AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:33 p.m. EDT

Georgia begins its drive for an unprecedented college football championship three-peat as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25. The Bulldogs received 60 of 63 first-place votes to easily outpoint No. 2 Michigan. The Wolverines received two first-place votes. Michigan’s Big Ten rival, Ohio State is No. 3, with one first-place vote. Two more Southeastern Conference teams join Georgia in the top five. Alabama is No. 4, the Crimson Tide’s lowest preseason rankings since 2009, and LSU starts at No. 5. This is the second time in program history 2008 Georgia has been preseason No. 1.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden appears determined to sever ties with the Philadelphia 76ers after the star guard called team President Daryl Morey a liar at a promotional event at China. Harden’s comments came almost seven weeks after he picked up his $35.6 million option with the 76ers for this season and then promptly said he wanted to be traded. Harden said that “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part.” The 76ers had no immediate comment. A 10-time All-Star and 2018 NBA MVP, Harden has tried to force his way off his third team in three years.

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has never before advanced this far into the Women’s World Cup and makes its first appearance in the semifinals against powerhouse Sweden. The Tuesday match in Auckland, New Zealand is the first appearance in the semifinals at a major tournament for Spain since the 1997 European Championships. Sweden, meanwhile, is ranked second in the world and playing in its fifth tournament semifinal. The Swedes were runners-up in 2003 and have finished third three times at the Women’s World Cup. Sweden lost to Canada in the gold medal match of the Tokyo Olympics.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has ruled in favor of the Philadelphia Flyers by agreeing that Russian goaltender Ivan Fedotov had a valid NHL contract for the upcoming season. Fedotov signed with the Flyers in May 2022 and was planning to play last season in North America. Instead last summer his agent said Fedotov was taken to a remote military base in northern Russia. The Flyers as a result tolled his contract to the 2023-24 season. Last month CSKA Moscow announced signing Fedotov to a two-year KHL contract. Hockey’s world governing board determined it to be a breach of international transfer regulations.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to create an entirely new club for baseball’s top power-and-speed threats. Acuña stole his 55th base Sunday night in Atlanta’s 7-6 loss to the New York Mets. The star outfielder also has 26 home runs. No player has ever reached 30 homers and 60 steals in the same season. Rickey Henderson came close to starting the 30-60 club. He had 28 homers and 87 steals in 1986 with the New York Yankees, then 28 homers and 65 steals when he won MVP honors with Oakland in 1990.

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter will attend Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day for the first time since his retirement when New York honors the 25th anniversary of its 1998 World Series championship team on Sept. 9. Jeter, 49, won five World Series titles with the Yankees from 1995-2014 and his No. 2 was retired in 2017. He was voted to the Hall of Fame in 2020. Jeter served 4 1/2 years as Miami Marlins president before quitting in February 2022. He attended last December’s news conference when Aaron Judge was appointed his successor as Yankees captain.

BOSTON (AP) — Longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci has announced his retirement at age 37 after 15 full seasons in the NHL. Krejci returned to North America last year after playing a season in front of friends and family in his native Czechia. He played nearly 1,200 games for the Bruins from 2007-2023 and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2011. Krejci’s retirement comes after face of the franchise Patrice Bergeron decided last month to call it a career. Their departures leaves Boston without its top two centers after setting league records for most wins and points in a season.

Silly season in college football, that time when coaches get fired and hired, seems to never stop. The dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald by Northwestern after an investigation into hazing in the program kicked off this year’s carousel. Last year, there were five coaching changes by Oct. 3. The hot spots to varying degrees entering this season, include West Virginia, Indiana, Syracuse and Boston College. Results on the field matter, but the other major factors are how much it will cost to buyout the coaches contract and did the athletic director currently in charge hire that coach.

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — The U.S. World Cup basketball team got its first big test of the summer Sunday, and a perfect shooting night from Jalen Brunson helped ensure the Americans passed. Brunson was 9 for 9 from the field on the way to a team-best 21 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 14 and the U.S. pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Spain 98-88 in a pre-World Cup exhibition between tournament favorites. Spain is the No. 1-ranked team in the world according to FIBA; the U.S. is No. 2. The U.S. improved to 3-0 in its pre-World Cup tour with two games left before arriving in Manila for the tournament.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia running back Mike Hollins knows he will never be the same. He also says the importance of college football has shrunk. But he can’t wait to run onto the field with his teammates this season. Hollins was wounded in a shooting attack last November that left three of his teammates dead. He had a long rehabilitation but returned for spring practices. He has been an inspiration to his team. Virginia opens the season Sept. 2 against Tennessee in Nashville. The home opener is a week later against James Madison.

