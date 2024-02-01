AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:23 p.m. EST

Washington Commanders hiring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as coach, AP sources say

The Washington Commanders have an agreement with Dan Quinn to hire him as coach, two people with knowledge of the move tell The Associated Press. Quinn has been the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator for the past three seasons. He coached the Falcons to a Super Bowl appearance in his five-plus years in Atlanta. Quinn became the choice for Washington after Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed teams he was staying with Detroit. Controlling owner Josh Harris, new general manager Adam Peters and Quinn give the organization a much-desired new approach after four years of Ron Rivera in charge turned out to be a disappointment.

F1 great Lewis Hamilton may move from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025, reports say

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is linked with a shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari next year. Sky Sports News says Hamilton will leave Mercedes after the 2024 season and replace Carlos Sainz Jr. at Ferrari. It didn’t cite any sources. The Daily Mail says the deal will go through while motorsport.com says negotiations are at an advanced stage and could be concluded this week. When contacted by The Associated Press, Mercedes and Ferrari declined to comment on if Hamilton will join Ferrari. The move would surprise many F1 observers because the 39-year-old British driver signed a new two-year deal last summer until 2025. It remains unclear whether the deal contained an escape clause.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa are drawing sold-out crowds, big ratings even on road. She says ‘it’s crazy’

Caitlin Clark has been a must-see attraction on the road this year with some tickets going for thousands of dollars on the secondary market. The prices are only expected to go higher as she approaches the NCAA all-time scoring record over the next few weeks. Schools that have hosted Iowa have sold out routinely and seen an increase over 150% on average.

Early money heavily on Kansas City Chiefs to repeat as Super Bowl champions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The early money is heavily on Kansas City to repeat as Super Bowl champion when the Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. That caused sportsbooks to drop the opening number that favored the Niners by 2 or 2 1/2 points to 1 or 1 1/2 points. FanDuel Sportsbook opened the Niners as 2 1/2-point favorites. That number was 1 1/2 on Tuesday night.

NCAA spent years fighting losing battles and left itself helpless to defend legal challenges

Years of fighting losing battles have left the NCAA almost helpless to defend itself. The legal pile-on against the largest governing body for college sports in the Unites States continued when attorneys general from Tennessee and Virginia filed an antitrust lawsuit that seeks to throw out the few rules the NCAA has to regulate how athletes can be compensated for name, image and likeness. That pushes the number of antitrust lawsuits the NCAA is actively defending to at least five. Denial and previous court losses have flung the doors open to legal scrutiny the NCAA and so-called collegiate sports model cannot withstand.

How Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce became the focus of baseless political conspiracy theories

Superstar Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, have become the focus of a raft of false claims and political conspiracy theories on social media this week as the team advances to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11. Baseless posts range from allegations that Swift has played a part in Pentagon psychological operations to the idea that she and Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, are key assets in a secret plot to help President Joe Biden get reelected in 2024, and that the Chiefs’ success was rigged as part of the plan.

World Aquatics Championships begin in Doha, but many top swimmers are staying home

With all eyes on the Paris Olympics, the World Aquatics Championships feel more like a nuisance than the second-most important event on the swimming calendar. Given the unusual timing, many of the biggest names have decided to skip the meet in Doha, Qatar. For the powerhouse Americans, that means no Katie Ledecky, no Caeleb Dressel, no Ryan Murphy. Australia won’t have Kaylee McKeown, Ariarne Titmus or Mollie O’Callaghan. The biennial world championships begin Friday, the first time the competition has been held in the Middle East. It will also feature diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water and high diving.

Chris Eubanks is replacing an injured Taylor Fritz for the US Davis Cup team against Ukraine

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Chris Eubanks is replacing an injured Taylor Fritz in the lineup for the United States against Ukraine in the Davis Cup. Fritz is the top-ranked American man at No. 9. He has a hip injury. The 32nd-ranked Eubanks reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon last year. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in a Davis Cup match against No. 498 Viacheslav Bielinskyi. The day’s other match is Sebastian Korda of the U.S. against Oleksii Krutykh. Eubanks is from Atlanta and played college tennis at Georgia Tech. The best-of-five-match series is being held in Lithuania because of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Liberty bringing back core of last season’s WNBA Finals run. Diggins-Smith signs with Storm

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty are bringing their core group back and trying to add another piece with prized free agent Nneka Ogwumike while Seattle signed Skylar Diggins-Smith as WNBA free agency tipped off Thursday. The Liberty, who made it to the WNBA Finals last season before losing to the Las Vegas Aces, met with Ogwumike, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because on-going negotiations were private. New York assigned a franchise tag to Stewart a few weeks ago and is set to bring back free agent center Jonquel Jones, according to a person familiar with the deal. That person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made on her signing.

ESPN looks at NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto as chance to experiment with more coverage

The NHL isn’t the only one who uses the All-Star Game as a lab to test different things that could find its way into the game in the future. This weekend’s events in Toronto are also a chance for ESPN and Sportsnet to experiment with coverage ideas that could be implemented during the regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs. The NHL has allowed more access to in-game interviews of coaches, along with pre-game interviews of players at ice level during warmups. However, more locker room access remains something all broadcasters are fighting for no matter what the league or sport. The league has also allowed backup goalies this season to be interviewed during the game, something only done a few times so far.

