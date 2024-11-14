AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:28 a.m. EST

Antetokounmpo scores 59 and Bucks beat Pistons 127-120 in overtime

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 59 points to pace the Milwaukee Bucks to a 127-120 overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons. It was a league-high for points by an NBA player this season and the second-highest single-game total for Antetokounmpo, who had 64 against Indiana last season. Antetokounmpo hit 21 of 34 shots and 16 of 17 free throws and added 14 rebounds and seven assists as the Bucks rallied from an 18-point second-half deficit. Brook Lopez added 29 points for the Bucks. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 35 points and Malik Beasley had 26 against his former team.

Wembanyama has career-high 50 points and 8 3-pointers to help Spurs top Wizards, 139-130

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had a career-high 50 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 139-130 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. Wembanyama was 8 for 16 on 3-pointers, also setting a career high, as San Antonio won its second straight. Jordan Poole had 42 points for Washington, which lost its sixth straight. At 20 years 314 days, Wembanyama is the fourth-youngest player to score 50 points, trailing only Brandon Jennings, LeBron James and Devin Booker. Wembanyama’s previous high was 49 points in a 130-126 overtime victory over New York.

Homes of Chiefs’ quarterback Mahomes and tight end Kelce were broken into last month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement reports show the homes of Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce were broken into last month. Before practice on Wednesday, Mahomes described it as “frustrating” and “disappointing.” The break-ins were first reported by TMZ. They happened just before and on the day of the Chiefs’ 26-13 home victory over the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 7, as Kelce’s superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift watched from the stands. No injuries were reported in either case. Mahomes said he couldn’t provide many details because the investigation is ongoing. He described it as “something you don’t want to happen to anybody and obviously yourself.”

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke earlier this month, is expected to make full recovery

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Basketball Hall of Famer Gregg Popovich has been away from the team because he suffered a mild stroke earlier this month, the San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday. Popovich is in his 29th season as coach of the Spurs and there is no timetable for his return to the sideline, the team said. The stroke happened on Nov. 2 at the team’s arena, and Popovich is expected to make a full recovery. The Spurs say “the organization is grateful to the extended community for providing privacy and space to the Popovich family.”

Caitlin Clark draws a big crowd for an LPGA pro-am in Florida

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Caitlin Clark drained a 20-footer, this time with a putter. The WNBA rookie of the year played in the pro-am at the LPGA Tour event in Florida called The Annika. Clark brought her golf game and a big buzz to the tour. Pelican Golf Club was packed with spectators to watch Clark play nine holes with world No. 1 Nelly Korda and then Annika Sorenstam. Clark has an endorsement deal with Indiana-based Gainbridge, which sponsors the tournament. Brittany Lincicome brought a basketball for Clark to sign for her daughters. Lincicome says an appearance by the popular Clark can only help the LPGA Tour.

It’s a quiet Mike Tyson as 58-year-old nears fight with Jake Paul, 31 years his junior

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Mike Tyson isn’t in the mood for talking now that the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion’s fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is near. Tyson and Paul meet Friday night at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. The issue of Tyson’s health didn’t come up at a news conference about 20 miles from AT&T Stadium. A bout originally scheduled for July 20 was postponed after Tyson had to be treated for a stomach ulcer when he fell ill on a flight. Officials say Tyson has been cleared medically and is undergoing checkups the same way any fighter would for a sanctioned bout in Texas.

Bills QB Allen dismisses comparisons to Mahomes by noting he’s 0-3 in playoffs against Chiefs star

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills quarterback Josh Allen shrugs off the hype being generated in advance of AFC East-leading Buffalo hosting Patrick Mahomes and the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Allen referred to it as just one regular-season game of 17 on the schedule. He then shed light on his game-at-a-time approach when asked to reflect on how similar his production is to that of Mahomes in seven previous meetings, including playoffs. Allen pointed to one big difference in noting he’s 0-3 against the Mahomes-led Chiefs in postseason meetings. Allen deserves credit for being efficient in leading the 8-2 Bills to their best record through 10 games since 1993.

Back in Top 25 spotlight, No. 22 St. John’s puts away Wagner to set up Pitino father-son showdown

NEW YORK (AP) — In their return to the national rankings, Rick Pitino and his St. John’s team finished much better than they started. Deivon Smith drained a 3-pointer midway through the second half to spark an 18-0 spurt that propelled No. 22 St. John’s past Wagner 66-45 for its first victory as a Top 25 team in almost 10 years. St. John’s jumped into the AP Top 25 poll this week for the first time since January 2019 and earned its first win as a ranked squad since topping Tulane in December 2014. Now the schedule gets much tougher, beginning Sunday at Madison Square Garden against a New Mexico squad coached by Pitino’s son, Richard.

Perfect season has done the unthinkable — turned Indiana into the toast of college football

The signs of success can be found all around Indiana’s campus these days. Three straight home football sellouts. Fans are spinning towels inside Memorial Stadium as voices reach a crescendo. Candy-striped basketball pants are being replaced by the more suddenly preferred candy-striped overalls. Even the start of basketball season at one of the sport’s true blueblood programs cannot diminish the excitement of college football’s biggest surprise and best story. Yes, the FBS program with the most all-time losses, 713, suddenly finds itself in the Top 5 and perhaps on the cusp of earning a playoff spot.

Wander Franco released under supervision after gun arrest in Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN DE LA MAGUANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been granted supervised release after being arrested and charged for illegally carrying a gun in his vehicle during an altercation in a parking lot in the Dominican Republic. Dominican judge Viamerca Ruiz said Wednesday that Franco needs to report to court once a month while he is being investigated for carrying the firearm that was registered under his uncle’s name. Franco, who awaits trial in a sexual abuse case, was arrested Sunday after an argument broke out in a San Juan de la Maguana apartment complex parking lot.

