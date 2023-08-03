AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:24 a.m. EDT

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entering inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday. Germán, who threw a perfect game June 28 at Oakland, was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday. Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 20 appearances this season. He was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against Tampa Bay, with the Yankees saying it was because of armpit discomfort. The right-hander then entered in relief and tossed five scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Big Ten having preliminary conversations about more expansion if Pac-12 crumbles, AP sources say

A group of Big Ten presidents has begun discussing the possibility of adding more West Coast schools to the conference if the Pac-12 continues to crumble, according to two people familiar with the conversations. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the conversations were preliminary and the Big Ten was not going public with its internal discussions. Oregon and Washington would be the primary targets if the conference decided to make a move. The Pac-12 is down to nine schools seemingly committed beyond this year, with Southern California and UCLA heading to the Big Ten in 2024 and Colorado to the Big 12.

A Latino player says his Northwestern teammates hazed him by shaving ‘Cinco de Mayo’ onto his head

CHICAGO (AP) — Ten athletes are now suing over alleged hazing incidents at Northwestern University. The latest lawsuit involves a former player who accuses the athletic department of allowing racism and sexual abuse to thrive. Ramon Diaz says it caused psychological and emotional damage to athletes of color. Diaz says he was 17 when upperclassmen shaved “Cinco de Mayo” onto the back of his head as the entire Wildcats football team watched. Former football head coach Patrick Fitzgerald said he had no knowledge of the hazing before he was fired last month. Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate.

Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far

Gambling investigations at Iowa and Iowa State have resulted in criminal charges filed against seven current or former athletes. Ex-Hawkeyes basketball player Ahron Ulis and Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers are the ones with the highest profiles. All are accused in the complaints of tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. Charges in Johnson County have been filed against Ulis, Iowa baseball player Gehrig Christensen and Iowa kicker Aaron Blom. Dekkers was charged in Story County, as were ISU football player Dodge Saucer, ISU wrestler Paniro Johnson and former ISU football player Eyioma Uwazurike.

Messi scores twice, his third straight game with a goal, as Inter Miami beats Orlando City 3-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his third straight game and had his second consecutive multi-goal performance for Inter Miami in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City. The Leagues Cup Round of 32 match was delayed 95 minutes because of thunderstorms. Messi scored seven minutes into the match then added a second strike in the 72nd minute. As he eluded the Orlando City backline, Messi stopped a pass from Robert Taylor on his chest, dribbled a couple of yards near the edge of the 6-yard box and converted a shot that landed under the crossbar. The goal gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead before Orlando tied it 11 minutes later. Messi struck again when he received a centering pass from Josef Martinez and flicked a right-footed shot inside the left post and put Inter Miami ahead 3-1.

Slade Cecconi’s first strikeout a memorable one after replay review

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Slade Cecconi’s first career strikeout might go down as one of the most unique in the majors. The ball wound up stuck high in catcher Jose Herrera’s inner thigh. Just more than a month past his 24th birthday, the Arizona right-hander threw a 3-2 fastball to Giants leadoff man LaMonte Wade Jr. in the first inning of the Diamondbacks’ 4-2 loss to San Francisco. The ball grazed off the knob end of Wade’s bat and Herrera somehow pinned the ball in his leg without letting it hit the ground. Initially ruled a hit by pitch, the D-backs challenged the call and it was overturned to a strikeout.

Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses trade-deadline deals, thinks team will still compete in 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — New York Mets owner Steve Cohen met with player and team personnel in Kansas City prior to the team’s game Wednesday. Speaking with media afterwards he discussed reasons for the trades and his decision to become deadline sellers. Cohen also spoke about his vision for the club’s future, emphasizing sustainability and getting a good return for the star players.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes will be leaning on new bunch of untested wide receivers

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs allowed wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman to walk away in free agency, and in their place they signed a couple of relative unknowns while taking a gamble on an injury-prone talent and unproven draft pick. The expectation is that Patrick Mahomes can make it work, just as he has so many years before, but is that finally asking too much of the league’s MVP? The answer will play out this season as the Chiefs try to defend their Super Bowl. Kadarius Toney is already battling another injury, but players such as rookie Rashee Rice and second-year pro Justyn Ross have turned heads in training camp, and that is a reason for optimism.

The Rangers expected more wins this year. After a deadline push, they’re thinking about October

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers certainly expected to win a lot of games this season after bolstering their rotation and hiring three-time championship manager Bruce Bochy last winter. Now there are thoughts of maybe winning it all. General manager Chris Young says Texas entered 2023 focused on being competitive and playing meaningful games late into the season. He made moves to get better after the Rangers charged out to the AL West lead. Young got a head start by acquiring hard-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman a month ago. They went all in adding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, lefty Jordan Montgomery and another reliever before the trade deadline.

Houston’s pitchers rave about Maldonado after the veteran catches third no-hitter

HOUSTON (AP) — When Martín Maldonado caught Framber Valdez’s no-hitter for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night, it gave him three in his career, tying him for third-most in MLB history. It’s no surprise to anyone associated with the Astros that he’s been behind the plate for so many big games. closer Ryan Pressly said: “He’s one of the hardest-working guys on this team … he’s essentially our quarterback.”

