AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:38 p.m. EDT

1st lawsuit filed against Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern leaders stemming from a hazing scandal

A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. The former player, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, alleges Tuesday in Cook County Court in Chicago that Fitzgerald along with Northwestern University President Michael Schill and other leaders at the school enabled and concealed sexual misconduct and racial discrimination. The player was on the football team from 2018 to 2022. Fitzgerald was fired last week after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players.

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for 1st time since signing with Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warm-up drill of players making short passes in a tight circle, and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net. Inter Miami’s new star wasted no time fitting right in. The World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient as the world’s best player took part in a training session with his new Major League Soccer club for the first time Tuesday, three days after signing a 2-1/2 year contract that’ll pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year.

Rory McIlroy is laying low ahead of the British Open as he tries to end his major drought

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy is laying low in his quest to end nine years without winning a major. He canceled his news conference for the second straight major. Everything is lining up for him at Royal Liverpool for the British Open. He’s coming off a win at the Scottish Open. He won the British Open the last time it was on these Hoylake links. Still to be determined is whether he fits that model of players who win all their majors in a short period of time. Padraig Harrington is one of those players. He says McIlroy needs to be patient.

Women’s World Cup Guide: How to watch, schedule and betting favorites

The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women’s World Cup. It won’t be easy for the No. 1 team in the world. The quadrennial tournament for international soccer’s most coveted trophy is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and kicks off on July 20. The tournament features an expanded field of 32 teams.

Paris Olympic organizing head says budget ‘under control’ a year ahead of 2024 Games

PARIS (AP) — The president of the Paris Olympic organizing committee says the operating budget for the 2024 Games is “under control.” Organizing committee president Tony Estanguet says partnership deals are on track with one year to go before the opening ceremony. He says they have signed 22 new sponsors since the start of the year. Estanguet says the organizing committee has secured $1.1 billion in revenue from partners and adds that doesn’t include “a new premium partner with whom we’re in talks.” Paris organizers are sill negotiating a partnership contract with the luxury group LVMH. The organizing committee has an operating budget of about $4.5 billion.

Martin Truex Jr. ‘bad at making big decisions’ as he ponders NASCAR retirement

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. says his struggle with making big decisions is one reason why he hasn’t decided if he will retire or return to NASCAR for a 2024 season. Truex knows he must make a decision soon so Joe Gibbs Racing can start plotting its plans for next season. Truex won Monday’s NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire. He has three wins this season, a lead in the points standings and a NASCAR championship push ahead. The JGR driver has publicly pondered retirement for a second straight season.

WNBA first-time All Star Aliyah Boston front-runner for rookie of the year honors

Aliyah Boston just wanted to fit in as a WNBA rookie. Instead, her historic season has brought renewed hope and some desperately needed change to the Indiana Fever. The top overall draft pick in April’s draft went into the All-Star as the top rookie in scoring, rebounding and blocks and as the obvious favorite in the rookie of the year chase. But Boston expects more than just ending losing streaks, surpassing recent single-season victory titles or collecting another trophy. She wants to help the Fever make their first playoff appearance since 2016, too.

Braves’ Acuña is on pace to set new baseball standard for power-speed dominance

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to do more than just join an elite 40-40 club in baseball history. The Braves outfielder is threatening to obliterate the previous high mark for power-speed combination in a season. Of the four players who have delivered seasons with at least 40 homers and 40 stolen bases, none accomplished the feat with more than 46 steals. Acuña is on pace for 41 homers and 77 steals. He could become the charter member of baseball’s 40-50, 40-60 and 40-70 clubs. Acuña’s 23 homers and 43 steals are big reasons the Braves boast the majors’ best record.

Swimmers remain convinced that shaving down is a key to fast times

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Through all the suit improvements and advancements in training techniques, there is one time-honored — and sometimes painful — tradition that swimmers cling to before every big meet. Shaving down. There is scant scientific evidence that razoring off every bit of exposed hair actually produces faster times. But good luck finding anyone who says the sleek look is not every bit as important as goggles, tight-fitting caps and snug swimsuits. Swimmers and coaches alike are convinced that one must take a razor to their bodies if they want to go fast.

Analysis: Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon title shows he is exactly who everyone thought he was

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz is the first man since 2002 other than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win Wimbledon. It is the latest proof that Alcaraz is every bit as terrific a tennis player as folks have thought. He is just 20 and the third-youngest man to claim the championship at the All England Club in the Open era. And the No. 1-ranked Alcaraz’s victory Sunday adds to his U.S. Open triumph last September that marked him as the sport’s newest star. Djokovic said Alcaraz shares qualities with himself, Nadal and Federer. That sort of comparison is high praise.

