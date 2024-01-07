AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:26 p.m. EST

Steelers top Lamar-less Ravens 17-10, will make the playoffs if Buffalo or Jacksonville loses

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mason Rudolph threw a 71-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson on the first play of the fourth quarter, and the Pittsburgh Steelers took a step toward the postseason with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Rudolph led Pittsburgh to three straight wins to close the season, and now the Steelers wait. They would make the playoffs Sunday if Buffalo loses to Miami or Jacksonville loses to Tennessee. There was some bad news for the Steelers. The Ravens have already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and held Lamar Jackson out of this game.

Texans wrap up playoff spot with 23-19 victory over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans wrapped up a playoff spot with a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, with Devin Singletary scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run with 6:20 left. The Texans (10-7) are going to the postseason for the first time since 2019. They won seven of their final 10 games and still could win the AFC South if Jacksonville loses at Tennessee on Sunday. Indianapolis (9-8) was eliminated from the playoff chase with its third loss in five weeks. Stroud was 20 of 26 with 264 yards and two touchdowns, and Nico Collins had nine catches for 195 yards and a score. Jonathan ran for 188 yards and a TD for the Colts.

Dropped 4th-down pass costly as Colts squander playoff chance with 23-19 loss to Texans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew tried to console Tyler Goodson after the running back dropped a fourth-down pass with 1:06 seconds left in a win-or-go home game against Houston on Saturday night. Heck, Minshew even said after the after the 23-19, playoff-eliminating loss he should have made a better throw. Regardless of who was to blame, Goodson, Minshew and the Colts had no choice but to accept the cold, hard reality — their season is over because on a night they converted only one of third-down chance, they also blew their only fourth-down attempt of the game. Goodson was wide open. And had they connected, Goodson had blockers and a possible lane to the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown.

Kamara out, Miller back for Saints vs. Falcons; Atlanta rules out Heinicke

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been ruled out for New Orleans’ regular-season finale against the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta ruled out quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who’d recently taken over as starter but injured his ankle last week and had been listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis this week. Kamara injured his ankle during the Saints’ victory in Tampa Bay last week. The Saints’ backfield was helped by rookie running back Kendre Miller’s return after an ankle injury sidelined him for seven games. Kamara has rushed for 694 yards and five touchdowns and caught 75 passes for 466 yards and one score in 13 games.

Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Australian Open with a hip muscle injury. His comeback is on hold

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open with a hip injury after playing just one tournament in his comeback from 12 months on the sidelines. Nadal said Sunday on social media that the problem is not the same as the hip issue that required surgery last year. He needed a medical timeout in the third set of his Brisbane International quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson on Friday. Nadal said that medical tests in Melbourne revealed a small tear in a muscle and he would fly home to Spain for treatment. The owner of 22 Grand Slam titles — including two at the Australian Open — said he is “not ready to compete at the maximum level.”

Harbaugh’s future at Michigan is subplot to CFP title game as Washington tries to lock up DeBoer

HOUSTON (AP) — With NFL franchises apparently intrigued with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh again, the question hanging over the College Football Playoff national championship game Monday night between the top-ranked Wolverines and No. 2 Washington is: Could this be his last as the coach of his alma mater? Harbaugh was having none of the speculation at media day. What makes the latest round of will-he-or-won’t-he with Harbaugh and the NFL unique is how it has reverberated all the way out to Seattle, where Washington has been working on a new contract for Kalen DeBoer since November.

Experience abounds in CFP title game. 14 starters for Huskies, 9 for Wolverines in 5th or 6th years

HOUSTON (AP) — That extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA because of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season is paying off for the teams playing in the College Football Playoff championship game Monday night. Among Washington’s 22 offensive and defensive starters, seven are in their sixth seasons and seven are in their fifth. Michigan has one starter in his sixth season and eight in their fifth. Michigan co-defensive coordinator Jesse Minter says all that experience was a factor in both teams making it to Houston.

Draymond Green reinstated from suspension by NBA after missing 12 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Draymond Green has been reinstated by the NBA from his suspension after the Golden State star missed 12 games for hitting Phoenix center Jusuf Nurkic in the face on Dec. 12. The league says Green “demonstrated his commitment to conforming his conduct to standards expected of NBA players” during his suspension, which began Dec. 14. He has met with a counselor as well as had multiple joint meetings with representatives of the league, the Warriors and the National Basketball Players Association. Those meetings, the league added, will continue throughout the season. The Warriors have gone 7-5 without Green, who was also suspended five games in November for placing Minnesota center Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

Chris Kirk takes Kapalua lead with final birdie. A dozen players are lined up behind him

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Chris Kirk takes a one-shot lead into the final round of The Sentry in the PGA Tour season opener. And he has plenty of company. Kirk escaped a tee shot into the weeds for a par on the 15th and birdied the final hole for a 66. He leads by one over 21-year-old Akshay Bhatia. Two shots behind were Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth Both have won at Kapalua before and know to expect anything in the final round. There were 12 players within four shots of the lead. The Plantation course is renowned for wild finishes of low scoring.

Sean Manaea has become the latest pitcher to join the Mets’ revamped rotation, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that Sean Manaea became the latest pitcher to join the revamped rotation of the New York Mets, agreeing to a $28 million, two-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. A 31-year-old left-hander, Manaea gets $14.5 million this year and $13.5 million in 2025. He has the right to opt out of the deal after the 2025 season. Manaea became a free agent when he opted out of the final season of a $25 million, two-year contract with San Francisco.

