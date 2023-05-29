AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:40 p.m. EDT

NBA Finals berth at stake as Heat, Celtics prepare for Game 7

BOSTON (AP) — The Miami Heat were 0.1 seconds away from a trip to the NBA Finals. Thanks to Derrick White, the Boston Celtics are 48 minutes from becoming the first team in NBA playoffs history to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a best-of-seven series. A total of 150 teams have failed, with only three other teams in that position even forcing a Game 7. But none of those three teams had the deciding game on their home floor. The Celtics are 27-9 in Game 7s and have won their last four. The Heat are 6-5 all-time in Game 7s, losing their last two. Miami is 0-2 when facing such a game on the road.

West final feels different with Stars home for G6 after losing 1st 3 to Vegas

DALLAS (AP) — The Western Conference Final isn’t over yet, and suddenly feels much different. The Dallas Stars are back home for Game 6 after staving off elimination two games in a row since the Vegas Golden Knights won the first three games in the series. Jason Robertson has five goals in this series for the Stars, and Jake Oettinger has stopped 64 of 68 shots since getting pulled early from Game 3, when he allowed three goals on five shots in just more than seven minutes. The Stars also get captain Jamie Benn back from his two-game suspension.

Sloane Stephens leads 4 American women into 2nd round of French Open

PARIS (AP) — Sloane Stephens looked sharp in her opening match at the French Open with a 6-0, 6-4 win over two-time Grand Slam runner-up Karolina Pliskova. American women were 4-0 through the first few hours of play. Madison Keys beat Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 to improve her career record in the first round of Grand Slams to 35-5. Keys will next play Kayla Day after the American qualifier eliminated French wild card Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-1. Croatian-born American Bernarda Pera beat former No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (6), 6-2.

Josef Newgarden finally relishes an Indy 500 win after so many disappointments

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Josef Newgarden walked around Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Monday as the Indy 500 champion. The years of frustration that had followed the two-time IndyCar series champion were finally relieved. In an interview with The Associated Press, Newgarden insisted that whether he won the most important race of the year would not define his career. But it’s an easier statement to make having that large Indy 500 winner’s ring on his finger. Newgarden spent the morning posing for victory photographs, doing interviews and even getting his picture taken so that his face could be sculpted on the Borg-Warner Trophy.

Denver Nuggets perfect the drama-free path to their spot on NBA’s big stage

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets call it beautiful. Their no-drama way of conducting business doesn’t grab tons of headlines. But it has set the franchise up for its first NBA Finals in 47 years in the league. The story of the 2022-23 Nuggets feels like the opposite of the narratives of so many of their opponents in these playoffs. Unlike Denver, those teams are studded with stars, making headlines after big trades, featuring semiregulars on the police blotter and filled with drama up and down the roster.

Bobrovsky’s end-of-season haircut can wait, with Panthers headed to Stanley Cup Final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky needs a haircut. The goaltender for the Florida Panthers uses a thin headband to hold some of his hair back these days. Long hair usually isn’t a problem for Bobrovsky at this time of year: When a season ends, he gets most of it shaved off and keeps the cut super-short until the next season begins. This season is still going. As such, the hair is still growing. And a trip to the Stanley Cup Final awaits him.

Liam Hendriks set to return to White Sox after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma

CHICAGO (AP) — Liam Hendriks is ready to rejoin the Chicago White Sox after recovering from non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The White Sox posted a video on Twitter welcoming Hendriks back to the team and the eccentric closer confirmed his return in an Instagram post that read “See you soon Southside,” along with Monday’s date. The 34-year-old Hendriks had no record and a 10.80 ERA in six rehab appearances with Triple-A Charlotte. The Australian right-hander allowed one run and one hit in one inning in his last game with the Knights on May 16.

Mauricio Pochettino hired as Chelsea manager to lead rebuild after turbulent season

Chelsea has hired Mauricio Pochettino as manager on a two-year deal with the option of another year. The Argentine coach is tasked with getting the best out of an expensively assembled squad that has underperformed at the start of a new era for the English club. It is Pochettino’s first coaching role since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in July last year and marks his return to the Premier League. He had an impressive 5 1/2-year spell with Tottenham that included a run to the Champions League final. Pochettino had been widely expected to take the Chelsea job, which is considered one of the most high-profile positions in European soccer.

2 years after French Open title, 1 year after 1st-round loss, COVID, Krejcikova aims to forget

PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova is trying not to think too much about her past two trips to the French Open as she prepares to play her first-round match Tuesday in Paris. Two years ago, she arrived relatively unknown and relatively unaccomplished and left with championships in both singles and doubles, something no woman had done at Roland Garros in more than 20 years. Last year, Krejcikova came in after three months off because of an elbow injury and her title defense in singles ended with a first-round loss, only the third ever by the previous year’s champion in more than a half-century of the Open era.

Pay per wave: Native Hawaiians divided over artificial surf lagoon in the birthplace of surfing

EWA BEACH, Hawaii (AP) — A prominent Hawaiian waterman wants to build another Hawaii wave pool facility using the latest technology to simulate the ideal conditions top-notch surfers need to stay competitive. But some people, including fellow Hawaiians, want to stop the project. They say another wave pool is a waste of water and pointless in Hawaii, the birthplace of surfing where a good break is often just minutes away. A lawsuit filed in state environmental court by a group of Hawaiians and residents near the proposed site not far from a popular surfing beach alleges the project will cause damage to nearshore limu, or seaweed, and desecrate iwi kupuna, or ancient Hawaiian remains.

