AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:36 p.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani agrees to record $700 million, 10-year contract with Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani agreed to a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The deal was announced after days of speculation over where the unique, two-way star would continue his career after six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani’s total was 64% higher than baseball’s previous record, a $426.5 million, 12-year deal for Angels outfielder Mike Trout that began in 2019. Ahead of his 30th birthday on July 5, Ohtani has a .274 average with 171 homers, 437 RBIs and 86 steals along with a 39-19 record, 3.01 ERA and 608 strikeouts in 481 2/3 innings.

Anthony Davis leads Lakers to NBA In-Season Tournament title, 123-109 over Pacers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anthony Davis had seasons highs of 41 points and 20 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers won the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament title with a 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night. Austin Reaves added 28 points, tournament MVP LeBron James had 24 points and 11 rebounds and D’Angelo Russell added 13 points. Tyrese Haliburton had 20 points and 11 assists for Indiana, Bennedict Mathurin also scored 20 points. The game was the only one in the tournament that doesn’t count in the standings, but there was still plenty on the line. In addition to taking home a trophy, Lakers players on standard contracts each made $500,000 and the Pacers received $200,000 apiece. Players on two-way deals take home half those amounts.

LSU QB Jayden Daniels overcomes being out of playoff hunt to win Heisman Trophy with prolific season

NEW YORK (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has won the Heisman Trophy in a decisive victory. Daniels is the first Heisman winner to be part of a team team that failed to play for a conference championship since 2016, when Lamar Jackson won for a Louisville team that also went 9-3. Daniels is also LSU’s third winner overall. Daniels, who transferred from Arizona State in 2022, is the fifth quarterback in the last seven seasons to win the Heisman after transferring. Daniels received 2,029 points. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. was the runner-up with 1,701 points and Oregon’s Bo Nix was third.

Bronny James poised to make college debut for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James is poised to make his college debut for Southern California nearly five months after he suffered cardiac arrest. The 19-year-old freshman is likely to come off the bench for the Trojans on Sunday against Long Beach State. In the crowd at Galen Center is expected to be his father, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, and the rest of his family. The younger James suffered cardiac arrest on July 20 during a workout on campus. He was found to have a congenital heart defect that was treatable. Bronny James was recently cleared by his doctors and USC’s medical staff to participate in full-contact practice. Previously, he had been limited to working out on his own doing weights, cardio and shooting.

The Dodgers gave Shohei Ohtani $700 million to hit and pitch — but also because he can sell

PHOENIX (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s jaw-dropping $700 million, 10-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has some similarities to other contracts for the world’s biggest sports stars, including soccer icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, along with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In terms of his marketability, experts point to another name. The real comparison? Try Taylor Swift. The global music sensation’s broad appeal — one that bridges the gap between generations and expands to other countries — is an extremely rare phenomenon that Ohtani shares.

Oklahoma City voters consider 1% sales tax to build a $1 billion arena for NBA’s Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City voters will decide whether to approve a 1% sales tax to fund a new downtown arena for the NBA’s Thunder. The vote on the six-year tax is set for Tuesday. Under a proposed agreement with the team’s owners, the team would stay in the city through at least 2050 if it’s approved. Local leaders say the new arena will continue Oklahoma City’s momentum as a top-tier city. But many city residents are concerned the team’s owners, who are some of the wealthiest Oklahomans, are contributing only 5% of the cost of the new arena. A group of more than 20 local economists penned a letter opposing the plan, saying the cost is too high for the taxpayers with too little benefit.

Lawrence starting for Jaguas just days after injuring ankle. Browns expected to start Flacco.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is starting against the Cleveland Browns just days after sustaining a high right ankle sprain that appeared more serious. Lawrence had to be helped off the field after he got accidentally stepped on by a Jaguars lineman on Monday night in the fourth quarter of a loss against Cincinnati. But the 24-year-old made a quick recovery, returning to practice Thursday before being cleared to face the Browns following a pregame workout. Cleveland is expected to start veteran Joe Flacco for the second week in a row after the 38-year-old’s solid performance last week in a loss.

Ohtani cashes in as fans in Japan wait for him to deliver more goods and play in a World Series

TOKYO (AP) — Now that Shohei Ohtani has his money — a record $700 million, 10-year contact with the Los Angeles Dodgers — some fans in Japan are waiting for one more thing to complete the deal. Fans who gathered around the Ginza shopping area to read the news Sunday in special newspaper editions said they are waiting for him to play in a World Series. Ohtani is a bigger-than-life hero in Japan, the country’s most famous athlete who has stoked national pride by reaching the pinnacle in a game beloved by many Americans and Latin Americans.

Alabama’s Milroe, Georgia’s Beck and Oregon’s Gabriel will head into 2024 with Heisman Trophy hype

NEW YORK (AP) — The Heisman Trophy race is looking wide open for 2024. Three of the four finalist this year, including winner Jayden Daniels of LSU, are out of eligibility. The other, Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State is likely to jump to the NFL as a junior. Heading into next season there are fewer obvious candidates for an award that has been dominated by quarterbacks, especially transfer QBs. Among those to watch: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Georgia’s Carson Beck and former Oklahoma and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who plans to play a sixth season of college football at Oregon.

Army holds on with goal-line stand in final seconds, beats Navy 17-11

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Army opened a 17-3 lead and held on with a goal-line stand in the final seconds to beat Navy 17-11 in the 124th matchup of the nation’s oldest service academies. Army linebacker Kalib Fortner scored on a fourth-quarter strip sack and then stuffed quarterback Tai Lavatai six inches from the goal line with 3 seconds left to seal the win. Bryson Daily ran for 84 yards and threw Army’s first touchdown pass against Navy since 2015 to help the Black Knights claim bragging rights for the second straight year and the sixth time in eight tries.

