AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:26 a.m. EST

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has a hamstring tear and surgery is an option, AP source says

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Dak Prescott’s injured hamstring is partially torn away from the bone and surgery for the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is possible. The injury is known as a partial avulsion and is likely to lead to an absence longer than the minimum of four games that would be required by putting Prescott on injured reserve. Former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith missed 13 games two years after sustaining what is called a full avulsion in training camp. The complete tear of the hamstring off the bone requires surgery.

Christian McCaffrey expected to make season debut for 49ers this week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has looked good in his first week back at practice after being sidelined by Achilles tendinitis and is on track to make his season debut Sunday against Tampa Bay. McCaffrey returned to practice on Monday and has made it through three days of work on the field without any setbacks. That led coach Kyle Shanahan to say he expects his star back to play. McCaffrey has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis since early August.

Spurs unsure when Popovich will return after recent medical episode

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are unsure when, or if, Gregg Popovich will return as coach this season. Popovich suffered an undisclosed medical episode last Saturday about 2 1/2 hours prior to the Spurs’ home game against Minnesota. Popovich has missed three games since, including Thursday’s home game against Portland. When asked if there was any clarity about Popovich returning this season, San Antonio acting head coach Mitch Johnson could not provide an answer.

Bronny James is assigned to the Lakers’ G League affiliate ahead of its season opener

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Bronny James has been assigned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate. That puts him on the roster in time for the South Bay Lakers’ season opener this weekend. The 20-year-old son of LeBron James has played in three games for the Lakers, scoring four points in 13 combined minutes of action. LeBron and Bronny made NBA history on Oct. 22 when they became the first father and son to play together during the Lakers’ season-opening win over Minnesota. Bronny then scored his first NBA basket for the Lakers in Cleveland on Oct. 30.

NASCAR’s championship weekend shrouded in off-track drama from lawsuit to alleged race manipulation

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR heads into its championship weekend locked into a federal antitrust lawsuit with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Its officiating has been under months-long scrutiny, and this week it issued a wave of hefty fines for alleged race manipulation in the final playoff qualifier. Other than that? Three champions will be crowned starting Friday at Phoenix Raceway. But those national series races have become a sideshow to the off-track drama that has engulfed NASCAR the last several months. Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick will race for the championship Sunday.

Florida says coach Billy Napier on solid ground despite 15-18 record after promising signs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier is getting a fourth season to try to get the Gators back to their winning ways. Athletic director Scott Stricklin told fans in a letter that the team is “building a foundation that promises greater success next season and beyond.” Stricklin stopped short of saying Napier definitely will be back in 2025. But a person close to the program says the statement was intended to send a message of stability for next year, not just the upcoming recruiting season.

NCAA lifts eligibility ban in allowing Canadian Hockey League players to compete at US colleges

The NCAA Division I Council has cleared the way for players with Canadian Hockey League experience to compete at U.S. colleges starting next season. It is a landmark decision that has the potential of shaking up the NHL’s two largest sources of developmental talent. The decision is effective Aug. 1. CHL players were previously deemed to be professionals because they received a monthly stipend for living expenses. The decision also applies to skiing, bringing both in line with NCAA eligibility rules for other sports.

Money in NCAA sports has changed life for a few. For many athletes, college degree remains the prize

PHOENIX (AP) — Money from name, image and likeness deals has changed what it means to be a NCAA athlete for some college players. But outside the highest-profile athletes, who now can earn millions of dollars while still in school, a college degree remains the ultimate prize for many players. Where academics rates as a priority varies with each individual. But several Division I athletes say the money available to them through NIL remains a small consideration compared with earning a degree and competing in the sports they love.

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans clash with reported pro-Palestinian protesters at Ajax Europa League match

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv have clashed with apparent pro-Palestinian protesters before and after a Europa League soccer match between their team and Ajax outside the Dutch team’s home stadium in Amsterdam. Media and Israeli officials say the violence took place Thursday night outside and near the Johan Cruyff Arena. Details of the incidents remain unclear, but Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his Dutch counterpart about them.

Longtime Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw is on the mend after 2 surgeries

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw says he plans “to crush some rehab” in his recovery from two surgeries. Kershaw has posted on Instagram that he had foot and knee procedures on Wednesday. He thanked Drs. Kenneth Jung and Neal ElAttrache for performing the operations. The 36-year-old Kershaw is 212-94 with a 2.50 ERA in 429 starts and three relief appearances over 17 seasons — all with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He declined a $10 million player option in favor of free agency, but he is expected to return to LA.

