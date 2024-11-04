AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:24 a.m. EST

Demarcus Robinson’s one-handed catch in OT gives Rams 26-20 win over Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Demarcus Robinson made a one-handed, 39-yard touchdown reception in overtime, and the Los Angeles Rams stunned the Seattle Seahawks 26-20. With the Rams needing only a field goal, Matthew Stafford went for the win by throwing a deep ball to Robinson, who was well covered by cornerback Riq Woolen. With his one free hand, Robinson grabbed the ball in the end zone and secured it as he fell to the turf. Stafford threw for 298 yards and two touchdowns to Robinson. The Rams have won three straight after losing four of their previous five. The Seahawks have lost four straight at home and five of six overall.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will have an MRI to determine severity of hamstring injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will have an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of a hamstring injury that forced him to leave Sunday’s loss at Atlanta. Prescott says he “felt a pull” that was unlike anything he’s felt before. But he but added “it’ll take a lot” for him not to play when Cowboys host NFC East rival Philadelphia next Sunday. Prescott also says “it’s a tough deal to walk on” the injured leg. Prescott also appeared to suffer an injury to his right hand at the end of the third quarter. The Cowboys lost their third straight to fall to 3-5.

Darnold throws 3 TD passes in 2nd half as Vikings overcome 3 turnovers to beat Flacco, Colts 21-13

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sam Darnold overcame four sacks and three turnovers by throwing three second-half touchdown passes, and the Minnesota defense made Indianapolis quarterback Joe Flacco’s return to the starting role a rough one as the Vikings beat the Colts 21-13. Justin Jefferson had 137 receiving yards as the Vikings stopped a two-game skid and improved to 6-2. Darnold threw for 290 yards. Kenny Moore II’s 38-yard fumble return in the second quarter was the only touchdown for the Colts, who fell to 4-5. Flacco threw for 179 yards and an interception while replacing the inconsistent Anthony Richardson.

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley amazes with backward hurdle for first-down reception

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley hurdled a Jaguars defender backward as part of an acrobatic 14-yard reception that gave the Eagles a first down. Barkley took a short pass from Jalen Hurts and faked out one defender and used a spin move that left another Jaguars defender flailing on the ground before he pulled off a split-leg, backward leap over Jacksonville cornerback Jarrian Jones for the 14-yard gain. Barkley also had a 20-yard touchdown catch in the first half of the Eagles’ 28-23 victory over the Jaguars.

Saints WR Chris Olave discharged from hospital after concussion, to return to New Orleans with team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has been discharged from Carolinas Medical Center and set to return to New Orleans on Sunday with his teammates following a 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Olave sustained a concussion in the first quarter following a hit from safety Xavier Woods and was placed on a backboard and taken to the hospital. The Saints said Olave has use of all of his extremities. Olave was coming across the middle on a pass route when he was sandwiched by Woods and cornerback Dane Jackson. Woods appeared to lead with his shoulder, but collided with Olave’s head as he was attempting to catch the ball on the run. Immediately four flags came flying and Woods was penalized for unnecessary roughness.

Bass’ 61-yard field goal gives Allen and Bills a thrilling 30-27 win over Tagovailoa and Dolphins

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a career-best 61-yard field goal with 5 seconds left, Josh Allen threw three second-half touchdown passes in a back-and-forth duel with Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, and the Buffalo Bills continued their domination of the Dolphins with a 30-27 victory. The teams traded leads four times in a thrilling second half that included seven consecutive scoring drives — four by AFC East-leading Buffalo and three by division rival Miami. Buffalo’s final drive stalled at the Miami 43 following a spike and two incompletions, and coach Sean McDermott put his faith in the inconsistent Bass. He came through with the longest field goal in franchise history.

Raiders fire offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and 2 other offensive coaches

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The slumping Las Vegas Raiders have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as part of an offensive coaching staff shakeup. This comes less than a year after Las Vegas hired him. The club also announced Sunday it let go quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello and offensive line coach James Cregg. Both also were on the job less than a year. The moves come on the same day the Raiders lost 41-24 at Cincinnati. It was their fifth defeat in a row to fall to 2-7.

AP Top 25: Oregon a unanimous No. 1 ahead of 1st CFP rankings, followed by Georgia, Ohio State

Oregon is a unanimous choice for No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll. The Ducks hope to also be in the top spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s first rankings of the season on Tuesday. The Ducks are No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the third straight week and unanimous for the first time. Georgia remained No. 2. Ohio State earned a one-spot promotion to No. 3 with its win at Penn State. Miami and Texas round out the top five. Penn State slipped to No. 6.

Blaney gets shot at back-to-back NASCAR titles after controversial finish at Martinsville Speedway

Ryan Blaney earned a chance to defend his NASCAR championship with a victory Sunday at Martinsville Speedway that pushed the Team Penske driver into the winner-take-all season finale. The ending of the race was marred by a lengthy NASCAR review in which scoring officials had to determine if Christopher Bell had violated a safety rule in his last-lap pass of William Byron. Bell hit the wall and rode a portion of it for momentum — the same thing Ross Chastain did two years ago in a move that has since been banned. Bell’s pass of Byron left them tied in points for the final spot in next week’s title-decider at Phoenix Raceway. Bell’s move was deemed illegal and Byron was given the final spot.

Matt Chapman wins 5th Gold Glove, Witt among 14 first-time winners

ST. LOUIS (AP) — San Francisco third baseman Matt Chapman won his fifth Gold Glove and Kansas City shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. was among 14 first-time winners of baseball’s most famous fielding honor. Cleveland second baseman Andrés Giménez and left fielder Steven Kwan won for the third consecutive year along with Arizona first baseman Christian Walker and Chicago Cubs left fielder Ian Happ. Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle won for the second straight season. Six teams had two Gold Gloves winners each, with the Guardians joined by Colorado, Kansas City, Milwaukee, San Francisco and Seattle.

