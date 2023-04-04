AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:39 a.m. EDT

UConn wins March Madness with 76-59 smothering of SDSU

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo powered UConn to the school’s fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State. Sanogo had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies, who became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship. UConn built a 16-point lead late in the first half, then held on for a wild ride down the stretch. The Aztecs trimmed the lead to five with 5:19 left, but Jordan Hawkins answered with a 3 to trigger a 9-0 run and put the game out of reach. Keshad Johnson led San Diego State with 14 points.

Sanogo leads way for UConn in push to NCAA title No. 5

HOUSTON (AP) — Adama Sanogo led the way for Connecticut as it claimed its fifth NCAA championship. The big man from Mali was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four after Monday night’s 76-59 win against San Diego State. He had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies. It marked his fourth double-double in six tournament games. Sanogo had been the constant for the team all season as its leading scorer and rebounder. He also thrived while managing a strict fast from dawn until sunset to observe Ramadan.

Long drought seals SDSU’s fate in title game against UConn

HOUSTON (AP) — San Diego State was done in by a terrible shooting drought in the first half of Monday night’s national title game against UConn. It was a hole the Aztecs couldn’t dig out of and it led to a 76-59 loss. A disappointing end to a magical season that almost no one saw coming.

LIV’s Cam Smith happy to get hugs and handshakes at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — British Open champion Cameron Smith refers to Augusta National as his happy place. He arrived with a little trepidation now that he’s with LIV Golf. Smith says he found it was business as usual. He says there’s a lot of clamor at the Masters about LIV Golf players competing against PGA Tour loyalists. That much was clear when a practice round tee sheet listed Bryson DeChambeau playing with Tiger Woods. Turns out that wasn’t the case. Smith says it’s important that LIV players contend at the Masters. He says LIV players are wrongly accused of not playing real golf.

MASTERS ’23: 20 years after protests, women still look ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It’s been 20 years since the biggest controversy in Masters history. Martha Burk protested the all-male membership at Augusta National. Nine years later in 2012, the club had its first female members. More noticeable is the landscape beyond one club and one tournament. The PGA of America had its first female president. The president of the Korn Ferry Tour is a woman. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club voted to accept women as members. Former PGA president Suzy Whaley says she’s happy with where women in golf are headed, but more help is needed to get to where they need to be.

MLB game times cut 30 minutes, steals double under new rules

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s average game time dropped by 30 minutes during the first four days this season, stolen bases doubled and batting average increased by 16 percentage points from last year’s opening weekend. Games averaged 2 hours, 38 minutes through Sunday with the new pitch clock, down from 3:08 for the first four days of the 2022 season and a 3:04 final average. In the first year of restrictions against defensive shifts, the .246 batting average for nine-inning games was up from .230 over the first four days last year. Left-hander batting average increased to .232 from .229.

Jim Nantz bids a fond farewell to March Madness

HOUSTON (AP) — Jim Nantz could fill an evening weaving tales of the great games and buzzer-beaters he’s had the privilege to call over a storytelling career that made his the voice of March Madness for nearly four decades. But when asked about his favorite moments as he prepared for the 354th and final game of that journey, he wanted to talk about underdogs. It’s the teams that don’t get much time in the limelight that Nantz works overtime for. He wants to tell their stories the right way. It makes this year’s Final Four a fitting time to go out. It was filled with teams nobody expected. A storyteller’s paradise, Nantz called it. Even though this is it for basketball, the 63-year-old broadcaster will stay on CBS for golf and football coverage.

Jill Biden wants champions LSU — and Iowa — at White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden says she wants to see the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team invited to the White House as well as the national title winner Louisiana State University. She watched LSU’s 102-85 victory from the stands on Sunday night. The first lady, during a visit to the Colorado state capital in Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance. She says the champions were sure to be invited to the White House and then added that she was going to tell the president that “Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

Sunday’s NCAA women’s title game draws record TV audience

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa in Sunday’s national championship game was the most-viewed NCAA women’s basketball game on record. There were 9.9 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2 according to fast national numbers by Nielsen. The total audience is a 103% jump over last year, when South Carolina defeated UConn and averaged 4.85 million on ESPN and ESPN2. The audience on Sunday at one point peaked at 12.6 million. The record ratings come as the NCAA is deciding whether to separate the women’s tournament or keep it as part of the championships TV package that includes at least 24 sports.

Ex-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight out of hospital, son says

Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight has been released from a hospital in Bloomington, Indiana. His son, Pat Knight, says he returned home after he was admitted with an illness over the weekend. Pat Knight issued a statement thanking people for their thoughts and prayers while asking them to respect the family’s privacy. The 82-year-old Knight won three national championships at Indiana before he was fired in September 2000 after grabbing a student by the arm in violation of the school’s zero-tolerance policy. He was hired by Texas Tech in 2001 and retired in 2012 with a then-Division I record 899 career wins.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.