AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:22 a.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani shows he’s “built differently,” slugs 2-run HR in first exhibition game with Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani needed just three exhibition at-bats to show what a $700 million man can do for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese star hit a two-run homer in his first game wearing Dodger blue, working a full count in the fifth inning before blasting an opposite field homer off righty Dominic Leone that just cleared the left-field wall. Ohtani was hitless in his first two plate appearances, striking out on four pitches in the first inning before hitting a hard grounder into a double play in the third.

Maxed out: Strus sinks 59-footer at the final horn, sending Cavaliers to 121-119 win over Mavericks

CLEVELAND (AP) — Max Strus drilled a 59-footer as time expired, his fifth made 3-pointer in the final four minutes, to give the Cleveland Cavaliers a wild 121-119 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. After the Mavericks took the lead on P.J. Washington’s dunk with 2.9 seconds left, the Cavs quickly inbounded the ball Evan Mobley, who passed back to Strus — who made four 3s in a span of 67 seconds down the stretch to keep Cleveland close. Strus then took a dribble before launching his shot from well beyond mid-court. As it swished through the net, Strus was tackled to the floor by teammates as the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse crowd erupted.

BYU ends No. 7 Kansas’ 19-game home win streak, 76-68

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Dallin Hall and Jaxson Robinson scored 18 points apiece as BYU rallied from a 12-point deficit to beat seventh-ranked Kansas 76-68, ending the Jayhawks’ 19-game home winning streak in their first matchup as Big 12 foes. Hunter Dickinson had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Jayhawks, who were just 3 of 15 from 3-point range and 19 for 31 at the foul line. Dajuan Harris Jr. added 12 points, KJ Adams Jr. scored 11 and Johnny Furphy finished with 10 for Kansas. BYU won despite heavy foul trouble in part by going 13 of 34 from behind the 3-point arc. It was the Cougars’ first game at Allen Fieldhouse since 1971.

The US women fought to raise the level of soccer worldwide, and now the competition is much tougher

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. national team has fought for years to raise the level of women’s soccer across the globe, but that doesn’t make its inevitable losses to teams it once dominated any easier. The U.S. fell 2-0 to Mexico at the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. The loss was only the second time Mexico has beaten the U.S. The only other Mexico victory in the 43-game series was in 2010, a 2-1 win at a World Cup qualifying match. Coming as it did after some difficult times for the U.S. team, the most recent loss was inevitably going to raise questions.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid expresses sorrow over parade shooting, offers hope to avoid future tragedies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid walked to the podium Tuesday in Indianapolis with a message that went beyond the football world. He paid tribute to the woman who was killed two weeks ago at the city’s Super Bowl celebration — and with togetherness and love tragedies could be avoided in the future. It’s the first time since the Feb. 14 shooting that killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan and left 22 injured, that anyone from the organization spoke publicly about the incident.

Sean Payton hints at moving on from Russell Wilson, says Broncos have to hit on ‘the next one’ at QB

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton says he won’t know until next week at the earliest if he’s moving on from quarterback Russell Wilson. But Payton did hint at an upcoming split when he suggested it’s imperative for the team to hit on ‘the next one’ at quarterback. A solid starter has been elusive for the Broncos ever since Peyton Manning’s retirement in 2016. They’ve churned through 13 starting quarterbacks since then. Wilson was believed to be the answer but he’s won just 11 of 30 starts and was benched for Jarrett Stidham in December.

20 years since NHL’s record-setting brawl, fighting is down across the league but not going anywhere

Twenty years ago, the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators set the NHL record for penalty minutes in a brawl-filled game. Since then, fighting has evolved to the point of being rare but not gone. Don’t expect it to be banned. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has said fighting has a place in keeping down the temperature of games, and a bevy of rule changes and the salary cap have done their part to reduce the fisticuffs. There are still roughly 300 each season, or one every four to five games.

UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards signs NIL deal in Canada, but can’t talk about it in the US

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards signed a big name, image and likeness contract this week with Adidas Canada, but wasn’t allowed to speak with reporters about it for fear that promoting the deal might jeopardize her student visa. Under current United States law, Edwards, who is from Kingston, Ontario, and other international students can’t hold a job in the US or actively participate in NIL endorsements here. Edwards has not announced if she will join teammate Paige Bueckers and forgo the WNBA draft to return to UConn next season. She said Tuesday it will be a basketball decision, but acknowledged that the ability to make money might have “a little influence.”

Offseason QB derby could be dictated by what Bears do with the No. 1 pick and Justin Fields

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Chicago Bears already faced this decision once — keep quarterback Justin Fields or start anew with the No. 1 overall pick. A year ago, they stuck with Fields and traded the pick to Carolina. And what they do this time could have a serious impact on how the draft goes as well as what other teams do with quarterbacks they could deal. The list could include teams with the first four picks — Chicago, Washington, New England and Arizona. It could even include teams such as the New York Giants, Atlanta and Pittsburgh.

US men’s soccer to play exhibition against Brazil on June 12 at Orlando, Florida

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play Brazil in an exhibition at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on June 12 ahead of the Copa América. The game follows a June 8 friendly against Colombia at Landover, Maryland. The matches are in a FIFA international fixture window, which means top Europe-based players will be available. The Americans open the Copa América against Bolivia at Arlington, Texas, on June 23, play Panama four days later at Atlanta and close group play July 1 against Uruguay at Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.