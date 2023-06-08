AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:24 p.m. EDT

Jokic and Murray both have triple-doubles, Nuggets beat Heat 109-94 for 2-1 lead

MIAMI (AP) — Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray became the first teammates in NBA Finals history to both record triple-doubles, and Denver’s two stars made sure the Nuggets reclaimed the lead in the series by beating the Miami Heat 109-94 in Game 3 on Wednesday night. Murray had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, getting the rebound he needed with 9 seconds remaining. Jokic finished with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. Game 4 is Friday in Miami. Jimmy Butler scored 28 points for Miami, and Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Heat.

Belmont cancels racing, Nationals postpone game due to poor air quality from Canada wildfires

Poor air quality from Canada’s wildfires has cancelled racing at Belmont Park and called off the Washington Nationals home game against Arizona on Thursday. It’s the second straight day the continuing fires north of the border have impacted sports in the Northeastern United States. Several Major League Baseball games were called off Wednesday. A National Women’s Soccer League game in New Jersey and an indoor WNBA game set for Brooklyn were also called off Wednesday amid hazy conditions that have raised alarms from health authorities. Also called off was a scheduled practice for the NFL’s New York Giants.

No homecoming for Messi as Barcelona again fails to do enough to lure him back

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona again couldn’t do enough to entice Lionel Messi. The club missed out on a chance to bring the World Cup winner back nearly two years after it was forced to let him go against his will because of its financial struggles. Messi announced Wednesday he would not return to Barcelona and instead was going to join Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. There had been hopes of a reunion between the Argentina great and the Spanish club where he thrived for nearly two decades before leaving to join Paris Saint-Germain. But in the end there was only more disappointment for both sides.

Power broker Jimmy Dunne with 9/11 history helped get PGA and Saudis to the table

The first big surprise in golf’s new world? Seeing PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi wealth fund leader Yasir Al-Rumayyan smiling together. Behind the scenes were a pair of PGA board members. One of them was Jimmy Dunne, a power broker in golf and on Wall Street. That he was involved in setting the first meeting between Monahan and the Saudis is telling. Dunne co-founded an investment banking firm that had offices in the World Trade Center on Sept. 11. He lost 66 colleagues that day. Dunne is all about looking for solutions. The tour needed answers.

NBA mock draft: Wembanyama’s French teammate’s draft stock on the rise

With two weeks until the NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama keeps showing why the San Antonio Spurs should so badly want him. The expected No. 1 pick has led his team into the French league finals, with a teammate’s strong play alongside him sending his own stock soaring. The 7-foot-3 phenom from France is still the prohibitive favorite to be the first player off the board when the NBA draft begins at 8 p.m. EDT on June 22. Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson are still projected to go second and third, and Wembanyama’s French teammate Bilal Coulibaly’s has risen to contention for a spot in the lottery with his good postseason.

Lionel Messi picks MLS’s Inter Miami in a move that stuns soccer after exit from Paris Saint-Germain

MIAMI (AP) — Lionel Messi says he is coming to Inter Miami and joining Major League Soccer. After months of speculation, Messi announced his decision to join a Miami franchise that has been led by another global soccer icon in David Beckham since its inception but has yet to make any real splashes on the field. That will likely soon change. One of Inter Miami’s owners, Jorge Mas, tweeted out a photo of a darkly silhouetted Messi jersey shortly before the Argentinian great revealed his decision in interviews with Spanish news outlets Mundo Deportivo and Sport. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner makes his move after two years with Paris Saint-Germain.

Texas homecoming for Griner in WNBA star’s 1st game there since Russian release

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brittney Griner had a Texas homecoming in her first game in her home state since being released from a Russian prison. The Phoenix Mercury were on the road for only the second time this season, since Griner missed all of last season while detained before a prisoner swap in December. People were shouting words of encouragement to Griner when she was out to dinner with teammates. She also met in private before Wednesday’s game with the women’s basketball team from Baylor. That campus about 100 miles away is where she was part of a 40-0 national championship in 2012.

Rory McIlroy, a strong anti-Saudi voice, now feels like ‘sacrificial lamb’ amid LIV Golf deal

Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour’s collaboration with Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund makes him feel like a sacrificial lamb. McIlroy has been the strongest anti-Saudi voice during the disruption brought on by LIV Golf. He was among those left in the dark on the agreement that merges the business end of the PGA Tour, European tour and the Public Investment Fund. McIlroy says Saudi Arabia was going to keep spending money in golf. He says the tour is better off having it as a minority investor instead of trying to keep up and going to court over lawsuits.

Hypocrisy isn’t new in sports, it’s just more obvious in PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger

Major League Baseball was once so concerned about gambling it banned Hall of Famers Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays just for working as casino greeters. Now MLB itself and almost all its teams have official casino sponsors. The NCAA railed for decades that paying players would destroy college sports, all while raking in billions off of their unpaid labor. Now schools boast of booster collectives that help recruit top talent to their teams. So when the PGA Tour overcame its indignation and agreed to merge with LIV Golf the flip-flop followed a long-established tradition in sports of flexible attitudes.

Messi heads to Miami as latest big name to raise soccer’s profile in US

Lionel Messi is set to become part of the next chapter of men’s soccer in North America. Messi’s announcement that he will join Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami is another landmark moment for the league and the sport in the United States. But he’s only the latest big-name international player to bring his talents to the U.S. It started with Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer and Johan Cryuff in the NASL, and since the MLS was launched other stars like David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimović have raised the profile of the game in North America.

