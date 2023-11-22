AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:24 p.m. EST

NFL disability program leaves retired Saints tight end hurting and angry

Former Saints tight end Boo Williams needs surgery, medicine and doctors to make the pain in his injured neck subside. But he can’t afford any of it. The 44-year-old was recently awarded $5,000 a month by the NFL’s disability benefit plan. But Williams tells The Associated Press the plan and the league have repeatedly mishandled his claims and should really have paid him $500,000 or more over the past 14 years. His story is not unlike those of dozens of retired players in similar positions, who spend their days picking through a web of lawyers, paperwork and bureaucracy in a fight against the NFL and a disability plan they argue is unfair and broken.

Ighodaro leads No. 4 Marquette to 73-59 rout of top-ranked Kansas in testy Maui semifinal

HONOLULU (AP) — Oso Ighodaro had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 4 Marquette routed No. 1 Kansas 73-59 in the Maui Invitational semifinals. The early-season clash of top-5 teams with national title hopes ended up being one-sided. The Golden Eagles led for all but 22 seconds and were up by 17 with about seven minutes to play. Marquette will take on No. 2 Purdue for the tournament championship Wednesday. Ighodaro shot 9 of 15 from the field and scored 14 points in the second half. Chase Ross added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 24 points and eight rebounds to pace the Jayhawks. Hunter Dickinson was held to 13 points in a game that included a heated altercation between the teams.

LeBron scores 39,000th point, Lakers complete sweep of tourney group play with 131-99 win over Utah

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers completed an unbeaten run through group play in the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 131-99 victory over the Utah Jazz. LeBron James scored his 39,000th point on the way to 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Anthony Davis had 26 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who will host a quarterfinal game early next month to begin the knockout stages of the league’s first in-season tournament. John Collins scored 15 points for the Jazz, who dropped to 2-2 in tournament play with their seventh loss in nine games overall.

Typical NFL also-rans surge toward playoff position in topsy-turvy season

The way this NFL season is going so far, there’s a decent chance there could be a first-time Super Bowl participant for the first time since the 2008 season when Arizona became the 28th franchise to reach the big game. That left four franchises without a Super Bowl berth and all of them currently have winning records and are off to some of their best starts in years. Detroit, Cleveland, Jacksonville and Houston are currently in playoff position with a chance to end their droughts.

Washington jumps Florida State to move into College Football Playoff position. Georgia still on top

Washington moved ahead of Florida State and into College Football Playoff position, coming in fourth in the latest rankings. The selection committee’s top three remained the same with Georgia first followed by Big Ten rivals Ohio State and Michigan. The Buckeyes and Wolverines face-off Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Washington had been stuck in fifth for the first three weeks of the rankings behind Florida State, but the Huskies added another victory against a ranked team last week at Oregon State. Florida State stayed unbeaten, too, though the Seminoles lost quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending left leg injury.

Brawling fans in stands delay start of Argentina-Brazil World Cup qualifying match for 27 minutes

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A brawl between fans at Maracana Stadium delayed the start of the South American World Cup qualifying match between Argentina and Brazil for 27 minutes. Lionel Messi led his Argentina squad off the field and into the locker rooms after the players called for calm. Police used batons to break up the fights between rival supporters, with parts of seats flying around and hitting some of the spectators behind one of the goals. Goalkeeper Dibu Martinez raced to one of the rails in front of the Argentina fans to urge police to stop the violence.

Messi’s Argentina beats Brazil in a World Cup qualifying game delayed by crowd violence

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Many fans went to the Maracana Stadium to watch Lionel Messi in his likely last match in Brazil, a superclasico in World Cup qualifying against the hosts. Instead, they saw Nicolás Otamendi score the only goal in a 1-0 win for Argentina after a brawl between fans that delayed the start of the game. The World Cup champions inflicted the first home defeat on Brazil ever in World Cup qualifying. It was Brazil’s third consecutive loss in the round-robin tournament _ another negative mark for new coach Fernando Diniz.

College Football Picks: What if there was a 12-team playoff this season? Triple the contenders

If this was next year and the College Football Playoff had already expanded from four teams to 12, games involving No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 12 Mississippi, No. 11 Penn State and No. 10 Missouri would be a lot more interesting. All four enter this rivalry weekend with a chance to earn an invite to a New Year’s Six bowl, which is nice. But in 2024 they’d be jockeying for a playoff spot. For now, the stakes are more confined on rivalry weekend. Though the big games such as No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan are undeniably bigger than they will be in a 12-team CFP.

Analysis: Winning another Super Bowl without Tyreek Hill won’t be easy for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Coach Andy Reid figured out his franchise quarterback needed a true No. 1 wide receiver after five seasons as a head coach and three straight losses in the NFC championship game. Now, Patrick Mahomes knows what Donovan McNabb went through in Philadelphia. McNabb’s top wide receivers in his first five seasons were Torrance Small, Charles Johnson, James Thrash and Todd Pinkston. When the Eagles acquired Terrell Owens in 2004, McNabb had his best season and the team reached the Super Bowl. Reid, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls together, including one last year without Tyreek Hill. But it’ll be hard for them to win another one without a dependable receiver other than tight end Travis Kelce.

Tiger Woods and son Charlie to play in PNC Championship again

Maybe the reason Tiger Woods is returning to competition next week in the Bahamas is to prepare for what really matters: The father-son appearance in the PNC Championship. Woods and 14-year-old Charlie are confirmed to be play the PNC Championship for the fourth straight year. It’s the only tournament he hasn’t missed since 2020. They were runner-up in 2021. The 36-hole event starts Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida. New to the 20-team field of major champions and their relatives is Steve Stricker. He’ll be playing with daughter Izzi, a high school state champion in Wisconsin.

