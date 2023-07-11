AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:24 a.m. EDT

Vladimir Guerrero joins Vladimir Sr. as first father-son Home Run Derby winners

SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr, joined Vladimir Sr. to become the first father-son duo to win the All-Star Home Run Derby, beating Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena 25-23 in the final round. Guerrero defeated Julio Rodríguez 21-20 in the semifinals after the Mariners star hit a record 41 in the first round in front of his hometown fans. Batting against Blue Jays manager John Schneider, Guerrero was the last of the four semifinalists to swing and the first of the finalists, setting a final round record for homers to top Pete Alonso’s 23 two years ago. Vladimir Sr. won the 2007 derby.

Northwestern fires coach Pat Fitzgerald after hazing allegations surface with football team

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern has fired coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal that called into question his leadership of the program and damaged the university’s reputation after it mishandled its response to the allegations. Fitzgerald’s dismissal completed a rapid fall from grace for the former Northwestern linebacker. The 48-year-old Fitzgerald had been firmly entrenched at his alma mater, an annual fixture on any list of college coaches with the most job security. Northwestern President Michael Schill says the culture within Fitzgerald’s program was “broken” in some ways.

Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar stabbed by another inmate at federal prison

WASHINGTON (AP) — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar has been stabbed multiple times during an altercation with another inmate at a federal prison in Florida. Nassar is serving decades in prison after admitting sexually assaulting athletes at Michigan State University and at Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, including Olympic medalists. Two people familiar with Nassar’s stabbing tell The Associated Press the attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman. The people say Nassar is in stable condition Monday. One of the people says Nassar was stabbed in the back and the chest. The people were not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Spurs decide that Wembanyama’s Summer League is over after 2 games

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s first and likely last Summer League is over. The San Antonio Spurs have seen all they needed from the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft and won’t play him during their remaining games in Las Vegas. Wembanyama’s final numbers from two games: 36 points, 20 rebounds, eight blocks and three assists on 41% shooting from the floor. He played about 54 minutes. Shutting him down from games starts what will be a needed break for the 19-year-old from France whose last professional season in his homeland started nearly a year ago.

Novak Djokovic wants Wimbledon to start matches earlier at Centre Court. Good luck with that

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic is a bit tired of not getting on Centre Court at Wimbledon until nearly 9 p.m. The waiting. The uncertainty. The rushing to try to finish matches by the 11 p.m. local curfew. The annoyance at having to stop midway through a contest and wait until the following day to resume. He offered a solution Monday afternoon after winning his 32nd consecutive match in the grass-court tournament by wrapping up a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz that began Sunday evening but was halted after two sets: Start play in the All England Club’s main stadium earlier than 1:30 p.m.

Bob Huggins says he plans to stay in rehab and wants to return to West Virginia as coach

Bob Huggins says he has checked into a rehabilitation facility following a drunken driving arrest and disputes that he resigned at West Virginia. Huggins issued a statement Monday saying he wanted to “set the record straight” on the events of the past two weeks since his arrest in Pittsburgh on June 16. Huggins says he never gave formal notice to resign under the terms of his contract. He also says a resignation statement issued by the university on June 17 indicating it was from Huggins was not drafted or reviewed by him. The university says it has no plans to reinstate Huggins.

Adley Rutschman adds new wrinkle to Home Run Derby as switch hitter

SEATTLE (AP) — Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman added a new wrinkle to the Home Run Derby, even if it didn’t result in a victory. Rutschman displayed his power from both sides of the plate as a switch hitter, swatting a combined 27 homers in his first-round matchup. Rutschman had the crowd roaring during the initial 3-minute round, hitting 21 homers left-handed. For the bonus round, Rutschman flipped around and hit right-handed. Rutschman hit six out to left field in the 30-second round and walked off to a standing ovation. Rutschman lost to White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr., who hit 28 homers to advance.

Yankees’ Gerrit Cole and Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen will start the MLB All-Star Game

SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Yankees’ Gerrit Cole will start Tuesday night’s All-Star Game for the American League and Arizona’s Zac Gallen will open on the mound for the NL. Cole will start for the first time in his sixth All-Star nod. He is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 117 innings. Gallen, a 27-year-old right-hander, is 11-3 with a 3.04 ERA, tied for the major league lead in wins. The first-time All-Star has 125 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings. Yankees and Diamondbacks are All-Star starting pitchers for the time since Roger Clemens faced Randy Johnson in the 2001 game at Seattle.

Blazers say they’re willing to wait months to resolve Lillard saga if necessary

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Damian Lillard wants to be traded to the Miami Heat. The Portland Trail Blazers know this yet haven’t abandoned hope that the seven-time All-Star changes his mind. And whether he does or not, the Blazers insist that they’re in no hurry. At a news conference where the team formally unveiled its new five-year, $160 million contract with Jerami Grant, general manager Joe Cronin spoke at length about the impasse with Lillard. Grant offered no specifics on talks and revealed that he hasn’t spoken with Lillard since the franchise cornerstone asked to be traded.

Morocco’s historic Women’s World Cup debut inspires girls even if some in the Arab world ignore it

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Morocco’s national women’s team will make its debut this month at the FIFA Women’s World Cup, the first to qualify from an Arab world where many are crazy for the men’s game. After years of being largely in the margins, Moroccan women’s soccer is gaining new ground at home and beyond. It’s starting to capture the imagination of more girls, win the hearts and minds of more parents and chip away at a traditional view by many of soccer as a men’s game. Moroccan soccer officials and players say their country’s 2022 hosting of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations which led to its World Cup qualification marked a watershed moment in perceptions.

