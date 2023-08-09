AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:23 a.m. EDT

Rays All-Star pitcher McClanahan is likely to miss the rest of the season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Shane McClanahan’s season may be over due to an injured left arm. Rays manager Kevin Cash said before Tuesday night’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals that it’s “highly unlikely” McClanahan will pitch again this season. Cash said Tommy John surgery is among the options under consideration. McClanahan is scheduled to undergo further medical examination. McClanahan has an 11-2 record with a 3.29 ERA in 21 starts. He left a start last week against the Yankees in New York because of tightness in his left forearm.

Round of 8: Women’s World Cup is wide open after so many heavyweights eliminated

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States’ hold on the Women’s World Cup is over, and two-time champion Germany also exited the tournament. Olympic gold medalist Canada was bounced, and Marta and her Brazil team were knocked out before she had a chance to become the first player to score in six World Cups. Yes, the heavyweights of women’s soccer have all been eliminated, and yes, it has created a wide-open World Cup. The eight teams that advanced to the quarterfinals represent some traditional powers, one previous World Cup winner and two teams making their debut in the final eight.

Much-needed payout grows to life-altering levels for tiny teams that advance in Women’s World Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Players who reached the knockout round of the Women’s World Cup got larger individual bonuses that can be life-changing to many of them. FIFA designated $30,000 for each of the 732 players on the 32 teams that played in the World Cup. The payout rises to $60,000 for players on the 16 teams that advanced out of group play. Players in the quarterfinals get $90,000. That’s a significant payday for the teams that have had financial disputes with their federations over pay and support.

Georgia fires football staffer who survived fatal crash, less than a month after lawsuit

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has fired the football recruiting staffer who survived a January crash that killed player Devin Willock and another recruiting staffer, less than a month after she filed a lawsuit against the university’s athletic association. The school issued a statement saying Victoria “Tori” Bowles was dismissed because she refused to cooperate with an internal investigation into the crash. Her attorneys claim she is being retaliated against for filing the lawsuit, which also names former Georgia player and first-round NFL draft pick Jalen Carter. The Jan. 15 crash killed Willock and the driver of the Ford Expedition, Chandler LeCroy.

Kyle Tucker’s 9th-inning grand slam off Félix Bautista lifts Astros to 7-6 victory over Orioles

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Tucker’s grand slam off Félix Bautista in the top of the ninth inning gave the Houston Astros a 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Houston trailed 5-0 after Ryan Mountcastle and Adley Rutschman homered off Framber Valdez in the first and second innings, but the Astros pulled off a remarkable comeback in the ninth against arguably the game’s most dominant closer. Pinch-hitter Jon Singleton led off the ninth with a walk, and Jose Altuve followed with a single. Bautista struck out Alex Bregman, but Yordan Alvarez hit a long single and Tucker connected on the ninth pitch of his at-bat for his 20th homer of the year.

Analysis: USA Basketball’s World Cup quest off to a fast start, with bonds being forged

They’re finishing each other’s sentences already. They’re sitting side by side at breakfast. They’re talking on defense, getting everyone involved on offense, celebrating each other’s successes as if this team has been together for years. It hasn’t been years. It didn’t even take a week. That’s a good sign for USA Basketball’s men’s World Cup team. Getting along as a 12-man unit guarantees nothing in terms of wins, losses and medals, but it was an important first step for the Americans.

Scherzer sharp as Rangers beat A’s for ninth straight win

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Max Scherzer had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over seven innings and the Texas Rangers extended their longest winning streak in seven years to nine games, beating the last-place Oakland Athletics 6-1. Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young winner whom the Rangers acquired in a trade from the Mets on July 30, worked efficiently through the worst offense in the majors in front of another sparse crowd of 5,419 at the Coliseum. The 39-year-old right-hander retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced and didn’t allow a hit until JJ Bleday’s leadoff homer in the fourth. Scherzer also walked two.

Previewing the preseason AP Top 25: Tide outside top 3? Anybody but Georgia at No. 1? Where’s TCU?

The last time Alabama was ranked lower than No. 3 in the preseason AP Top 25, Nick Saban had not yet won a national championship with the Crimson Tide. There is a very real possibility that when the new preseason AP Top 25 is unveiled on Aug. 14, ’Bama could be squeezed out of the top-three for the first time since 2009. Will two-time defending champion Georgia start No. 1 for only the second time in school history? Can Michigan make a case? And how will voters treat TCU as it tries to follow-up last season’s magical run to No. 2?

PGA Tour commissioner Monahan meets with players with low attendance, few details on Saudi deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan doesn’t have a lot of details to share with players on the proposed deal with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. That’s according to two of players attending his first meeting with players since Monahan returned to work three weeks ago. Rickie Fowler says there’s a lot of moving parts. Tom Hoge says there’s a real possibility the deal doesn’t get finalized. Only 25 players from the 70-man field attended the 90-minute meeting. Several top players already have been involved in remote meetings from their position on the policy board or advisory council.

ACC leaders mull adding Cal, Stanford from Pac-12; SMU also under consideration, AP sources say

Atlantic Coast Conference presidents and chancellors held a conference call but took no action on West Coast expansion with California and Stanford. That’s from a person with knowledge of the situation who spoke with The Associated Press. Another person with knowledge of the ACC’s discussions says conference leaders are also talking about SMU as a possible addition. The Pac-12 is down to four schools committed to the conference beyond the upcoming school year: Cal, Stanford, Oregon State and Washington State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.