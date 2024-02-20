AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:29 p.m. EST

College Football Playoff decreases number of spots reserved for conference champions from 6 to 5

The field for the 12-team College Football Playoff will comprise five conference champions and seven at-large selections after the university presidents who oversee the CFP voted unanimously to tweak the format. The move approved Tuesday to decrease the number of spots reserved for conference champions from six to five was prompted by realignment and has been anticipated for several months. An expected vote last month was delayed at the Pac-12’s request. The original plan for the 12-team format was to have the six highest-ranked conference champions, with the top four receiving first-round byes, and six at-large selections.

William Byron launches Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary season with win in Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — William Byron launched Hendrick Motorsports’ 40th anniversary season by snapping the team’s nine-year Daytona 500 losing streak with his Monday win in the rain-postponed “Great American Race.” The last Hendrick driver to win the Daytona 500 was Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2014. The 26 year old from Charlotte, North Carolina is the sixth different driver to win the 500 for Rick Hendrick, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history who made his way to victory lane on the actual 40th anniversary of his first Cup win. Byron beat Hendrick teammate Alex Bowman as the race ended under one lap of caution.

The Hoosier Gym, home of the Hickory Huskers, still resonates with basketball fans

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (AP) — The court is the same one where Jimmy Chitwood played. The locker room is exactly as it was when Norman Dale coached. The wall separating the bleachers from the floor is still there. Things change. The Hoosier Gym doesn’t. About 35 miles east of Indianapolis is the little town of Knightstown, which most people probably aren’t too familiar with. Basketball fans, however, are likely very aware of the place that brings more people into the town than anything else. It’s a small brick building that the Hickory Huskers of the movie “Hoosiers” called home. It hosts more than 50,000 visitors and dozens of high school games each year.

Hundreds are set to descend on Tahiti for Olympic surfing. Can locals protect their way of life?

TEAHUPO’O, French Polynesia (AP) — The world-famous surf spot of Teahupo’o in Tahiti, French Polynesia, is set to host the 2024 Paris Olympics surfing competition. But the decision has thrust unprecedented challenges onto a small community that has long cherished and strives to protect a Tahitian way of life more closely connected to its wild lands and crystal-clear ocean than the fame promised by an Olympic stage. And while organizers are trying to adjust their plans to conserve the local environment, making sure that the village of Teahupo’o stays a village will still be an uphill struggle for locals.

Steve Kerr’s son finding his way in coaching not far from where his dad leads NBA stars

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Even when he was back in middle school basketball and with big dreams, Nicholas Kerr never imagined he could match his famous father’s successful path from playing to the NBA bench. He didn’t even feel he had to try. His parents always encouraged their son to just be himself. Now, Steve Kerr’s son is leading the Golden State G League team, the Santa Cruz Warriors, and finding his own way while leaning on his dad from time to time, too.

Playing for the Oakland A’s hasn’t been glamorous for years. In 2024, it could be downright weird

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics probably won’t be in Oakland a whole lot longer. The franchise is set to move to Las Vegas in a stadium that the team hopes is ready for the 2028 season. But the next few years could be rocky. The franchise’s uncertain future was enough of a topic that manager Mark Kotsay addressed the issue in a team meeting on Monday. He wants to make sure players know his office is open if there are questions, even though he doesn’t have many answers. It’s unclear whether the franchise will play its 2025 home games in Oakland, Sacramento, San Francisco or a minor league stadium in Las Vegas.

Andreas Brehme, scorer of West Germany’s winning goal in the 1990 World Cup final, dies at 63

BERLIN (AP) — Andreas Brehme, who scored the only goal as West Germany beat Argentina to win the 1990 World Cup final, has died. He was 63. Brehme’s partner Susanne Schaefer has confirmed his death in a statement to Germany’s dpa news agency. Schaefer says Brehme died “suddenly and unexpectedly” in the night from a cardiac arrest. Brehme’s 85th-minute penalty decided the 1990 World Cup final in Rome against Argentina. Winning the World Cup brought a wave of national celebrations across Germany. The country was in the process of reunification after the fall of the Berlin Wall the year before.

The NBA’s scoring boom is still going strong, and some wonder if that’s a good thing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Defense wasn’t really played in the All-Star Game, which explains why the Eastern Conference scored a record 211 points and the game saw nearly 400 points combined on Sunday night. Points couldn’t have been easier to come by. But in the regular season — although some might dispute this — defense does get played. And points just keep piling up anyway with the NBA on pace to see its highest-scoring season in more than 50 years with teams averaging more than 115 points per game, up about 1% from last year and up a staggering 15.5% from where it was a decade ago.

Alex Bowman triggers ‘the big one’ in the Daytona 500 but escapes damage and comes home second

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Alex Bowman never saw how the big wreck started that marred the end of the Daytona 500. He was surprised to learn he triggered the big one. Bowman sparked the crash that involved nearly two dozen cars and knocked six former NASCAR champions out of contention in the Daytona 500. Bowman bump-drafted Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron on the backstretch with nine laps to go when Byron lost control, turned into Brad Keselowski and pretty much wrecked the field. Byron and Bowman were the biggest beneficiaries of the melee. They escaped with little damage to their cars and went on to give Hendrick Motorsports a 1-2 finish in “The Great American Race.”

Diggins-Smith finds a fresh start with the Storm. She’ll get to play with Ogwumike and Loyd

SEATTLE (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith knew she needed a fresh start. Now, she will get to have it while playing alongside WNBA scoring champion Jewell Loyd, former MVP Nneka Ogwumike and rising star Ezi Magbegor in her first season with the Seattle Storm. Diggins-Smith sat out last season after giving birth. She subsequently had a falling out with the Phoenix Mercury and made clear that she was looking to go elsewhere. The six-time All-Star was regarded as one of the top point guards available. That position is one the Storm needed to fill after Sue Bird retired following the 2022 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.