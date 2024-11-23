AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:30 p.m. EST

Antetokounmpo gets triple-double as surging Bucks beat slumping Pacers 129-117 in NBA Cup play

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his second triple-double in his last four games, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 129-117 on Friday. Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists Saturday in a 115-114 loss at Charlotte. Damian Lillard had 24 points and 12 assists for the Bucks. Pascal Siakam scored 25, Bennedict Mathurin 20 and Tyrese Haliburton 18 for the Pacers. The Bucks have won three straight and five of their last six. The Pacers have lost three straight and five of six.

Duke’s Cooper Flagg thrives in first true road environment, quieting Arizona crowd with 24 points

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Duke freshman phenom Cooper Flagg got his first taste of a true college road atmosphere on Friday night, playing in front of a raucous announced crowd of 14,634 at Arizona’s McKale Center. For a few early moments, he looked a little nervous. It was fleeting. Flagg scored 16 points in the second half, finishing with a game-high 24 as No. 12 Duke pulled away for a 69-55 win over No. 17 Arizona. The preseason All-American shot 10 of 22 from the field, grabbed six rebounds and had three assists, two blocks and a steal.

Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic through the Australian Open

Recently retired Andy Murray will team up with Novak Djokovic, working with him as a coach through the Australian Open in January. Murray’s representatives put out statements from both players on Saturday. Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champion who has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other player in tennis history. Murray won three major trophies and two Olympic singles gold medals who finished 2016 atop the ATP rankings. He retired as a player after the Paris Summer Games in August.

Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini lift Italy past Australia and back to the Davis Cup final

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini won their singles matches to lift defending champion Italy past Australia 2-0 and back into the Davis Cup final. Sinner extended his tour-level winning streak to 24 sets in a row by beating No. 9 Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in Malaga, Spain. That came after Berrettini came back to defeat Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-5. Italy will meet first-time finalist Netherlands on Sunday for the title. The Dutch followed up their victory over Rafael Nadal and Spain in the quarterfinals by eliminating Germany on Friday.

Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom and takes quest for her 100th victory to North America

GURGL, Austria (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has earned her record-extending 99th career World Cup win to take the quest for victory No. 100 to North America. The American ski star held on to her first-run lead in the season’s second slalom to beat Italian prodigy Lara Colturi and Swiss skier Camille Rast. They both got their first career podium result. Shiffrin next enters a 16-day North American sweep of the World Cup starting next weekend. She said “I guess there is a bit of pressure around it.” No other skier has won more than 86 World Cup races. Shiffrin set the best mark when she overtook Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark in March 2023.

76ers center Joel Embiid sidelined due to swelling in his left knee and will miss two games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers say center Joel Embiid is managing swelling in his left knee and will miss a second consecutive game Sunday. The Sixers issued a statement on the condition of the 2023 NBA MVP at halftime of Friday’s NBA Cup game against the Brooklyn Nets, saying the decision to sideline Embiid was made along with the team’s medical staff. Embiid was ruled out prior to Friday’s game against the Nets due to what the team described as left knee injury maintenance. The Sixers host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Austin Hays, Kyle Finnegan, Brendan Rodgers and Jordan Romano among 62 new free agents

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder Austin Hays, right-hander Kyle Finnegan and second baseman Brendan Rodgers were among 62 players who became free agents when their teams failed to offer 2025 contracts. Right-hander Jordan Romano, left-hander Patrick Sandoval and outfielders Michael Tauchman and Ramón Laureano also were among the players cut loose, many of whom would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Washington cut right-hander Tanner Rainey, its last remaining player from the 2019 World Series champions. Finnegan and Hays are former All-Stars.

Angel Yin holes 3 long putts for 2-shot lead in LPGA finale. Nelly Korda shoots 66 to trail by 4

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Angel Yin has a two-shot lead at the halfway point of the CME Group Tour Championship and the chase for the $4 million winner’s check. Very clear in her rearview mirror is the best player in women’s golf. Nelly Korda started the day eight shots out of the lead. Then she holed out with an 8-iron for eagle and shot 66 to cut that deficit in half. Yin make three big putts, one of them for par on the opening hole. She leads by two over the South Korean duo of Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An.

Conor McGregor must pay $250K to woman who says he raped her, civil jury rules

LONDON (AP) — A civil jury in Ireland has awarded more than $250,000 to a woman who says she was raped by mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor in a Dublin hotel penthouse after a night of heavy partying. The jury on Friday awarded Nikita Hand in her lawsuit that claimed McGregor “brutally raped and battered” her in 2018. The lawsuit says the assault left her heavily bruised and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. McGregor testified that he never forced her to do anything and that Hand fabricated her allegations after the two had consensual sex. McGregor says he will appeal the verdict.

Russell puts Mercedes on pole at Las Vegas and Verstappen nips Norris in championship battle

LAS VEGAS (AP) — George Russell put Mercedes on the pole for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in an upset over teammate Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton was fastest in the first two practice sessions with Russell fastest in Friday night’s third and final session. But come qualifying, Hamilton made two mistakes in the final group and wound up a distant 10th. Carlos Sainz Jr. and Charles Leclerc seemed to sweep the front row until Russell’s late lap pushed Sainz to second. Pierre Gasly slid into third, and Leclerc wound up fourth. Championship leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull qualified fifth for Saturday night’s race. Verstappen needs only to score three points more than challenger Lando Norris to win his fourth straight world championship.

