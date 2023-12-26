AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:24 p.m. EST

Analysis: Christmas was rough on Super Bowl contenders except for the Ravens

The Chiefs lost again. The Eagles struggled against the lowly Giants. The 49ers were embarrassed at home. Christmas Day was rough on Super Bowl contenders except for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson boosted his MVP chances and Baltimore made a major statement with a convincing 33-19 victory over San Francisco in a prime-time matchup that featured the NFL’s two No. 1 seeds. Monday’s results along with the rest of Week 16 left more questions open across the NFL. There’s two weeks remaining to answer those before the playoffs.

Pistons try to avoid 27th straight loss and a new NBA single-season record Tuesday against Nets

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons won’t deny it. They are fully aware of the unwanted history they’ve been tumbling toward for two months. If they don’t win Tuesday night, they will own the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history. Detroit will be trying to avoid its 27th straight loss when it hosts the Brooklyn Nets in the back end of a home-and-home series. The Nets beat the Pistons 126-115 on Saturday in Brooklyn, handing Detroit its 26th consecutive defeat. The Pistons matched the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers for the most losses in a row within one season.

Analysis: With Trae Young, the numbers are rarely in question. Other things are up for debate

The numbers that Atlanta guard Trae Young are putting up right now are wild: 28.3 points and 11.2 assists per game entering Tuesday. Keep that up for an entire season, and he’ll do something that only Oscar Robertson, Tiny Archibald and James Harden have accomplished. Stats like those typically get someone at least mentioned in an MVP conversation. With Young, it might not even be a guarantee that he’ll be in the All-Star conversation.

USC’s JuJu Watkins is poised to step in as the next big star of women’s college basketball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins is poised to step in as the next big star of women’s college basketball. The Southern California freshman guard is the nation’s second-leading scorer at 26.8 points per game, just behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark with 30.5. Watkins broke Lisa Leslie’s school record for most 30-point games by a freshman with five. She’s led the Trojans to a No. 6 ranking and a 10-0 start. Watkins was already a prep sensation when she chose USC as the nation’s top recruit in the class of 2023. Her outstanding play is attracting celebrities and men, women and children of all ages and races who want a moment with her after games.

Column: Tales from the PGA Tour in a year mostly about money and surprises

The PGA Tour has its own version of D-Day. It was on June 6 that it announced a proposed partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. No one was sure what that meant six months ago and no one is sure where it will lead. But golf marched on. There were two new major champions, rising stars and plenty of memories along the way. Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele got a new appreciation for Olympic stardom. Justin Thomas ended the year with a nice gesture to his caddie. All are part of this year’s tales from the tour.

Steelers will turn to Mason Rudolph once again if Kenny Pickett’s right ankle can’t go vs. Seattle

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mason Rudolph’s dynamic play against Cincinnati helped keep the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season alive. The longtime backup quarterback could get a chance to do it again when the Steelers visit Seattle on New Year’s Eve. Coach Mike Tomlin says Rudolph will “have the ball” to begin the week and will get the nod against the Seahawks if starter Kenny Pickett’s surgically repaired right ankle is not ready in time. Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two long touchdowns to George Pickens in a win over the Bengals that moved Pittsburgh to 8-7 and kept its faint playoff hopes afloat.

Ikuzo! Ottawa’s roster brings international flavor to newly launched women’s pro hockey league

Ottawa’s yet to be named Professional Women’s Hockey League franchise might go by The Ambassadors in the interim. That’s because the Canadian capitol team’s roster features the largest mix of international talent of the newly established league’s six franchises when play opens next week. The team is made up of 11 Canadians, seven Americans, two players from the Czech Republic, plus one each from Hungary, Germany and Japan. It’s an early reflection of how the women’s sport is growing internationally. Otherwise, the game’s two global powers dominate the rosters with 76 hailing from Canada and 50 from the U.S.

Missouri’s Cody Schrader goes from D-II star to folk hero in leading Tigers to the Cotton Bowl

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Not many people picked Missouri to be playing in a New Year’s Six bowl game this season. Fewer still probably expected Cody Schrader to be an All-American running back for the Tigers. He starred for Division II Truman State before transferring to Missouri and joining the team as a walk-on. He is the kind of success story that the Tigers and many other programs rely on to compete with programs like Ohio State, whom Missouri will face in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Kalen DeBoer is a South Dakota man through and through. It shows in his work at Washington

Washington coach Kalen DeBoer is the pride of South Dakota as the Huskies prepare for their College Football Playoff semifinal against Texas Jan. 1. DeBoer grew up in the state and was head coach at Sioux Falls when the Cougars won three NAIA championships from 2006-09. DeBoer had six coaching stops in 12 years after leaving Sioux Falls. His head coaching record is 103-11 at the NAIA and NCAA levels. The people who know DeBoer say if there were a Mount Rushmore of football in the Mount Rushmore State, DeBoer would belong up there if Washington wins the national title.

Mike Sainristil becomes perhaps Michigan’s best player on defense after playing 3 seasons on offense

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Sainristil played receiver in his first three years at Michigan. Coach Jim Harbaugh had another idea entering spring football last year, suggesting Sainristil switch to defensive back. The AP All-Big Ten cornerback is about to face a tough test in his third straight College Football Playoff appearance. Michigan plays Alabama on New Year’s Day at the Rose Bowl to compete for a shot at the national championship. The Wolverines’ season included a sign-stealing scandal that led to the Big Ten suspending Harbaugh for three games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.