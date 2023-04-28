AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:41 p.m. EDT

NFL draft dominated early by QBs, including top pick Young

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Quarterbacks dominated the first part of the NFL draft. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were among the top four picks Thursday night, an expected result in a league where teams know finding a franchise QB is the quickest path to success. The Carolina Panthers selected Young, the slender and dynamic Alabama quarterback, with the No. 1 pick, seven weeks after making a blockbuster trade with Chicago to move up to get their choice of potential franchise players. The Panthers chose the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner over Ohio State’s Stroud, Florida’s Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis. New coach Frank Reich said earlier in the week that the organization reached a consensus Monday after several weeks of deliberation.

Levis, Hooker among top prospects for Day 2 of NFL draft

Kentucky’s Will Levis and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker are two quarterbacks who are tantalizing prospects for teams on Day 2 of the NFL draft. Levis and Hooker slipped into the second round as the run on quarterbacks came to a screeching halt after the Colts selected Florida’s Anthony Richardson Jr. with the fourth overall pick. The 2023 NFL draft began with the Panthers making Alabama’s Bryce Young the top overall pick and the Texans chose Ohio State’s CJ Stroud next. Levis was projected to go as high as that No. 2 pick but instead fell to Day 2.

Ravens agree to 5-year, $260M deal with QB Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle with Lamar Jackson on a five-year deal on Thursday, making their star quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history. The Ravens and Jackson agreed on a $260 million, five-year deal with $185 million in guaranteed money, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been signed. The deal keeps the 2019 NFL MVP in Baltimore for the foreseeable future and ends a contract negotiation saga that was dominating the team’s offseason. Jackson’s contract tops the $255 million, five-year deal the Philadelphia Eagles gave Jalen Hurts earlier this month. Hurts got $179.3 million in guarantees.

Run to daylight: Running backs go before WRs in NFL draft

For one night at least, running backs got some of the glory in the pass-happy NFL. In an era when what used to be one of the premier positions in football has been de-emphasized, Texas’ Bijan Robinson and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs broke the trend and went off the board quickly in the NFL draft. The Atlanta Falcons took Robinson eighth overall and the Detroit Lions took Gibbs four spots later. The picks were a far cry from the last four drafts when only four running backs went in the first round and none were picked higher than 24th.

Celtics pull away, beat Hawks 128-120 for 4-2 series win

ATLANTA (AP) — Al Horford hit a huge 3-pointer against his former team and the Boston Celtics broke open a tight game in the closing minutes to beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-120. The Celtics win the opening-round playoff series four games to two and advance to face the Philadelphia 76ers. Game 1 is Monday night in Boston. The Celtics ripped off an 11-0 run that included three straight 3-pointers. Horford’s big shot was sandwiched around treys from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Brown led the Celtics with 32 points, while Tatum had 30. Trae Young paced Atlanta with 30 points but made only one field goal in the second half.

NBA Playoffs: Round 1 could end as quickly as Friday night

Boston is through to Round 2 after eliminating Atlanta. Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from joining the Celtics. The opening round of the NBA playoffs could end Friday if the Warriors beat Sacramento and the Lakers beat Memphis. Round 2 starts Saturday when Phoenix and Denver open their Western Conference semifinal series. The other conference semifinals: Miami-New York starts Sunday, Boston-Philadelphia starts Monday and the Lakers-Grizzles winner will play the Warriors-Kings winner.

Bring on Philly! Celtics fend off Hawks, face 76ers next

ATLANTA (AP) — Bring on Philly. The Boston Celtics finally finished off the Atlanta Hawks, winning the opening-round series in six games with a 128-120 victory. Now, the Celtics can turn their attention to the well-rested Philadelphia 76ers for a matchup between the two highest-seeded teams left on the Eastern Conference side. Game 1 is Monday night in Boston. With top-seeded Milwaukee stunningly knocked out by Miami, the Celtics-76ers winner will surely be viewed as a big favorite to advance to the NBA Finals. Boston has essentially been in championship-or-bust mode since losing to Golden State in last year’s finals.

Andy Warhol portrait of OJ Simpson goes on auction block

NEW YORK (AP) — An Andy Warhol silkscreen portrait of O.J. Simpson is going up for auction. Part of Warhol’s famous “Athletes” series, the portrait spent 19 years in the possession of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which says it never displayed it. The Phillips auction house is billing the work as a rare instance of two major 20th century pop culture figures coming together. Now 75, Simpson was acquitted in 1995 of the double slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. He was found liable for the deaths in 1997 by a California civil court jury, and later served nine years in prison for armed robbery.

Nuggets: Searching for NBA gold at the end of the rainbows

DENVER (AP) — At times, the Denver Nuggets were easy – sometimes, too easy – to love, with their rainbow uniforms, their rumpled grumposaurus of a coach and a defense-optional game plan that kept the scoreboard clicking into the 120s and 130s night after night. At other times, loving them was more difficult, say, during those 50, 60 and 70-loss seasons in the ’90s that installed a revolving door on the coach’s office, or even during a decade-long resurgence in the 2000s. And even now, with the Nuggets the top-seed in the Western Conference, Denver has never seemed to be mistaken for much beyond an NBA novelty. And if there really is gold at the end of all those rainbows, a real Nuggets fan will have to see it to believe it.

Electronic line calls at all ATP men’s tennis events by 2025

There won’t be any more arguing with line judges over calls at tennis tournaments on the ATP men’s tour as of 2025 — because there won’t be any more line judges at those events by then. The ATP announced Friday that it will use Electronic Line Calling Live — known as ELC Live — for all “out” calls in all matches beginning two years from now. Each match still will be overseen by a chair umpire but the line judges who used to be entrusted with determining where shots landed will no longer be present on court.

