AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:22 p.m. EDT

Tiger Woods ends his season by missing the cut in the British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods has ended his season by missing the cut at the British Open. That wasn’t a big surprise after he opened with a 79. He followed with a 77 at Royal Troon on Friday. At 156, that matches the highest 36-hole score of his pro career. He set a Masters record by making the cut for the 24th straight time. But he missed the cut at the last three majors and it wasn’t very close. Woods says he needs more tournaments to be sharp. But playing more risks not being ready for the majors. Woods says he won’t play until December.

Olympic success or failure can hinge on the snap of a finger, a tiny wobble or even a gust of wind

Mike Conley spent most of the 1980s ranked among the top triple jumpers in the world. So, heading into the U.S. Olympic trials in ’88, there was very little thought given to the idea he wouldn’t finish in the top three and make the trip to Seoul. In a sport embedded inside an Olympic world where gold medals are won, and careers can be made, by the most minuscule of fractions — of seconds or inches or centimeters — what toppled Conley’s hopes had nothing to do with a measuring tape. The Associated Press spoke to Conley and other athletes about how they prepare to avoid those disappointments and the impact of those lifechanging finishes.

Stories on athletes and lifechanging Olympic finishes that altered the course of their careers

Several athletes discuss how close finishes of races and events during the Olympics altered the course of their careers. Those athletes include Simone Manuel, Michael Phelps, Edwin Moses, Jonathan Horton, Christian Smith and Alicia Sacramone Quinn.

Durant returns to practice with US basketball team, 1 week before Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant practiced with the U.S. Olympic basketball team on Friday, a major step toward getting him back on track for the Paris Games that open next week. It was Durant’s first time on the floor with the team this summer. He strained his calf a few days before the July 6 start of training camp in Las Vegas and missed the team’s first three exhibition games. The U.S. is 3-0 in its pre-Olympic tune-ups, beating Canada in Las Vegas and then defeating Australia and Serbia at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, earlier this week before traveling to London.

EA Sports College Football 25, among most anticipated sports video games in history, hits the market

EA Sports College Football 25, among the most highly anticipated sports video games of all time, has flooded the market. The game officially launched Friday, with EA Sports increasing its server capacity during early access to handle the crush of players. EA Sports has said its goal for the game was “to feel like a love letter to college football and its fans.” Gamers waited more than a decade for the franchise’s next installment after it was halted in 2013 amid questions about compensating athletes depicted in the game.

Clippers trade Russell Westbrook to Jazz. He’s expected to join the Nuggets after a buyout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Kris Dunn. ESPN reports that the Jazz are expected to buy out the former NBA MVP’s contract so Westbrook can sign with the Denver Nuggets. Utah also got the right to swap second-round draft picks in 2030, the draft rights to center Balsa Koprivica and cash. Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star and the 2017 MVP with Oklahoma City. He was traded for the fifth time in his career.

Judge and Ohtani are the MVP favorites, but there’s plenty of time left in baseball’s award races

The oddsmakers say Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are the front-runners for baseball’s MVP awards. Judge is the favorite in the American League and Ohtani in the National League. That’s according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Other favorites include Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers for the AL Cy Young Award and Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes for NL Rookie of the Year. The NL Cy Young race is a bit more up in the air. Atlanta’s Chris Sale is a very slight favorite at the moment.

Daniel Brown makes late birdies for a 1-shot lead over Shane Lowry in wind-challenged British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Daniel Brown delivered the biggest surprise of them all at the British Open. The wind changed direction at Royal Troon and seemed to fool everyone except Shane Lowry. He played the links a few weeks ago and knew how to handle the wind from the opposite direction. Lowry had a 66 for his best start ever in a major. And then came Brown, a 29-year-old from England. Playing in the second-to-last group, he birdied two of the last three holes for a 65 to lead in his major championship debut. Tiger Woods had a 79. Rory McIlroy shot 78.

Tiger Woods in danger of missing cut at British Open again after 8-over 79 at Royal Troon

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods had another disappointing round at a major championship. Woods’ 8-over 79 on Thursday at Royal Troon left him in danger of missing the cut for a third straight time at the British Open. Woods says “I need to shoot something in the mid-60s tomorrow to get something going on the weekend.” Woods now has 14 consecutive rounds in the majors without breaking par dating to a 69 in the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship. It’s his highest score to start a major since an 80 in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay.

Utah State fires coach Blake Anderson for ‘significant violations of his contractual obligations’

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State has fired coach Blake Anderson for “significant violations of his contractual obligations.” Thursday’s move came 16 days after the school informed Anderson that he would be dismissed following an external review that found he failed to comply with Title IX policies regarding the reporting of sexual misconduct cases. Nate Dreiling, who had been Utah State’s defensive coordinator, was elevated on July 2 to interim coach for the upcoming season. Anderson was given two weeks to respond to the university’s decision. Anderson’s attorney says all legal remedies will be pursued on his behalf.

