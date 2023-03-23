AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:34 p.m. EDT

NHL’s Blackhawks won’t wear Pride jerseys, cite Russian law

The Chicago Blackhawks will not wear Pride-themed warmup jerseys before Sunday’s Pride Night game against Vancouver because of security concerns involving a Russian anti-LGBTQ law. The decision was made following discussions with security officials within and outside the franchise. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law in December that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBTQ rights. The Blackhawks will still hold Pride Night. And the Florida Panthers say they will wear Pride-themed jerseys before Thursday night’s home game against Vancouver.

Mavs owner Cuban plans protest over free bucket for Warriors

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said he plans to protest a two-point loss to Golden State after a confusing sequence led to an uncontested basket for the Warriors. Kevon Looney had an easy dunk on an inbounds play with the Mavericks lined up on their offensive end after a timeout late in the third quarter of Golden State’s 127-125 victory. The Mavericks thought they had the ball after official Andy Nagy pointed in Golden State’s direction for possession but then quickly pointed to the Dallas bench to indicate a timeout. Cuban says it was the “Worst officiating non call mistake possibly in the history of the NBA.”

Women hope Sweet 16 next step to own March Madness TV deal

Women’s college basketball believes it has the makings for a hit reality TV show. Those engaged in the sport hope to give network execs another glimpse this weekend of why they need to ante up during March Madness. The TV contract is up next summer and the NCAA is expected to decide by the fall if the women’s tournament will become a separate entity or continue to be bundled with all the other championships excluding men’s basketball and football. With many of the metrics heading in a positive direction, the amount of money the NCAA could get for television or streaming rights could easily offset the financial losses the tournament has every year and make it profitable.

UEFA to investigate Barcelona for its referee payments

GENEVA (AP) — Barcelona is facing a new legal threat from UEFA because of its payments of millions of dollars to a company linked to a Spanish refereeing official. It could include a Champions League ban. The European soccer body has asked for an investigation into the matter. The case is already being pursued by prosecutors in Spain. Champions League regulations in effect since 2007 allow UEFA to ban teams from the competition for one season if they were involved in fixing matches. UEFA says it asked disciplinary inspectors to “conduct an investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.” Court documents show Barcelona paid about $7.7 million to the company of a senior refereeing official.

Ethics agency to better protect gymnasts for LA Olympics

GENEVA (AP) — The Gymnastics Ethics Foundation was created in 2019 to help protect athletes after the American sexual abuse scandal and it has now published its strategy to set new safeguarding standards with a view to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The “Gymnasts 2028” plan sets goals to better protect athletes from harassment and abuse, investigate complaints, prosecute disciplinary cases and monitor national federations. Alex McLin is the independent foundation’s director. He says the GEF wants “to really put gymnasts at the center of our thinking throughout everything we do.” A generation of leaders have left USA Gymnastics since U.S. team doctor Larry Nassar’s abuse of hundreds of athletes emerged in 2016.

After derailment, toxic burn, student-athletes seek normalcy

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — As spring sports get underway at East Palestine High School in Ohio, organizers are trying to create normalcy for student-athletes while cleanup from the February train derailment and toxic chemical burn continues just over a mile away. Environmental officials say testing shows the air and water there are safe, but health and safety concerns have disrupted the sports schedule. Nearly a dozen schools have pulled out of the invitational track meets East Palestine hosts. Athletic director Dwayne Pavkovich says he understands why they have reservations. But when other schools ask what they can do to help, his answer is simple: Come and play us.

Princeton Tigers add to their March Madness lore

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The Princeton Tigers are the biggest surprise of March Madness. The No. 15-seed Tigers knocked off Arizona and Missouri to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1967. The Tigers are heavy underdogs to No. 6 seed Creighton on Friday in Louisville, Kentucky. New Jersey’s governor visited practice this week and many players have become social media stars. They’re still trying to earn a bigger fan club on campus where studies still rule at the Ivy League school.

March Madness: Sweet 16 begins from NYC to Las Vegas

The NCAA Tournament has reached Sweet 16 weekend in the battle for the national championship in men’s basketball. Top seeds Purdue and defending champion Kansas did not make it. This weekend will see games in New York City, Las Vegas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Louisville, Kentucky. The Final Four is in Houston. The semifinals are on April 1, with the championship game on April 3.

March Madness: Sweet 16 arrives with a twist: 2 sites, not 4

The battle for the national championship in women’s basketball is on. Sweet 16 weekend has arrived with a twist this year: There are two regional sites instead of four: Greenville, South Carolina, and Seattle each will host eight teams. The Final Four is in Dallas on March 31 and the championship game is two days later on April 2.

Success-starved Kings close in on long-awaited playoff berth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings might just be riding the beam all the way to the NBA playoffs. The resurgent Kings are on the verge of ending the their long playoff drought with first-year coach Mike Brown employing a fast-paced offense led by the dynamic duo of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis to put Sacramento in first place in the Pacific Division. The Kings might be able to clinch the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2006 during the final three games of a four-game homestand that ends Monday night against Minnesota. The 16 seasons without a playoff berth are the longest in NBA history.

