AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:23 p.m. EDT

A ship carrying the Olympic torch arrives in Marseille amid fanfare and high security

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have gathered in the southern French city of Marseille to welcome the Olympic torch and mark another milestone in the lead-up to the Summer Games in Paris. A majestic three-mast ship carried the Olympic torch from Greece for the welcoming ceremony at sunset Wednesday in the French city’s old port. The torch was lit in Greece last month before it was officially handed to France. It left Athens aboard a ship named Belem, which was first used in 1896, and spent twelve days at sea.

Ancelotti keeps Lunin in goal for Madrid in 2nd leg of Champions League semifinal against Bayern

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is not taking any chances in goal for the second leg of the Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich on Wednesday. He is sticking with Andriy Lunin as the goalkeeper despite Thibaut Courtois’ return from injury last weekend. Ancelotti said Tuesday he will start Lunin at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium even though Courtois had an assured performance in the 3-0 win over Cadiz in the Spanish league on Saturday. Courtois did well in his first match since tearing the ACL in his left knee in August. Ancelotti says “Lunin will play tomorrow.”

‘Enjoy your vacation.’ Borussia Dortmund makes fun of PSG after reaching Champions League final

PARIS (AP) — After beating Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund got the better of the French club on social media as well. Dortmund celebrated Tuesday’s semifinal win by rubbing a bit of salt in PSG’s wounds with a tongue-in-cheek message posted on social networks. The German team posted an image of a hot air balloon in Dortmund’s yellow-and-black colors flying over a beach where a PSG towel is spread out on the sand. Written across the image was the French phrase for “Enjoy your vacation.” The message was a response to PSG’s tweet after beating Barcelona in the quarterfinals, which featured an image of a hot air balloon in the Spanish team’s colors sinking in the Seine river in front of the Eiffel Tower.

In the NIL landscape, schools are turning to companies to train and manage in-house general managers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Athletic departments across the country are trying to figure out the best way to manage the name, image and likeness landscape when it comes to athletes earning endorsement money. Michigan is the 18th school to hire a NIL general manager in a partnership with Altius Sports Partners. It will give the company more than $250,000 a year Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel says it’s the right time to bring in a company that has had three years to develop strategies and NIL connections.

Osaka plays solidly in her opening match at the Italian Open. Darderi eliminates Shapovalov

ROME (AP) — Naomi Osaka looked comfortable in her opening match at the Italian Open. She beat 45th-ranked Clara Burel 7-6 (2), 6-1. It was Osaka’s first victory over a top-50 player on clay since defeating Victoria Azarenka at the 2019 French Open. Argentine-born Italian Luciano Darderi had strong crowd support in a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory over Denis Shapovalov on Campo Centrale. Rafael Nadal opens against Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs on Thursday. Top-ranked Novak Djokovicis also back in Rome after a month out.

Nadal’s clay game is rounding into form just in time for the French Open. ‘Things are happening.’

ROME (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s clay-court form is slowly rounding into shape. Not that nearly invincible shape that the tennis world grew accustomed to over the past two decades. But a shape that the 22-time Grand Slam champion is starting to feel good about as he prepares to play what will likely be his final French Open. Nadal says at the Italian Open that “it’s a good moment even if the results are not what (they) used to be. He adds that ”I am increasing my level” and “I want to keep going.” Roland Garros starts on May 26.

A’ja Wilson, Becky Hammon and ‘resilient’ Las Vegas Aces favored to win third WNBA title in a row

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — A’ja Wilson and the “resilient” Las Vegas Aces are healthy and and ready to defend their WNBA crown. They became the first team since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2001-02 to win consecutive titles when the Aces beat the New York Liberty in last year’s WNBA Finals. Now the Aces are trying to become the first team to win three straight since the Houston Comets won the first four WNBA championships in 1997-2000. The Aces are plus-100 favorites to win it again at BetMGM. New York at plus-230 is the only team close to the champs.

Travis Kelce lines up another TV job and joins FX’s ‘American Horror Story: Grotesquerie’ season

Travis Kelce continues to work in the NFL off season. The Super Bowl winner has booked a role on “American Horror Story: Grotesquerie.” Fellow cast member Niecy Nash posted a series of Instagram stories Tuesday of her and Kelce on set. In one video, the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, embraces Kelce and says, “You were wonderful.” This is the second TV job for Kelce in recent months. He wrapped production as host of the new game show “Are You Smarter than a Celebrity?” for Prime Video. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is dating music superstar Taylor Swift who starts the European leg of her world tour in Paris on Thursday.

Rangers reacquire switch-hitting OF Robbie Grossman in a trade with the White Sox

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have reacquired switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Texas sent minor league right-hander Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa to Chicago in the deal Wednesday. Grossman hit .238 with 10 homers and 49 RBIs in 115 games for the Rangers last season, when they won their first World Series title. Grossman went to the White Sox on a minor league deal in free agency. He hit .211 in 19 games, but was batting .375 against left-handed pitchers. Rangers rookie outfielder Wyatt Langford could be out a month after going on the injured list this week with a strained right hamstring.

Avalanche got legs under them in another comeback to beat fading Stars in 2nd-round opener

DALLAS (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche had gone a full week since wrapping up their first-round series, and were down three goals in the first period on the road against the top-seeded team. But once league MVP finalist Nathan MacKinnon and the Avs starting getting back into the flow of things Tuesday night, the Dallas Stars seemed to suddenly get hit by fatigue. They had closed out their tough opening Western Conference series against defending Stanley Cup champion Las Vegas with a Game 7 win just two nights earlier. Colorado won 4-3 in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead.

