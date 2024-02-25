AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:21 p.m. EST

Cody Bellinger is returning to the Cubs on an $80 million, 3-year contract, AP source says

Cody Bellinger is going back to the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to an $80 million, three-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The slugger can opt out of the deal after each of the first two years. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a physical. Bellinger’s return would be a big win for the Cubs, who waited into spring training as the center fielder explored his options in free agency. He hit a career-best .307 with 26 homers, 97 RBIs and 20 steals in 130 games for Chicago in 2023.

Duke’s Filipowski hobbled after fan collision during court-storming following Wake Forest’s win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Duke star big man Kyle Filipowski was hobbled after a collision with a fan rushing onto the court to celebrate Wake Forest’s win against the eighth-ranked Blue Devils. The 7-footer had ice on his right knee when talking to reporters afterward. Filipowski told reporters it was “ridiculous” that more wasn’t done to slow the court-storming fans to allow the Blue Devils to get off the court. Duke coach Jon Scheyer also called it a “dangerous thing.” The collision involving Filipowski offered the latest example of potential dangers from court-storming. That included a fan colliding with Iowa women’s basketball star Caitlin Clark last month.

Byron, Busch and other NASCAR drivers are still adjusting to Atlanta’s reconfigured track

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — NASCAR drivers are still making adjustments in the third year of Atlanta Motor Speedway’s reconfigured track with higher banks. Even William Byron, who has two wins at Atlanta on the new-look track, says he wouldn’t want to race in Atlanta every week. Ford drivers won seven of the top nine spots in qualifying for Sunday’s race. Michael McDowell won his first pole in his 467th career start, edging Joey Logano. Byron, who is coming off last week’s Daytona 500 win, qualified 11th. Kyle Busch says repaving the track was necessary but he wishes the higher banks had not come with the new surface.

CEO of Ford demands Red Bull resolution of investigation into team principal Christian Horner

The CEO of Ford Motor Co. has insisted on a resolution into the investigation of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner in a letter sent to the team. The letter dated Friday from Ford CEO Jim Farley expressed his displeasure with “the unresolved allegations of inappropriate behavior by Red Bull Racing leadership.” A copy of the letter was obtained Sunday by The Associated Press. Farley noted in the letter it had been 11 days since Ford first requested further information into the investigation. Horner has denied any wrongdoing and this week said he also wanted a quick resolution to the investigation. Ford is set to become Red Bull’s engine partner in 2026.

English League Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool goes to extra time with score 0-0

LONDON (AP) — The English League Cup final between Chelsea and Liverpool has gone to extra time after finishing 0-0 in regulation at Wembley. Both teams had chances to win the match with Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo heading against the post in the first half and Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher seeing an effort come back off the upright after the break. Each team also had goals ruled out for offside as chances came and went at both ends.

Patrick Kane returns to Chicago with the Detroit Red Wings

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane looks rejuvenated at the moment in his first season with the Detroit Red Wings. Perfect timing for his long-awaited return to his first NHL home. Kane leads the Red Wings into Chicago for his first game against the Blackhawks since he was traded to the New York Rangers a year ago. The 35-year-old winger has four goals and six assists in a seven-game points streak since returning from a lower-body injury. Kane helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015 during the best stretch in franchise history.

How this AP photographer captured a unique splash at the swimming worlds with an underwater camera

While covering the World Aquatics Championships in Qatar, AP Photographer Lee Jin-Man looked for standout photo opportunities in the pool. He worked with divers and colleagues to make sure his underwater camera was always in the right spot. Here’s how he captured this extraordinary image.

Jen Pawol becomes the first woman to umpire a spring training game since 2007

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It took eight years but Jen Pawol made the leap from the minors to a major league game spring training contest when she umpired the Grapefruit League opener between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals at CACTI Park of The Palm Beaches on Saturday. Pawol’s spring training debut marked the first time since 2007 that a woman umpired a major league spring training game, last done by Ria Cortesio. With a ponytail coming out of her ballcap, Pawol was stationed at third base.

MLB union says 2-second cut to pitch clock too soon for some pitchers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball’s move to slice two seconds off the pitch clock with runners on base is too much, too soon, according to the head of the players’ union. MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said on Saturday that pitchers around the league are concerned about injuries now that the pitch clock is moving from 20 seconds to 18 seconds with men on base in 2024. The pitch clock will stay at 15 seconds with no one on base. MLB introduced a new rules package last season that radically cut game times by about 25 minutes, which was the quickest games have been played since 1984. MLB still wants to shave a few more minutes off game times, cutting the pitch clock even more for the upcoming season.

Eric Beiniemy expected to join UCLA as associate head coach, offensive coordinator, AP sources say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eric Bieniemy is expected to become UCLA’s associate head coach and offensive coordinator, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the contract are still being worked out. Bieniemy, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, spent the past season in Washington. He wasn’t retained by new Commanders coach Dan Quinn, who replaced Ron Rivera. Bieniemy joins DeShaun Foster’s staff at UCLA. Foster took over after Chip Kelly left to become the offensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.