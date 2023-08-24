AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:37 p.m. EDT

Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for rest of season because of a torn elbow ligament, Angels GM says

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch for the rest of the season because of a torn ligament in his right elbow, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday night. The Angels don’t yet know whether the major league homers leader and 10-game winner will need surgery to repair the UCL ligament nearly five years after the two-way superstar had his first Tommy John surgery in late 2018 following his AL Rookie of the Year season. Ohtani left the mound abruptly Wednesday in the second inning of his start against Cincinnati in the opener of a doubleheader. The injury will have a massive effect on baseball’s free agent market this winter with Ohtani headed to free agency.

FIFA opens case against Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips at Women’s World Cup

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has opened a disciplinary case against the Spanish soccer official who kissed a player on the lips while celebrating the team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final. FIFA says its disciplinary committee will examine if Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales brought the sport into disrepute. Rubiales kissed Spain player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy and medal ceremony after the country beat England in Australia. Rubiales had earlier grabbed his crotch as a victory gesture with Queen Letizia of Spain and 16-year-old Princess Sofía standing nearby. FIFA gave no timetable for a ruling.

Novak Djokovic’s US Open return will come against someone who’s never played a match there

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will face Alexandre Muller of France in the first match of his return to the U.S. Open, while defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff could be headed toward a women’s quarterfinal matchup. Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz and No. 6 seed Jannik Sinner could meet in the men’s quarterfinals, the same round where Alcaraz’s five-set victory last year ended at 2:50 a.m., the latest finish in U.S. Open history. Those potential matchups were set up Thursday when the draws were conducted for the men’s and women’s singles tournaments. Play in the final Grand Slam event of the season begins Monday.

Yankees turning attention to 2024 in the midst of `a disaster’ season

NEW YORK (AP) — A win ended the New York Yankees’ first nine-game losing streak in 41 years but left them 9 1/2 games out of the American League’s last playoff spot. New York is 61-65, in danger of ending a streak of 30 winning seasons. New York’s projected rotation of Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Domingo Germán started 79 of the first 126 games. Third baseman Josh Donaldson, first baseman Anthony Rizzo and slugging outfielders Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have missed substantial time.

Basketball’s World Cup is set to begin, and the U.S. isn’t worrying about pressure

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Basketball’s World Cup finally gets underway on Friday. The U.S. is considered the favorite to win the gold medal. Games are being played in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. There are no shortage of challengers. France believes it finally is in position to win gold. Slovenia has Luka Doncic, maybe the best 1-on-1 player in the tournament and an All-NBA talent for Dallas. Canada has a slew of NBA players. Australia has savvy veterans like Patty Mills and Joe Ingles. And then there’s Spain, the defending World Cup champion.

Messi gets 2 assists as Miami beats Cincinnati and reaches US Open Cup final vs Houston

CINCINNATI (AP) — Lionel Messi had two assists and converted in a shootout to lead Inter Miami over MLS-leading Cincinnati 5-4 on penalty kicks after a 3-3 draw and into a U.S. Open Cup final against Houston. Miami and remained unbeaten in eight matches with Messi heading into his Major League Soccer debut on Saturday at the New York Red Bulls. The 36-year-old, a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, joined the team last month and led it to the title of the Leagues Cup. Houston won the other semifinal, beating visiting Salt Lake 3-1 in extra time. Miami will host the final on Sept. 27.

Cardinals trade Isaiah Simmons, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, to the NY Giants

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have traded Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants, moving on from the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft after three seasons. The deal was announced on Thursday, less than a week after Simmons had a disappointing preseason performance in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Giants are sending a seventh-round pick in the 2024 draft to the Cardinals. The 25-year-old Simmons was seen as a can’t-miss defensive prospect in the 2020 draft after a stellar college career at Clemson. But the 6-foot-4, 238-pounder never quite found a role with the Cardinals and was attempting to move to safety from linebacker this preseason.

No. 5 LSU to play without defensive tackle Maason Smith against No. 8 Florida State, AP source says

LSU defensive tackle Maason Smith’s long-awaited return from a major knee injury last season will be delayed by one game because of a suspension that will sideline him for the No. 5 Tigers’ opener against eighth-ranked Florida State on Sept. 3. A person familiar with the details tells The Associated Press that the NCAA has suspended Smith because of his participation in an autograph signing shortly before a rule change in July 2021 allowed college players to profit from their name, image and likeness. Smith will be eligible to play against Grambling on Sept. 9.

Companies find digital loopholes in NIL rules to allow direct payments to college athletes

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Two years after the NCAA cleared the way for college athletes to earn money off their fame and celebrity, digital technology is allowing some of them to get paid by their fans without having to do very much in return. Most deals struck by athletes under name, image and likeness guidance from schools or states are in exchange for something — an athlete endorsement on social media, for example, or an appearance at an event. It is now possible to pay athletes money while receiving something far less tangible: a digital non-fungible token, or NFT.

Winding road takes runner Abdihamid Nur from Somalia to the starting line at worlds for the US

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Abdihamid Nur’s winding road led the distance runner to the track this week at world championships in Budapest. It’s a journey that began in Somalia. His family fled there amid the country’s instability and headed to Egypt and then Kenya before coming to America. It was in Arizona that Nur was in a serious car accident that introduced him to running as a way to recover. That put him on a path to a scholarship at Northern Arizona and to the starting line for the 5,000 meters at the worlds. Nur says “I never thought running would bring me all of this.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.