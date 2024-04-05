AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:24 p.m. EDT

USC’s Bronny James declares for NBA draft and enters transfer portal after 1 season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James will enter the NBA draft after one season at Southern California that was shortened by his recovery from cardiac arrest. The freshman announced on his Instagram account that he also plans to retain his college eligibility and will enter the transfer portal. James says he’s had a year with “some ups and downs” but it all added to his growth as a man, student and athlete. The son of LeBron James made his announcement hours before USC was set to introduce Eric Mussleman as its new coach, replacing Andy Enfield, who left for SMU.

Purdue’s Zach Edey is the overwhelming choice for 2nd straight AP Player of the Year award

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey of Purdue is The Associated Press Player of the Year in men’s college basketbal. He is the first back-to-back winner since Ralph Sampson at Virginia in the 1980s. Edey is a 7-foot-4 center who led his team to its first Final Four since 1980. He received 57 of 62 votes from journalists who vote in the weekly AP Top 25. Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht received three votes and Houston’s Jamal Shead got two.

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers have been in each other’s orbit for years. The Final Four beckons

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two of college basketball’s biggest stars will face off when Iowa and Caitlin Clark meet UConn and Paige Bueckers in the Final Four. Clark is a two-time National Player of the Year trying to guide the Hawkeyes to their first NCAA championship. Bueckers has returned to form this year after dealing with knee injuries that cost her most of two seasons. Clark and Bueckers grew up in the Midwest often facing off in AAU tournaments or playing alongside each other for Team USA. They say they don’t view themselves as rivals but instead feel their rising stardom is symbolic of the increased exposure of the women’s game.

Athletics express sadness, some relief at moving out of Oakland at the end of the season

DETROIT (AP) — The Oakland Athletics no longer have to wonder where they’ll play next season. They’ll be playing at least the next three seasons in Sacramento, California before eventually moving to Las Vegas. The A’s reacted to the announcement that this will be their last year in Oakland with a mixture of sadness and relief. Before Friday’s game in Detroit against the Tigers, A’s outfielder Seth Brown said the decision ends the waiting game and lets the players know where they will be living next year. First baseman Ryan Noda felt sad for the Oakland fans who have supported the club since 1968.

Muslim athletes push boundaries to keep on training despite fasting during Ramadan

LONDON (AP) — Most people are getting ready for bed when the MMA sessions start at Diesel Gym in East London’s docklands area. The training is running throughout the holy month of Ramadan when Muslim athletes around the world adjust their schedules to squeeze in workouts when they can. Dawn-to-dusk fasting poses obstacles about the best time to exercise because it can adversely impact sleep and energy levels. Sabir Hussein says skipping training is “not an option.” Hussein is an emerging MMA flyweight who plans to fight again in early June. Like other Muslim athletes, Hussein says “it’s all worth it because it’s all a spiritual journey.”

‘Almost NASCAR champion’ Hamlin feuds with track owner in social media spat that turned personal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — One of NASCAR’s top track owners deleted social media posts he made in a back-and-forth spat with top driver Denny Hamlin that began when Hamlin criticized the repaving of Sonoma Raceway in California. Marcus Smith is chairman of the Speedway Motorsports conglomerate that owns 10 of the tracks on NASCAR’s Cup Series schedule. He took exception to Hamlin’s post that pointed out a Thursday sports car test was canceled because of problems with the new surface on the California road course. The exchange quickly turned personal when Smith called Hamlin an “almost NASCAR champion” and Hamlin said Smith should find someone else to run the company his father left him.

MASTERS ’24: Villegas moves forward from family tragedy and makes it back to Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Camilo Villegas is all about energy. Only now the 42-year-old Colombian feels he is on the receiving end of it. Villegas is returning to the Masters for the first time in nine years, and so much has transpired. Mostly it was the loss of his daughter. Mia was 18 months old when she was diagnosed with brain tumors. She died in July 2020. Villegas found golf to be a big healer. And he got some unsuspecting help with his game. The payoff was last fall when he won the Bermuda Championship. He now heads back to Augusta National.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson edges UConn’s Dan Hurley for AP coach of the year

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson is the Associated Press coach of the year for men’s college basketball. Sampson received 23 of 62 votes from a national panel that votes for the AP Top 25. That edged Dan Hurley of UConn, who received 21 votes. The balloting was completed before the NCAA Tournament. Houston lost to Duke in the Sweet 16 after All-American guard Jamal Shead was hurt. Sampson is the 10th coach to win the award multiple times after also winning it at Oklahoma in 1995.

Women’s basketball growth helped by star players, more media coverage, rules changes

CLEVELAND (AP) — Women’s basketball has grown in popularity over the past few years thanks in no small part to the sensational play of Caitlin Clark. She’s become a household name that’s brought millions of new fans to the sport. But it’s not just her. There’s a slew of ultratalented players like Angel Reese, Juju Watkins and Paige Bueckers that are garnering attention. Ticket demand, attendance, media coverage and television ratings have all blown up over the past few years ever since the COVID-19 season was played in the bubble. While those numbers aren’t equal to the men’s NCAA Tournament, the gap has closed a lot.

Japanese drivers try to break through in Formula 1 but face linguistic and geographical barriers

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — About two dozen Japanese drivers have raced in Formula 1 over almost 50 years, and success has been limited. A Japanese driver has never won an F1 race, which means Ayumu Iwasa’s goals are unbelievably high. The young Japanese driver says “I want to be in an F1 seat as a regular driver, and also be world champion.” Iwasa was given the chance to perform before the home crowd in Japan and drove in one practice session of the Japanese GP. He was only filling in for Daniel Ricciardo, who will drive in Saturday qualifying and the race on Sunday.

