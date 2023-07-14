AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:30 p.m. EDT

Tennessee fined more than $8 million for over 200 infractions in football program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA has fined Tennessee more than $8 million and issued a scathing report outlining more than 200 infractions during the three-year tenure of former football coach Jeremy Pruitt. The Volunteers escaped a postseason ban. The sprawling report said Tennessee committed 18 Level I violations, the most severe, and said most involved recruiting infractions and direct payments to athletes and their families. Those benefits totaled approximately $60,000. The NCAA found most of the violations were related to a paid unofficial visit scheme that was used consistently by the football program over two years.

Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon to reach the final and near an eighth title

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic has closed in on a record-tying eighth title at Wimbledon and fifth in a row by repeatedly serving his way out of potential trouble to beat Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the semifinals. Djokovic’s victory put him into his ninth final at the All England Club and 35th at all Grand Slam tournaments. That is more than any man or woman in tennis history. He is seeking a 24th major singles championship. Djokovic will play Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev on Sunday. Roger Federer is the only man to have won eight singles trophies at Wimbledon. Martina Navratilova won the women’s championship nine times.

A mother-daughter duo from Ohio is a rare example of a woman coaching a woman at Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Caty McNally is one of the few women who played at Wimbledon with a female coach — her mother, Lynn Nabors McNally. There are just 13 women ranked in the Top 200 with a female coach; four of those coaches are the player’s mother. McNally wishes female coaches weren’t so rare at the pro level. She thinks there would be a different vibe on tour if the locker room were filled with female coaches, the way the men’s locker room is filled with male coaches. The WTA is hoping to increase the number of women in that role at the highest levels of tennis.

Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman seriously injured in the Jan. 15 car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer has sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages. Victoria S. Bowles was riding in the backseat of the rented Ford Expedition driven by fellow UGA recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who died in the crash while racing Carter at more than 104 mph following the Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff championship celebration. Bowles’ lawsuit filed Wednesday in Gwinnett County State Court accuses the UGA Athletics Association of negligent entrustment of LeCroy despite having two “super speeder” violations among four speeding tickets.

Las Vegas is the center of the basketball world ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The WNBA All-Star Game will be played before a sold-out crowd Saturday in Las Vegas. The 3-point shooting contest and skills competitions will be Friday. This has been a busy basketball week in Las Vegas. Highly touted 19-year-old Victor Wembanyama made his NBA debut in the Summer League to sold-out crowds at the nearby Thomas & Mack Center. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver spoke openly about Las Vegas as a potential expansion candidate. And the Las Vegas Aces continued to roll through opponents to move to 19-2 as they seek a second straight WNBA title.

PGA Tour and Saudi wealth fund drop poaching clause from agreement at Justice Department’s request

The PGA Tour deal with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund is dropping a clause in their agreement over poaching. That’s after the Justice Department raised antitrust concerns. The agreement is for the PGA Tour, European tour and Public Investment Fund to become partners. A clause in the framework agreement was that neither side would try to poach players from other tours. The tour said Thursday that it believes the clause is lawful. But it says it has removed it because the clause isn’t needed as they work together in negotiating the final deal. No more players are likely to join LIV this season.

World cycling’s governing body bans female transgender athletes from women’s events

AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will no longer be able to compete in women’s races. The world cycling governing body the UCI announced the ban on Friday. The International Cycling Union joined the governing bodies in track and field and swimming as top-tier Olympic sports addressing the issue of transgender athletes and fairness in women’s events in this way. Its decision came after American rider Austin Killips became the first openly transgender woman to win an official cycling event earlier this year. The UCI says the ban starts Monday and was necessary to “ensure equal opportunities.”

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova are 0-3 in Grand Slam finals. One will win Wimbledon

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ons Jabeur will face Marketa Vondrousova in the women’s final at Wimbledon on Saturday. The winner will be a first-time major champion. They are a combined 0-3 in title matches at Grand Slam tournaments. Jabeur left Wimbledon a year ago without the trophy but more confident than ever that she would win a big title one day. Vondrousova was at the All England Club in 2022, too. But she wasn’t playing. She was cheering for her best friend while wearing a cast on her surgically repaired left wrist. They play similarly varied games, with drop shots and changes of pace.

Harrington not ruling out chance to play in another Ryder Cup

GULLANE, Scotland (AP) — Padraig Harrington is not ruling out his chances of playing in another Ryder Cup. The 51-year-old Irishman feels emboldened after his 67-66 start in the Scottish Open that puts him in the mix going into the weekend. Harrington says his performance on the PGA Tour Champions shouldn’t count. It’s what he does against the best. He says he’ll take stock after the Scottish Open and British Open and then talk to European captain Luke Donald to see if he has a chance. If so, Harrington says he’ll abandon the PGA Tour Champions this summer and play the European tour.

Jets agree to 4-year, $96 million contract extension with All-Pro Quinnen Williams, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal says All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million. Williams is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL at $24 million per year behind only the Rams’ Aaron Donald, who is making $31.7 million per year. The deal for Williams includes $66 million in guaranteed salary, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce the terms of the contract.

