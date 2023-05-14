AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:32 a.m. EDT

Phoenix Suns fire coach Monty Williams after 4 seasons with the club

The Phoenix Suns fired Monty Williams on Saturday, two years after reaching the NBA Finals and a year after he was the overwhelming choice as the coach of the year. Williams had great success in his four regular seasons in Phoenix, winning 63% of his games. But three consecutive years of playoff frustration was likely too much for the Suns to overlook — especially after two straight years of Phoenix trailing by 30 points at halftime of elimination games at home.

Eberle scores 2 as Kraken outshine Stars 6-3, send series to deciding Game 7

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored twice, Eeli Tolvanen had a goal and two assists, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 to force a deciding Game 7 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Tolvanen’s goal early in the second period gave Seattle a 3-1 lead. Rookie Tye Kartye beat Jake Oettinger with a wrist shot less than three minutes later, and the Kraken withstood several pushes by the Stars to send the series back to Texas. Matty Beniers and Yanni Gourde each added a goal and an assist for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer stopped 20 shots. Mason Marchment, Joe Pavelski and Joel Kiviranta scored for Dallas. Oettinger allowed four goals on 18 shots before he was pulled early in the second period. Game 7 will be Monday night in Dallas.

Stephen Curry, Warriors believe they will stay together to chase more championships

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson hardly consider themselves done chasing championships together. The defending champions’ season ended in Game 6 to the Lakers in Los Angeles, the first time this core group of Curry, Green and Thompson have been eliminated before the NBA Finals after 19 straight playoff series wins against Western Conference opponents under coach Steve Kerr. Golden State also failed to to win at least one road game after doing so in an NBA-record 28 consecutive series. They hope to stay together and go after another title.

Analysis: Playoff outcomes suggest the NBA could see a summer of big moves

It’s the best time of year in the NBA, with the playoff field getting down to its final four on Sunday. It’ll be followed by the co-best time of year in the NBA. That’s July, when free agency time means some teams are going to wildly change. The Golden State Warriors’ reign as NBA champions ended Friday night with a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. It served as a reminder that nobody can escape the need to make changes.

Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner hospitalized for tests after taking line drive to head

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner was to spend the night in the hospital after being struck in the head by a line drive in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies. Manager Bud Black said Feltner was undergoing a battery of tests. Nick Castellanos lined a 1-0 slider back to the mound at 92.7 mph. The ball went off the right, back side of Feltner’s head. The right-hander immediately collapsed to the ground as the ball deflected to first baseman C.J. Cron. Castellanos was safe with a single. Feltner didn’t appear to lose consciousness. He lay on his stomach and was squinting his eyes as two members of the Colorado training stuff sprinted to the mound. With the crowd hushed, Feltner eventually sat up, then got to his feet.

Eckroat, Dou, Palmer share third-round lead at Byron Nelson; Scheffler 2 back

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Austin Eckroat and China’s Marty Dou are seeking a first PGA Tour victory as they share the third-round lead at 16 under with Ryan Palmer at the Byron Nelson. Hometown favorite Scottie Scheffler is two shots back after faltering with a bogey on the par-5 18th. The Oklahoma-raised Eckroat shot 8-under 63. Dou had a 64 on his home course at the TPC Craig Ranch. Dou lives in the Dallas area. Palmer’s eagle putt for the outright lead on 18 stopped just short.

Celtics, 76ers ready for Game 7 at TD Garden for spot in East finals vs. Heat

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers will meet in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday. Neither team needed seven games in the first round, though both have some experience in winner-take-all games. The Celtics won two of them on their way to the NBA Finals last year. Coach Joe Mazzulla says they learned how to win easy and also “how to battle to the death.” The Sixers haven’t won a Game 7 since 2001. The winner of the game at Boston’s TD Garden will advance to the Eastern Conference finals to face the Miami Heat.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles graduates from college, fulfills promise to late mother

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Todd Bowles kept a promise to his late mother and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach is now a college graduate. The 59-year-old Bowles walked across the stage at Mount St. Mary’s University on Saturday to receive his diploma after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in youth and community development. Bowles missed the second day of the Buccaneers’ rookie camp to attend the ceremony, knowing his mother Joan would be proud of him for completing his degree 37 years after he left Temple to begin his playing career in the NFL.

Judge homers twice, Yankees overcome 6-run deficit, beat Rays 9-8

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge hit a pair of two-run homers, Anthony Volpe broke Joe DiMaggio’s team record for consecutive stolen bases at the start of a career and New York overcame a six-run deficit for a 9-8 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. Rays ace Shane McClanahan failed to hold a 6-0, fifth-inning lead, six days after Yankees ace Gerrit Cole squandered a 6-0, fifth-inning advantage in an 8-7, 10-inning loss at Tampa Bay. In a matchup of All-Star starters, Yandy Díaz hit his first career grand slam in a five-run fifth against Nestor Cortes.

Alex Palou wins Indianapolis Grand Prix, moves into IndyCar points lead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou inherited the lead on Lap 65, then drove away from the pack to win the Indianapolis Grand Prix by 16.8006 seconds over Pato O’Ward. It’s Palou’s first win in 11 career starts at Indy, his first this season and the first for Chip Ganassi Racing since the season opener in March. Palou also took over the points lead from his teammate Marcus Ericsson, who dropped to third. Alexander Rossi was third and pole winner Christian Lundgaard finished fourth on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

