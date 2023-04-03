AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:23 p.m. EDT

Women’s NCAA Tournament features plethora of March Madness

DALLAS (AP) — This year’s record-breaking women’s NCAA Tournament featured breakout stars, upsets and capped off with the flamboyant Kim Mulkey leading LSU to its first basketball championship. Mulkey’s unforgettable outfits were just one of several memorable moments. There was Caitlin Clark’s 40-point triple-double in the Elite Eight game, the drama of South Carolina’s quest to complete the latest undefeated season and two No. 1 seeds being knock off before the Sweet 16. It led to the highest attendance ever in the tournament’s history to go along with stellar TV ratings in every round. The timing couldn’t be better for the sport. It all could lead to women’s basketball getting a separate TV deal when the contract expires next summer.

It’s Embiid vs. Doncic for scoring title in NBA’s final week

The NBA will have an international player as its scoring champion for the second time. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid was born in Cameroon. He is on the cusp of becoming a back-to-back scoring champion, though he and Dallas’ Luka Doncic of Slovenia might take that race down to the wire. Embiid opened up a bit of breathing room on Sunday when he had 28 points in the 76ers’ loss to Milwaukee while Doncic scored 28 in the Mavericks’ overtime loss to Atlanta.

MASTERS ’23: 20 years after protests, women still look ahead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — It’s been 20 years since the biggest controversy in Masters history. Martha Burk protested the all-male membership at Augusta National. Nine years later, the club had its first female members. More noticeable is the landscape beyond one club and one tournament. The PGA of America had its first female president. The president of the Korn Ferry Tour is a woman. The Royal & Ancient Golf Club voted to accept women as members. Former PGA president Suzy Whaley says she’s happy with where women in golf is headed, but more help is needed to get to where they need to be.

Caitlin Clark’s dazzling season ends short of title for Iowa

DALLAS (AP) — Caitlin Clark accomplished so much that had never been seen in any NCAA Tournament before, by any woman or man. It wasn’t enough to get Iowa a victory in its first national championship game. The Hawkeyes lost 102-85 in a frustrating and foul-plagued finale against LSU. Clark scored 30 points, giving her a record 191 in this tournament. The dazzling Iowa-born guard still has another season or two remaining with the Hawkeyes because as a 21-year-old junior, she’s not eligible for the WBNA draft.

LSU’s Reese unapologetic over gestures to Iowa star Clark

DALLAS (AP) — LSU’s Angel Reese isn’t apologizing over gestures toward Iowa star Caitlin Clark late in the Tigers’ 102-85 victory in the NCAA championship game. Reese waved her hand in front of her face, then later pointed toward her finger as if to say a ring was coming. The “Bayou Barbie” has social media buzzing with comments supporting her for trash talk that’s just part of the game and condemning her for lacking grace in victory. Reese says nobody makes an issue “when other people do it.” Clark says she was focused on the handshake line and didn’t see any of the gestures.

A San Diego St-UConn title game brings Fab Five memories

HOUSTON (AP) — Thirty years ago, a group of disrupters with baggy shorts changed college basketball as we know it. Those Michigan freshmen known as the Fab Five ended up one win short of the title. That is exactly where San Diego State, a team coached by former Fab Five assistant Brian Dutcher, finds itself in 2023 during another transformative period in college hoops. The Aztecs, who will face UConn in the title game, are a team forged quickly through the newly liberated transfer portal and enriched by opportunities that have sprung from name-image-likeness deals. All those were distant dreams for those brash Michigan players in the 1990s but part of something they started pushing for back then.

Jim Nantz bids a fond farewell to March Madness

HOUSTON (AP) — Jim Nantz could fill an evening weaving tales of the great games and buzzer-beaters he’s had the privilege to call over a storytelling career that made his the voice of March Madness for nearly four decades. But when asked about his favorite moments as he prepared for the 354th and final game of that journey, he wanted to talk about underdogs. It’s the teams that don’t get much time in the limelight that Nantz works overtime for. He wants to tell their stories the right way. It makes this year’s Final Four a fitting time to go out. It was filled with teams nobody expected. A storyteller’s paradise, Nantz called it. Even though this is it for basketball, the 63-year-old broadcaster will stay on CBS for golf and football coverage.

Orioles run wild in first 2 games with pitch clock rules

The Baltimore Orioles were off and running in the first two games of the pitch clock era. The Orioles stole five bases in their opener at Boston and then five more in the series’ second game. They became the first team with 10 steals in their first two games since at least 1901. The new clock in the majors means pitchers can’t delay too long when trying to hold runners close, and there’s also a limit on pickoff throws. Teams are stealing at a success rate of 83.3% so far. That’s up from 75.4% last year.

Davidson relishes new role with the US players union

While the women’s national team fought for and won its landmark equal pay contract with U.S. Soccer last spring, new players’ association officer Tierna Davidson believes there is so much more to be done. The women continue to advocate for better wages and treatment in the game both nationally and internationally as the team prepares for this summer’s Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Davidson has been elected as an officer for the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association, it was announced Monday.

UFC, WWE combine to form $21.4B sports entertainment company

WWE and the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship will combine to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company. A new publicly traded company announced Monday will be formed that houses the UFC and WWE brands, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. taking a 51% controlling interest in the new company. Existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% stake. The new business will be lead by Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel. Vince McMahon, executive chairman at WWE, will serve in the same role at the new company.

