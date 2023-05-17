AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:28 p.m. EDT

Analysis: Wembanyama and Popovich will soon be the NBA’s newest dynamic duo

The NBA’s oldest coach. The NBA’s newest superstar. In an instant, the fortunes of the San Antonio Spurs changed in a big way. Victor Wembanyama is on his way to the NBA, and the coaching wins leader in Gregg Popovich will be waiting for him. The right combination of ping-pong balls gave the Spurs victory in the draft lottery on Tuesday night, meaning they’ll have the No. 1 pick on June 22. That means they’ve won the Wembanyama sweepstakes, and that four years of losing in a way that had never before happened under Popovich has actually paid off.

CHICAGO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is now set to begin his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs, after they won the NBA draft lottery and the No. 1 overall pick on Tuesday night. The Spurs were one of three teams with the best odds — 14% — to land the No. 1 pick, which they’ll almost certainly use on Wembanyama. The 7-foot-3 French 19-year-old is one of the most highly touted prospects in NBA history and will be expected to make an immediate impact on the league.

Nikola Jokic leads Nuggets past Lakers 132-126 in West opener

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic’s powerful display at both ends of the court propelled the Denver Nuggets past the Los Angeles Lakers 132-126 in the opener of the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets led by as many as 21 points before the Lakers made a late push before falling short of winning an opener on the road for the third time in these playoffs. Anthony Davis scored 40 points for the Lakers and LeBron James came up one assist shy of a triple double to go with his 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Germán ejected, Judge booed as cheating allegations swirl around Yankees

TORONTO (AP) — Domingo Germán insisted he only had rosin on his hand, but umpire James Hoye said he felt something stickier on the fingers of the New York Yankees right-hander. Germán was ejected from a game against the Toronto Blue Jays after umpires checked his hands for banned sticky stuff. Germán’s ejection, likely to trigger a 10-game suspension, was the fourth since Major League Baseball started its crackdown on prohibited grip aids two years ago and the second this season. It occurred during the second game of an increasingly acrimonious series between AL East rivals. Aaron Judge was booed during his first two at-bats following allegations of sign stealing Monday.

Morant takes accountability for latest video, as Silver expresses disappointment

Ja Morant says he takes accountability for the latest video in which he is apparently seen holding a firearm. His statement came a couple hours after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expressed disappointment that the Memphis guard is under investigation by the league again. Silver met with Morant after a similar incident in March and suspended him for eight games. Silver said he was “shocked” when he saw the video during in a televised interview with ESPN before Tuesday’s draft lottery in Chicago.

NBA Playoffs: Jokic and Nuggets take 1-0 lead, Celtics and Heat set to open series

Nikola Jokic’s incredible postseason continued in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Denver’s two-time MVP had 34 points, 21 rebounds and 14 assists to lead the Nuggets past the Los Angeles Lakers 132-126 in the opener of the West title series on Tuesday night. It was his sixth triple-double so far in these playoffs. Wilt Chamberlain (seven for Philadelphia in 1967) has the record for a single postseason, and Jokic has tied Magic Johnson (six for the Lakers in 1982) and Draymond Green (six for Golden State in 2019) for second-most on that list.

Novak Djokovic loses to Holger Rune, again, this time at Italian Open

ROME (AP) — Twenty-year-old Danish player Holger Rune recorded his second victory over Novak Djokovic in little more than six months by beating the 22-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the Italian Open semifinals. Rune also defeated Djokovic in the Paris Masters final in November. Djokovic didn’t appear at his best physically early on and called for a trainer. Rune’s semifinal opponent will be either Casper Ruud or Francisco Cerundolo. Two-time defending women’s champion Iga Swiatek was up against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina later and 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko was facing Paula Badosa.

Griner, Mercury set to tip off WNBA season after her return from detainment in Russia

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner’s life and career path have taken a sharp turn over the past 18 months following a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges that ended with a prisoner swap in December. To say the Phoenix Mercury center’s journey has been complicated would be an understatement. Now it’s time to find out how good of a basketball player she still is. The early returns suggest that the 31-year-old remains a formidable talent, even if she’s understandably a bit rusty. She scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in her only preseason game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, flashing her considerable skills but also showing there’s work to do.

Formula One’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix canceled because of deadly floods in Italy

IMOLA, Italy (AP) — This weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in northern Italy has been canceled because of deadly floods. Formula One said it made the decision for safety reasons and to avoid any extra burden on the emergency services. F1 personnel had earlier been told to stay away from the track after floods affected large parts of the Emilia-Romagna region. Some residents of the nearby city of Imola were warned to move to higher floors of their homes. The Santerno River runs right next to the track. It is the second race on the 2023 calendar to be canceled. The Chinese Grand Prix was scheduled for April but was canceled in December amid concerns about pandemic-related restrictions.

Paris Olympics vows to carry the torch for LGBTQ rights after watershed of Tokyo

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the 2024 Paris Games intend to seize on the Olympic spotlight to push a message that LGBTQ rights need to progress outside France. The French capital set out plans for a Pride House that will celebrate LGBTQ people during the Olympics and Paralympics. Organizers pledged that Olympians and campaigners will be given “plenty of opportunities” to speak for LGBTQ rights. That’s not always been the case. LGBTQ activists who waved rainbow flags in Moscow’s Red Square and protested in St. Petersburg were arrested during the 2014 Winter Games in Russia. This week also saw the closure of a safe space for the LGBTQ community in Beijing. The Chinese capital hosted the last Olympics in 2022.

