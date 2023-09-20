AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:35 p.m. EDT

The NFC is off to a record-setting start to the NFL season with seven teams at 2-0

The AFC came into the season with the lion’s share of the top quarterbacks and Super Bowl contenders led by passers like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Two weeks into the 2023 NFL season, it’s the NFC that’s off to a record-setting start to the season. Led by the three undefeated teams in both the NFC East and NFC South, the NFC has seven teams off to a 2-0 start in the first time that has ever happened in a single conference.

Did missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown post videos about mother’s death? Police are investigating

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Police in suburban Chicago are checking on the authenticity of Instagram videos that appear to show missing former NFL player Sergio Brown discussing the recent death of his mother. Maywood police said Tuesday they are investigating and did not provide an update Wednesday. Brown is still considered a missing person. Authorities began searching for Brown after 73-year-old Myrtle Brown’s body was found Saturday behind her home in Maywood. A medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide and says she was injured during an assault. Police have asked anyone with information about Sergio Brown’s whereabouts to contact them.

Autopsy finds man who was punched at New England Patriots game before he died had medical issue

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts announced that a man who died at a New England Patriots home game last weekend after he was punched twice in the head did not suffer a “traumatic injury” in the stands but had a medical issue. The Norfolk County district attorney’s office said in a statement Monday that police and safety personnel responded to the upper deck at Gillette Stadium shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday and found 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire, “in apparent need of medical attention.” Mooney was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

LSU safety Brooks recovering from emergency surgery to have brain tumor removed, family says

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The family of LSU safety Greg Brooks says the Tigers defensive back has undergone surgery to remove “a large brain tumor.” The family says in a social media post that “doctors successfully performed the procedure” and that biopsy results are pending. Brooks left the team last week just days before the 12th-ranked Tigers’ 41-14 victory at Mississippi State. Coach Brian Kelly said Monday that he could not estimate when Brooks might return to football. Kelly declined to go into specifics about his condition earlier this week because the family was not yet ready to have that information made public. Brooks transferred to LSU from Arkansas before last season. LSU hosts the Razorbacks this Saturday.

College Football Picks: 6 games matching ranked teams in rare Statement Saturday in September

Week 4 of the college football season will be the most consequential yet. Six games matching team ranked in the AP Top 25 will be played Saturday. That’s one short of a record for one weekend and an opportunity to identify serious playoff contenders, maybe expose pretenders, and set the tone for conference races. The headliners include: No. 6 Ohio State at No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 19 Colorado and Deion Sanders visiting No. 10 Oregon and No. 13 Alabama looking to right itself against No. 15 Mississippi.

No. 4 FSU won’t need any help getting up for Clemson, which has won 7 straight in the series

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Once a heated Atlantic Coast Conference rivalry, the Florida State-Clemson series has become a lopsided affair. The Tigers have won seven in a row against the Seminoles, including five by double digits and four in Death Valley. No one needs to remind No. 4 Florida State about the past. And no one needs to educate coach Mike Norvell’s team about the present — and what’s at stake Saturday. Norvell says “I don’t think there’s going to be a whole lot of motivational talks needed.” The Seminoles understand how important this game is to their ACC title hopes and their College Football Playoff chances.

Browns re-sign running back Kareem Hunt after star Nick Chubb lost for season with left knee injury

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Kareem Hunt ran right back to the Browns. Desperate to find a quality running back after losing star Nick Chubb for the season, the Browns have reunited with Hunt, who was available as a free agent and is expected to be able to help Cleveland’s offense immediately. The team is giving Hunt a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Hunt’s deal includes numerous incentives, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team isn’t making the terms public. Hunt spent four seasons with the Browns before they decided not to re-sign him this offseason. Chubb is facing surgery after tearing ligaments in Monday’s loss at Pittsburgh.

Most of Spain’s women’s players end boycott of national soccer team after government intervenes

MADRID (AP) — Most of Spain’s World Cup-winning players have ended their boycott of the women’s national team after the government intervened to help shape an agreement that was expected to lead to immediate structural changes at the country’s soccer federation. Only two players opted to leave the team’s training camp after receiving guarantees from the government that they would not be sanctioned. The rest are staying after being told that some of their demands for reform would be met. Players had reported to camp on Tuesday after being picked by new coach Montse Tomé against their will on Monday in the latest twist in the crisis that has engulfed Spanish soccer.

On 50th anniversary of Billie Jean King’s ‘Battle of the Sexes’ win, a push to honor her in Congress

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Jean King’s victory in the “Battle of the Sexes” was a milestone moment as women pushed for equality on the playing field and beyond. On the 50th anniversary of that match against Bobby Riggs — still the most-watched in tennis history — King will move toward becoming the first female individual athlete to be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Three U.S. senators will introduce a bill Wednesday that would award the honor to King, the tennis Hall of Famer and activist who was a driving force behind the creation of the women’s pro tour and equal prize money for men and women.

Family reunion: Brusdar Graterol’s mom sees her son pitch for first time in the majors

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brusdar Graterol never gave up hope that his mother would be able to see him pitch in person in the major leagues. On Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium it finally happened. Graterol’s mother, Ysmalia, was in a suite and saw her son pitch a scoreless eighth inning as Los Angeles rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers. Graterol saw his mom for the first time in seven years on Sunday night when she arrived from Venezuela. The 25-year old right-hander said he was paralyzed with emotion the first time they saw each other.

