AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:26 a.m. EDT

Rickie Fowler’s wild ride gives him a 1-shot lead in the US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler’s wild ride in the U.S. Open concluded with him sharing the 36-hole scoring record and taking a one-shot lead into the weekend. Fowler made only four pars in his round of 68 to take a one-shot lead over Wyndham Clark at Los Angeles Country Club. Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele were two shots behind. Fowler now has 18 birdies in 36 holes. Now comes the real test. He is coming out of a three-year slump and feeling better about his game each day. But with sunshine, the North course is starting to get firm and scary.

Max Homa, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth miss cut at U.S. Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Homa didn’t make the cut in his home U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. The Burbank-born, Valencia-raised Homa shot 76 on Friday to finish his two rounds at 4-over 144. He missed the cut by two shots. Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth both missed by one shot, sending them home along with Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer, Adam Scott and Stewart Cink. Homa had three double bogeys in his second round, including on the 17th and 18th holes heading into his turn.

NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for 2nd social media video involving a gun

Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for a second social media video in which he flashed a gun. The NBA announced the suspension on Friday. Morant will also have to adhere to certain conditions before being reinstated. It is the second time he has been suspended within four months for showing a firearm on social media. He was suspended eight games in March after a video showed him with a gun in a strip club. The second video surfaced in May and showed him briefly flashing a gun while riding in the passenger seat of a car.

Michael Jordan selling majority ownership stake in Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, a move that will end his 13-year run overseeing the organization, the team announced Friday. Jordan is selling to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the Hornets said. Plotkin has been a minority stakeholder in the Hornets since 2019. Schnall has been a minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks since 2015 and is in the process of selling his investment in that team.

A nun commends Dodgers’ handling of Pride Night controversy. Some archbishops call it blasphemy

The Los Angeles Dodgers, over the decades, have endured fans’ diatribes along with their cheers. This week, perhaps for the first time, they were accused of blasphemy. Three prominent Catholic leaders — including the archbishops of New York and Los Angeles — said the team should have stuck by its short-lived decision to exclude a satirical LBGTQ+ group from this year’s Pride Night because it features men dressed flamboyantly as nuns. Under fire from LGBTQ+ activists, the team re-invited the group, called the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. They’re going to be honored for their charity work. The archbishops said it was blasphemy to honor a group which — in their view — mocks Catholic nuns in a vulgar way.

Vegas Golden Knights championship parade expected to rival New Year’s Eve on Strip, planners say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights fans are expected to jam the Las Vegas Strip for a Stanley Cup victory parade and a rally in front of their home arena to mark the team’s first-ever NHL championship. Las Vegas police were preparing for upwards of 100,000 people for the Saturday night celebration. Planners were comparing expectations for the event with annual New Year’s Eve fireworks shows that draw hundreds of thousands. Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed for the 7 p.m. motorcade leading to a fan rally in front of T-Mobile Arena. That’s also where fans celebrated when Vegas defeated the Florida Panthers last Tuesday to clinch the NHL trophy.

University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated

New University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders faces the possibility of having his left foot amputated as a result of continuing bloodflow issues. Sanders had two toes amputated from his left foot in 2021 while he was coaching at Jackson State. He missed three games that year. Sanders told his medical team that if a procedure is recommended he wants to have it done before the football season begins. Sanders allowed camera crews from “Thee Pregame Show” to film his meeting with surgeons and the segment was posted on YouTube on Friday.

Berhalter back as US coach, half-year after feud triggered a domestic-violence probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter was rehired as U.S. men’s national team coach through the 2026 World Cup, returning to the job after he led the Americans to the second round of last year’s tournament and then was dropped amid a feud with the Reyna family that triggered a domestic-violence investigation. The U.S. Soccer Federation hired Berhalter through the 2026 World Cup that it will co-host. The decision was made after an interview Tuesday in New Yor that lasted 10 hours. Interim B.J, Callaghan will lead the team through the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits

The PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf are asking a federal court to dismiss their antitrust legal action against one another. The motion to dismiss was filed late Friday. This was not a surprise. The PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund struck a shocking deal last week to form a business partnership that also includes the European tour. As part of that deal, they agreed to dismiss all litigation. The lawsuit dates to last August. It led to an appeal by the Saudis protesting they should have to testify as part of the discovery.

Dustin Johnson makes a crazy 8 at the US Open but crawls back into contention

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The quadruple-bogey 8 Dustin Johnson took on the second hole at the U.S. Open was as bad as it gets. The 4-under par he shot over the next 16 holes was a reason he could smile at least a little. The two-time major champion finished the day with an even-par 70 despite an ugly start to his round. He says his ability to come back and make five birdies after the bad hole was because he’s swinging better. The second round concluded with Johnson tied for sixth, four shots behind leader Rickie Fowler. Johnson is seeking his second U.S. Open title.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.