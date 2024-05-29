AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:34 a.m. EDT

Towns, Edwards lift Wolves over Mavs 105-100 to avoid sweep in West finals

DALLAS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference finals. Anthony Edwards had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. The Wolves stayed alive in their first trip to the conference finals in 20 years, and just the second in the franchise’s 35 seasons. Now third-seeded Minnesota heads home for Game 5 on Thursday night to see if it can make the series even more interesting against No. 5 seed Dallas. Luka Doncic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in his sixth triple-double of these playoffs. But he and co-star Kyrie Irving were just 13 of 39 from the field.

Reinhart scores in OT, Panthers beat Rangers 3-2 in OT of Game 4 of East final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored a power-play goal 1:12 into overtime, and the Florida Panthers topped the New York Rangers 3-2 to even the Eastern Conference Final at two games apiece. It was the third straight OT game in the series — and the first time Florida got a win in those matchups. Blake Wheeler, playing his first game for the Rangers since mid-February, was called for hooking Aleksander Barkov 59 seconds into the extra session. And it didn’t take long for the Panthers to cash in, with Barkov setting up Reinhart in front. Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe also scored for Florida. Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafrenière scored for the Rangers.

Big changes for the NCAA likely to upend scholarship limits and roster sizes across college sports

Scholarships are not going away in college athletics. But how many there are and which sports they will apply to in coming years are among the many questions stemming from a mammoth antitrust settlement and athlete revenue-sharing plan proposed by the NCAA and its five largest conferences. Nearly $2.8 billion in damages over 10 years must come from somewhere. Schools are scrambling to find out how much more money will be necessary to compensate athletes in sports like baseball and softball, many who previously only got a fragment of what their classmates who play football or basketball received.

Texans, receiver Nico Collins agree on 3-year extension with $52 million guaranteed

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have agreed with wide receiver Nico Collins on a three-year extension worth a maximum of $75 million with $52 million guaranteed. The Athletic first reported the deal. Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the terms he helped negotiate with Ryan Matha and Jason Rosenhaus to The Associated Press after sharing a social media post that detailed specifics of Collins’ extension. Collins is coming off his best season yet. He caught 80 passes for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns and helping Houston win the AFC South with rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stewart-Haas Racing to close NASCAR teams at end of 2024 season, says time to ‘pass the torch’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Stewart-Haas Racing will close its NASCAR teams at the end of the 2024 season. The announcement comes after nearly a year of rumors that the four-car Cup Series team was looking to sell its charters and either scale back or exit the series completely. Gene Haas founded the team in 2002 and landed Stewart as a co-owner ahead of the 2009 season. Stewart in his debut season gave the team its first Cup Series victory and its first Cup title in 2011. Kevin Harvick added a second championship in 2014. The move also affects a two-car Xfinity Series team.

Novak Djokovic begins his bid for a 25th Grand Slam title with a first-round French Open win

PARIS (AP) — Defending champion Novak Djokovic has won his first-round match at the French Open by beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4. Tuesday’s victory began Djokovic’s bid to become the first player in tennis history to claim 25 Grand Slam singles trophies. He has won three of his 24 so far at Roland Garros. He will need to make it back to the final if he wants to retain his No. 1 ranking. Djokovic has not reached a final at any tournament this year and his record is just 15-6 overall. Other winners on Tuesday included two-time runner-up Casper Ruud and past major champions Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

Nurse, McDonald spur 2nd half rally to lead Los Angeles Sparks past Indiana Fever 88-82

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kia Nurse scored 22 points and Aari McDonald added a season-high 21 to help the Los Angeles Sparks rally for a 88-82 victory over the Indiana Fever, handing Caitlin Clark her third straight home loss. Clark finished with a season-best 30 points, six assists, five rebounds, three steals and three blocks The game featured the top two picks in last month’s WNBA draft, Clark and forward Cameron Brink, and the league’s only one-win teams. Brink finished with three points, three rebounds and two assists. Los Angeles swung the game with a 28-8 second half run that turned a 55-48 deficit into a 76-63 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Fever never recovered.

Josh Gibson becomes MLB career and season batting leader as Negro Leagues statistics incorporated

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Gibson became Major League Baseball’s career leader with a .372 batting average, surpassing Ty Cobb’s .367, when records of the Negro Leagues for more than 2,300 players were incorporated after a three-year research project. Gibson’s .466 average for the 1943 Homestead Grays became the season standard, followed by Charlie “Chino” Smith’s .451 for the 1929 New York Lincoln Giants. They overtook the .440 by Hugh Duffy for the National League’s Boston team in 1894. Gibson also became the career leader in slugging percentage at .718 and OPS at 1.177, moving ahead of Babe Ruth in each statistic.

Rams QB Stetson Bennett says he stepped away from football last year to address mental health

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett says he stepped away from football last year to address his mental health. Bennett now says he feels recharged and ready to play again. The two-time national champion at Georgia is participating in the Rams’ organized team activities. Bennett was a fourth-round pick by the Rams after winning his second title with the Bulldogs. He participated in Los Angeles’ team activities and played extensively in the preseason while competing to be Matthew Stafford’s backup. But Bennett left the Rams before the regular season began, and he didn’t return to the team in 2023.

Seager hits 7th homer in 7 games as Rangers beat Diamondbacks 4-2 in World Series rematch

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager homered for the seventh time in as many games, putting the Texas Rangers ahead with his three-run shot in their 4-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The homer Tuesday night came off Brandon Pfaadt in the rematch of last year’s World Series. It was the World Series MVP’s 12th homer overall, extending his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games and his on-base streak to 21 games. Andrew Heaney worked 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief for the win after Nathan Eovaldi was activated from the injured list. David Robertson worked a perfect eighth before Kirby Yates pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

