AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:29 a.m. EDT

Levis goes quick, Hooker waits longer on Day 2 of NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Will Levis quickly got the call he waited on for 24 hours. Hendon Hooker had to sit around a few more hours to hear his name announced. After Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson were selected in the first four picks, it took two more rounds for the top five quarterbacks to be off the board in the NFL draft. The selections of Levis by Tennessee and Hooker by Detroit highlighted a Friday night filled with plenty of trades and some surprises. Day 2 of the draft at Union Station in downtown Kansas City kicked off with family ties. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the first pick of the second round. His dad, Joey Porter, was a three-time Pro Bowl linebacker in eight seasons with Pittsburgh.

2023 NFL Draft | Who are the top players for Day 3?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Day 2 of the NFL draft is a wrap. The second and third rounds ended with 16 trades, including the Tennessee Titans moving up eight spots to select quarterback Will Levis with the No. 33 overall pick. The Kentucky standout was the biggest name on the board when the second round kicked off Friday from Kansas City’s Union Station. Bryce Young went first overall to the Carolina Panthers followed by C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans for a 1-2 quarterback combo on Thursday.

Monk, Fox lead Kings past Warriors 118-99 to force Game 7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Monk scored 28 points, De’Aaron Fox added 26 points and 11 assists, and the Sacramento Kings staved off elimination in their first-round playoff series by beating Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 118-99 in Game 6. Now, a winner-takes-all Game 7 is back in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon. Rookie Keegan Murray scored 15 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first playoff double-double, and the Kings withstood every scoring surge by the defending champions and shined in nearly every facet of this one with their special season on the line.

Panthers score 7, force a Game 7 against the Bruins

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, Eetu Luostarinen put Florida ahead to stay with 5:38 left in what was a crazed third period, and the Panthers forced a Game 7 in their Eastern Conference first-round series by beating the Boston Bruins 7-5. Aleksander Barkov, Brandon Montour, Zac Dalpe and Sam Reinhart also scored for the Panthers, who got 30 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. Tyler Bertuzzi and David Pastrnak each scored twice for Boston, which got four assists from Brad Marchand and 26 saves from Linus Ullmark. Jake DeBrusk also scored for the Bruins. Game 7 is Sunday.

Stars bounce Wild in 6 with 4-1 win behind Hintz, Oettinger

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Roope Hintz scored his fifth goal of the series, Jake Oettinger stonewalled his home-state team again, and the Stars eliminated the Minnesota Wild with a 4-1 win in Game 6 of their first-round NHL playoff series. Wyatt Johnston and Mason Marchment scored in the second period when the Stars outshot the Wild 18-5. Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars as they advanced to face the Colorado-Seattle winner. Freddy Gaudreau scored with 7:07 left to prevent Oettinger from posting a second shutout in the series.

Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers’ playoff game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was back at courtside Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson was back in the Lakers’ downtown arena for the first time since last season’s opening game in October 2021. The three-time Academy Award-winning actor sat in his usual seats near the opposing bench alongside his son, Ray. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team during several eras of success after getting season tickets in 1970.

Analysis: QBs picked 1-2 often don’t both have success

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bryce Young was walking to an interview after being picked first in the NFL draft when he heard C.J. Stroud was selected second. Young celebrated with a loud scream and a big smile. The two childhood friends from Southern California became the ninth pair of quarterbacks picked 1-2 overall since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 and the first Black signal-callers. They shared a hug after the Carolina Panthers took Young first and rejoiced when Stroud went next to the Houston Texans. History says it’s a longshot that both QBs have successful careers. Young and Stroud already have defied the odds getting here so they’re up for the challenge. So is Anthony Richardson, who was chosen at No. 4 by the Indianapolis Colts.

Column: Running backs make a comeback in the NFL

ATLANTA (AP) — It was once the glamour spot of the NFL, a position manned by giants of the game, dynamic players who drew more eyeballs than even the quarterback on many teams. Jim Brown. Gale Sayers. Walter Payton. Barry Sanders. Now, the running back is making a comeback. After a generation defined by quarterbacks slinging it all over the field, the league is giving the handoff another look. Last season, teams averaged 121.6 yards per game on the ground — the highest figure since 1987. Then, a pair of running backs were selected in the top 12 picks of the draft.

Stastny’s OT goal sends Hurricanes past Isles into 2nd round

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Stastny scored 6 minutes into overtime, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 2-1 in Game 6 to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sebastian Aho tied it midway through the third period for the Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen stopped 33 shots while making his first start of the postseason. Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Islanders and Ilya Sorokin finished with 39 saves. New York was eliminated in the first round for the first time in its last five trips to the postseason. The Hurricanes advanced to face the winner of the series between the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils.

Avs quiet about Nichushkin’s absence after police report

SEATTLE (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are not commenting on the status of forward Valeri Nichushkin, who has been away from the team for a few days. The team also will not comment on a police report about an incident at the team hotel in Seattle last weekend. Colorado coach Jared Bednar reiterates that Nichushkin is away from the team for personal reasons. Nichushkin has not played since April 20. On Saturday afternoon, which was the day of Game 3, police were called to the Four Seasons Hotel. A 28-year-old woman was in an ambulance when officers arrived. Avalanche team physician Dr. Bradley Changstrom told officers that team employees found the heavily intoxicated woman when they were checking in on Nichushkin.

