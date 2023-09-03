AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:20 a.m. EDT

Prime shocker: Colorado upsets No. 17 TCU 45-42 in Deion Sanders’ debut as Buffs coach

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Deion Sanders already has a big win for Colorado. Shedeur Sanders, the coach’s son, threw for a school-record 510 yards with four touchdowns as the Buffaloes pulled off an opening shocker with a 45-42 win over 17th-ranked TCU, last year’s national runner-up. The game-winner was a 46-yard catch-and-run by freshman running back Dylan Edwards on a fourth-down play with 4:25 left. Edwards caught three TD passes and ran for another score. Two-way starter Travis Hunter, the former top recruit who came with the quarterback and coach from FCS team Jackson State, had 11 catches for 119 yards and an interception.

Heisman winner Caleb Williams throws 5 TD passes and No. 6 USC routs Nevada 66-14

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 6 Southern California blew out Nevada 66-14 for its second consecutive win to open the season. Caleb Williams threw for 319 yards and hit Tahj Washington with two of his five touchdown passes in another dominant performance by the Heisman Trophy winner. Zachariah Branch, Michael Jackson III and Brenden Rice also caught TD passes. Stanley Ta’ufo’ou returned a fumble 23 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Nevada freshman AJ Bianco threw a 77-yard touchdown pass to Jamaal Bell on his first career pass attempt during the fourth quarter of the Wolf Pack’s season opener.

Carlos Alcaraz’s variety makes it tough to choose shots at the US Open. He still keeps winning

NEW YORK (AP) — Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz has moved into the fourth round at the U.S. Open for the third year in a row. The top-seeded Alcaraz eliminated No. 26 Dan Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Next for Alcaraz is a matchup against Matteo Arnaldi, a 22-year-old from Italy who is ranked 61st. Arnaldi made it this far at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time by beating No. 16 Cam Norrie in straight sets. Women advancing Saturday included Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina and Madison Keys. Sabalenka can overtake No. 1 Iga Swiatek atop the WTA rankings depending on their results the rest of the way in New York.

Beck throws and runs for TDs to launch new era as No. 1 Georgia rolls past UT-Martin 48-7

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Carson Beck overcame a sluggish first half to throw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Mekhi Mews and No. 1 Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, leaned on its defense to beat Tennessee-Martin 48-7. Georgia showed it must make progress on offense if it can realize its dream of becoming the first team to win three straight national championships in The Associated Press poll era. The Bulldogs were outgained in the opening quarter and led only 17-0 at halftime. Beck, placed in the difficult position of following Stetson Bennett’s successful reign at quarterback, gained momentum in the second half.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Believe the hype! Coach Prime delivers thrilling upset in debut for Colorado

Deion Sanders’ debut as Colorado coach was billed as a big deal of a closely watched offseason. There was plenty of skepticism about just how good the Buffaloes could be after an unprecedented roster makeover in Boulder. Sanders’ Buffaloes delivered beyond even the loftiest expectations, upsetting No. 17 TCU. The team with nearly 90 new players beat the team that played for the national championship last season, and Coach Prime called out the doubters when it was over. Get ready to see a whole lot of CU this September.

Acuña homers in 3rd straight game against Dodgers as Braves win 4-2 in 10 for 6th in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered for the third straight night at Dodger Stadium and Orlando Arcia hit a three-run shot in the 10th inning that sent the streaking Atlanta Braves to a 4-2 victory over Los Angeles. Bryce Elder pitched six effective innings and the Braves won their sixth consecutive game, becoming the first major league club to reach 90 wins this season. Atlanta will try for a four-game sweep Sunday in this much-anticipated matchup between the top two teams in the National League.

Novak Djokovic comes back after dropping the first 2 sets to beat Laslo Djere at the US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic has come all the way back from a two-set deficit to beat Laslo Djere 4-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in the third round of the U.S. Open to avoid what would have been his earliest exit there since 2006. The match began under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night and did not wrap up until more than 3 1/2 hours later, concluding just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Djokovic has won three of his men’s-record 23 Grand Slam titles at Flushing Meadows and been the runner-up a half-dozen times, including in 2021. Djere was seeded 32nd and trying to make it to the fourth round at a major tournament for the first time. Both men are from Serbia.

Australian Hijikata, who plays Tiafoe at US Open, stands as obstacle to Americans’ Grand Slam hopes

NEW YORK (AP) — Rinky Hijikata knows what he’s facing at the U.S. Open, and it’s more than just Frances Tiafoe. The Australian’s deepest run at a major tournament has positioned him as the only obstacle standing between the U.S. and a guaranteed spot in the men’s semifinals. Unless Hijikata wins his next two matches, the Americans’ hopes of ending a 20-year Grand Slam drought will be alive deep into the second week. So Hijikata knows the fans will be against him Sunday when he faces the 10th-seeded Tiafoe, and if he gets past that to play the winner of the all-American matchup between No. 14 Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton in the quarterfinals.

No. 12 Tennessee routs Virginia 49-13 as Cavs return to football after shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Milton III threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as the 12th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers routed Virginia 49-13 in the season opener for both teams and the Cavaliers’ first game in 294 days. Tennessee and Virginia marked the Cavs’ first game since a shooting left three players dead last November with a moment of silence before kickoff. The Vols also wore a sticker on the back of their helmets with the numbers of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. Tennessee scored on its opening drive and never trailed in a neutral site game that felt much more like a Vols’ home game.

No. 3 Buckeyes overcome sluggish showing to extend winning streak over Hoosiers, 23-3

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Miyan Williams rushed for two touchdowns and No. 3 Ohio State beat Indiana 23-3 for its 23rd consecutive season-opening victory. Quarterback Kyle McCord was 20 of 33 with 239 yards and one interception since being named the Buckeyes starter. It was a sluggish performance from the Buckeyes, who led 10-3 at halftime and 13-3 until late in the third quarter. But the Buckeyes pulled away late to extend the FBS’ longest active winning streak in a series to 28.

