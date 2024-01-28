AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:41 a.m. EST

James outduels Curry with a triple-double as Lakers take double-OT thriller vs. Warriors 145-144

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LeBron James made a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left in the second overtime to cap his triple-double of 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, outdueling Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors 145-144. Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left in the second OT and hit another over Anthony Davis with 1:22 to go on the way to 46 points with a season-high nine 3s.

Oilers win 16th straight to move within one of tying NHL record, beating Predators 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists and the Edmonton Oilers won their 16th straight game to move within one of tying the NHL record, beating the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Saturday. Edmonton will attempt to tie the record set by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins when it returns from the All-Star break to play at Vegas on Feb. 6. The Oilers matched the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest streak. Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and two assists, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman also scored and Stuart Skinner made 28 saves to help Edmonton improve to 29-15-1. The Oilers are 24-3-0 in their last 27 and have a franchise-record streak of 14 games without allowing more than two goals.

Oui! Matthieu Pavon is the first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour since World War II

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matthieu Pavon made an 8-foot putt for a dramatic birdie on No. 18 at Torrey Pines South for a one-shot victory in the Farmers Insurance Open on Saturday that made him the first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour. Pavon raised his arms in celebration and shouted before hugging his caddie after the putt rolled in as dusk began falling at the municipal course high above the Pacific Ocean. His only birdie on the back nine saved him from a playoff. His final-round 3-under 69 put him at 13 under, one stroke better than Nicolai Hojgaard. Pavon was two shots ahead of Stephan Jaeger, who led after the second and third rounds, and Nicolai Hojgaard and Nate Lashley.

Spurs mascot The Coyote captures bat with net — to the delight of Wembanyama

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A bat descended on the court and delayed play after Victor Wembanyama made a 3-pointer two minutes into the San Antonio Spurs’ 113-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. The Spurs’ mascot, The Coyote, captured the bat with a net after numerous failed attempts, much to the delight of Wembanyama and Spurs teammate Jeremy Sochan. The Coyote previously corralled two bats, while former Spurs star Manu Ginobili swatted another to the court with his bare hand in November 2009. Wembanyama went on to score nine points over the next two minutes. The French rookie finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Aryna Sabalenka wins second straight Australian Open title, beating Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has successfully defended her Australian Open title. The No. 2-ranked Sabalenka clinched back-to-back titles at Melbourne Park with a 6-3, 6-2 win over No. 12-seeded Zheng Qinwen in the women’s final. She forced service breaks early in each set and maintained her dominance over 21-year-old Zheng, who was playing in her first major final. Sabalenka improved to two wins in her three Grand Slam finals. She is the first woman since Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and ’13 to win consecutive Australian singles titles. The 25-year-old from Belarus says her breakthrough win last year gave her the confidence she could win more Grand Slam titles and her U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff gave her the extra motivation.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver finalizing contract extension, source tells AP

Adam Silver is finalizing an extension to remain as commissioner of the NBA for several more years, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Saturday night. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement from the league had been made. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Silver’s new deal will stretch “through the end of the decade.”

Doc Rivers was lured back to coaching by the chance to compete for an NBA title with the Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Doc Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks each have endured plenty of recent playoff disappointment. They’re now joining forces as the Bucks attempt to meet sky-high expectations by winning their second title in four years. Rivers held his introductory news conference as Milwaukee’s coach on Saturday, four days after the Bucks fired Adrian Griffin following just 43 games. Rivers began this season working as an ESPN analyst after the Philadelphia 76ers fired him last year. The opportunity to lead the Bucks brought Rivers back to coaching.

Richmond snaps No. 16 Dayton’s nation-leading win streak 69-64

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond snapped No. 16 Dayton’s nation-leading 13-game winning streak 69-64 and took sole possession of first place in the Atlantic 10 Conference. Jordan King scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half for the Spiders, who are on a winning streak of their own. Richmond’s 10-game streak that was extended Saturday night is the school’s longest since the 1934-35 team won 22 straight. The Flyers got 18 points from Javon Bennett. They got as close as 67-64 in the final minute, but the Spiders held on with quality free-throw shooting. Dayton’s leading scorer, DaRon Holmes II, had nine points and missed 10 of his 12 shots.

Tre King helps No. 23 Iowa State top No. 7 Kansas 79-75

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tre King had 21 points and nine rebounds, and No. 23 Iowa State knocked off No. 7 Kansas 79-75. Iowa State improved to 13-0 at home this season while enhancing its status as a Big 12 contender. Keshon Gilbert scored 16 points for the Cyclones, and reserve Curtis Jones had 15 points. Hunter Dickinson led Kansas with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points on 5-for-18 shooting, and Johnny Furphy finished with 15. A 3-pointer and a layup by Tamin Lipsey helped Iowa State seize control early in the second half.

Jameer Nelson Jr. scores 30 with go-ahead shot in 3rd OT as TCU beats No. 15 Baylor 105-102

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr. scored a season-high 30 points, including the go-ahead shot with 10 seconds left in the third overtime, and TCU rallied for a 105-102 victory over No. 15 Baylor. Baylor freshman Ja’Kobe Walker hit a tying 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in the first overtime. But the Bears lost for the first time in four games at brand new Foster Pavilion. Freshman Yves Missi scored a season-high 25 points, and RayJ Dennis had 24 points and 10 assists in the first three-OT game for the Bears since a 116-111 victory in five overtimes at Texas A&M on Jan. 23, 2008. Emanuel Miller scored 21 points for TCU.

