiatek had a 37-match winning streak snapped during a third-round loss at Wimbledon a year ago. Bencic won the singles gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Northwestern will gather more information on football hazing allegations amid Fitzgerald suspension

Uncertainty continues to swirl around the Northwestern football program after allegations of hazing led to the suspension of coach Pat Fitzgerald this week. One day after the suspension, The Daily Northwestern published a story that detailed some of the allegations while claiming that Fitzgerald “may have known that hazing took place.” That led university president Michael Schill to write an open letter to the community acknowledging he may have erred in the level of punishment handed down and that he planned to speak to university leaders to determine his next steps. Meanwhile, football practice begins in just a few weeks with the season opener Sept. 3 at Rutgers quickly approaching.

Wembanyama more aggressive in stronger second Summer League game with Spurs in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama was yelling in celebration, punching the air, even got a Band-Aid on his right cheek because of some physicality. For his second act in Las Vegas, Wembanyama showed some fire. The No. 1 pick in this year’s draft looked much more like himself in his second game of Summer League on Sunday. He finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds, but the Spurs lost 85-80 to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Pittsburgh selects hard-throwing LSU pitcher Paul Skenes with top pick of amateur draft

SEATTLE (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have selected hard-throwing LSU right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes with the top pick in baseball’s amateur draft. Skenes went 12-3 as a pitcher, with 209 strikeouts in 122 innings in helping lead the Tigers to the College World Series championship. The pick was announced by Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr., the top pick of the 1987 draft by the Seattle Mariners. For the second time in three years, the Pirates held the top overall selection after selecting catcher Henry Davis at the top of the 2021 draft. Davis made his major league debut last month for Pittsburgh. LSU teammate Dylan Crews went No. 2 to Washington with high school outfielder Max Clark being selected third by Detroit.

US beats Canada 3-2 in shootout after 2-2 tie to reach CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt Turner stopped two penalty kicks, and the United States beat Canada 3-2 in a shootout after a 2-2 draw for a berth in a CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal against Panama. In a game scoreless until the 88th minute, the U.S. tied the score on Scott Kennedy’s 115th minute own goal, six minutes after Jacob Shaffelburg put Canada ahead. Brandon Vázquez gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead but Steven Vitória made it 1-1 in the third minute of stoppage time with a penalty kick after a hand ball on Miles Robinson.

Gabby Thomas holds off Sha’Carri Richardson to win the 200 at the US track and field championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Gabby Thomas held off Sha’Carri Richardson with the best time in the world this year to win the women’s 200 meters at the U.S. track and field championships. Thomas caught up to Richardson rounding the curve and powered to the finish in 21.60 seconds. The 26-year-old Thomas skipped the 100 to conserve her energy for the 200. She finished eighth at nationals last season as she dealt with a hamstring injury. Richardson accomplished what she wanted to at nationals. She qualified in both sprint events for worlds next month in Budapest, Hungary. Richardson won the 100 on Friday. In the men’s 200, Erriyon Knighton held off Kenny Bednarek for the win.

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus booed at Wimbledon after loss to Elena Svitolina of Ukraine

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Victoria Azarenka says it “wasn’t fair” that she was booed at Wimbledon after her loss to Ukrainian rival Elina Svitolina. Azarenka is from Belarus. She knew that Svitolina does not shake hands with Russian and Belarusian players because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, so she walked directly to the umpire to shake hands. She also seemed to give a slight wave to Svitolina, who won in a third-set tiebreaker. But boos rained down from the crowd at No. 1 Court as Azarenka gathered her equipment. Azarenka said she’s not sure the crowd understood what was happening. She says she was trying to be respectful of Svitolina.

Stephenson resigns from PGA Tour board over ‘serious concerns’ about Saudi deal, according to report

The Washington Post is reporting former AT&T Chairman Randall Stephenson has resigned from the PGA Tour policy board. His resignation letter cites serious concerns over the tour’s proposed partnership with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund. The PGA Tour confirmed the resignation in a memo to its members citing Stephenson’s 12 years on the board. Stephenson says he intended to resign a week after the tour cut its deal with the Public Investment Fund. He says he waited when PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan took a monthlong leave for a health issue. The Saudi deal still requires board approval.

