AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:31 p.m. EDT

Germany’s exit at the Women’s World Cup caps wild finale to the group stage as upsets continue

SYDNEY (AP) — Two-time champion Germany was eliminated in a wild finale to the group stage of the Women’s World Cup, while low-ranked Morocco advanced to the knockout stage. Colombia also advanced as Group H winner to round off a slew of upsets in the opening weeks of the competition being held in Australia and New Zealand. A day earlier Jamaica eliminated another favorite in Brazil to advance to the round of 16. South Africa is also through to the next stage after its stoppage-time winner against Italy. But Germany’s early exit after a 1-1 draw with South Korea stands out as the biggest shock in a tournament full of shocks.

Morocco makes more Women’s World Cup history, reaching knockout rounds with a 1-0 win over Colombia

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Morocco has beaten Colombia 1-0 to reach the Women’s World Cup knockout round, creating yet more history in a dramatic conclusion to the group stage. Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to go this far at the global women’s tournament. And it is the only one of eight tournament newcomers to advance out of the group stage. Anissa Lahmari scored Morocco’s winning goal in first-half stoppage time. The win meant Morocco qualifies in second place in the group behind Colombia, knocking two-time champion Germany out of contention. No. 2-ranked Germany needed a win over South Korea in a game being played simultaneously in Brisbane, but was held to a 1-1 draw.

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entering inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday. Germán, who threw a perfect game June 28 at Oakland, was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday. Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 20 appearances this season. He was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against Tampa Bay, with the Yankees saying it was because of armpit discomfort. The right-hander then entered in relief and tossed five scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

USA Gymnastics to expand its partnership with Nike, a sign it’s gaining trust in the post-Nassar era

USA Gymnastics and Nike have reached an agreement on a sponsorship deal that will carry through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung says the deal is a byproduct of the positive changes that the organization has made in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Corporate support for USA Gymnastics waned after athletes abused by the former national team doctor began coming forward starting in 2016. While Leung stressed more work needs to be done, she believes the agreement with Nike is proof USA Gymnastics has started to earn back trust at the corporate level.

Two years after Tokyo, Simone Biles is coming back from ‘the twisties.’ Not every gymnast does

Simone Biles’ return to compeitive gymnastics has renewed the conversation around “the twisties” that forced her to take herself out of multiple events at the 2020 Olympics. It happens when a gymnast suddenly loses their air awareness while trying to complete twisting elements in their routines. Biles says “the twisties” are behind her going into an event this weekend. Not every gymnast makes it back. Gage Dyer was attempting to make the U.S.’s 2021 world championship team when “the twisties” appeared out of nowhere. Within six months, Dyer, a two-time NCAA champion at Oklahoma, had retired.

Diana Taurasi closing in on another WNBA milestone as she approaches 10,000 points

Diana Taurasi is on the cusp of another milestone in her illustrious WNBA career as she closes in on becoming the first player in league history to score 10,000 points in the regular season. She’s nearly 2,500 points ahead of Tina Thompson, the four-time champion with the Houston Rockets who is in second place on the all-time list. DeWanna Bonner is second among active players, and Taurasi has more than 3,300 points than the Connecticut forward. Taurasi is signed through next season so could approach 11,000 career points before she walks away. She has averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career.

Morocco’s historic Women’s World Cup performance inspires girls even if some in Arab world ignore it

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national women’s team made its debut at the Women’s World Cup and advanced to the knockout rounds. It was the first team to qualify from an Arab world where many are crazy for the men’s game. After years of being largely in the margins, Moroccan women’s soccer is gaining new ground at home and beyond. It’s starting to capture the imagination of more girls, win the hearts and minds of more parents and chip away at a traditional view by many of soccer as a men’s game. Moroccan soccer officials and players say their country’s 2022 hosting of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which led to its World Cup qualification marked a watershed moment in perceptions.

Many stars at Women’s World Cup juggle parenthood while playing on the world stage

Forget about orange slices, players like Alex Morgan, Australia’s Katrina Gorry and Jamaica’s Cheyna Matthews are redefining what it means to be a “soccer mom.” While it is nothing new for mothers to be elite athletes, the level of support they’re getting while on the job is improving. There are three mothers on the U.S. team: Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Julie Ertz. Other moms at this World Cup included Jamaica’s Konya Plummer, France’s Amel Majri, Argentina’s Vanina Correa and Germany’s Melanie Leupolz.

Tom Brady enters the world of soccer as minority owner of English club Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — NFL great Tom Brady has become a minority owner of English second-tier soccer team Birmingham and wants to bring a winning mentality to an underperforming club. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has partnered with the club’s U.S.-based holding company and becomes chairman of a new advisory board. Brady has also partnered with Knighthead Capital on several other ventures. Birmingham last played in the Premier League in 2011. That was also the year it won the English League Cup, one of two major trophies the club has captured in its 148-year history. Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

The Billie Jean King Cup has a new part-owner: Billie Jean King

The Billie Jean King Cup has a new part-owner: Billie Jean King herself. The International Tennis Federation and TWG Global, a holding company led by Los Angeles Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter, have signed a partnership agreement for a joint venture to market and promote the women’s tennis competition that used to be called the Fed Cup and was re-named to honor King in 2020. The new entity will be called Billie Jean King Cup Limited, with the ITF holding 51% and TWG Global 49%, and it will seek new sponsorships and broadcast and commercial partnerships.

