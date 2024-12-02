AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:22 p.m. EST

Panic among spectators at soccer game kills at least 56 in the West African nation of Guinea

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — Officials and witnesses say chaos erupted at a soccer game in Guinea after fans protested a referee’s call and thousands of panicked spectators tried to flee the stadium, leaving at least 56 people dead in the West African nation. A journalist covering the game for a local sports website tells The Associated Press many of the dead were crushed as they tried to escape through the stadium gates. The world’s latest sports crowd disaster unfurled Sunday in the second-largest city in the military-run nation. Information there is sparse and government-controlled at the best of times. It was not immediately clear how much the death toll from the Nzerekore disaster is expected to grow.

Houston’s Al-Shaair apologizes for hit on Jacksonville’s Lawrence that led to concussion

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Azeez Al-Shaair took to X to apologize to Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence after his violent blow to the quarterback’s facemask led to him being carted off the field with a concussion. Back in the starting lineup after missing two games with a sprained left shoulder, Lawrence scrambled left on a second-and-7 play in the second quarter of Houston’s 23-20 win on Sunday. He initiated a slide before Al-Shaair raised his forearm and unleashed on the defenseless quarterback. In the long post, Al-Shaair says “To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening.”

Jets are sticking with struggling Aaron Rodgers as their starting quarterback

Aaron Rodgers will remain the New York Jets’ starting quarterback despite speculation the team could bench him in what has been a disappointing season. Interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said during a video call that he still believes Rodgers, who turned 41 on Monday, gives the Jets their best chance to win. Rodgers was 21 of 39 for 185 yards and touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Isaiah Davis but also had an interception returned 92 yards for a touchdown by Leonard Williams in the Jets’ 26-21 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Kansas holds off Auburn for No. 1 in AP Top 25 as SEC grabs 3 of top 4 spots; UConn slides to No. 25

Kansas continues to hold the No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. Auburn is pushing the Jayhawks in the latest poll after winning the Maui Invitational and checked in at No. 2. Two-time reigning national champion UConn nearly fell out entirely after an 0-3 week at Maui, falling from No. 2 to 25th. The Southeastern Conference had three of the top four teams with No. 3 Tennessee and No. 4 Kentucky behind the Tigers. The poll featured six new teams, headlined by No. 13 Oregon, No. 16 Memphis and No. 18 Pittsburgh.

TCU, Duke climb into top 10, Notre Dame drops in women’s AP Top 25; UCLA and UConn remain 1-2

TCU has its best ranking ever in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll after a convincing win over Notre Dame. The Horned Frogs jumped eight spots to No. 9, the first time the school has ever been in the top 10. The Fighting Irish, who were third last week, fell seven spots to 10th after losses to TCU and Utah. UCLA remained No. 1, followed by UConn, South Carolina, Texas and LSU. USC, Maryland and Duke are next.

Guardiola hits ‘reset’ with Man City floundering in the Premier League

The season starts now for Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City manager saw his team extend its remarkable winless run to seven matches and drop 11 points off the pace in the Premier League by losing 2-0 to Liverpool on Sunday. But that is all in the past for Guardiola. He says “Reset. There’s a feeling we start from here this season.” How he intends to move on from the worst run of results in his managerial career remains to be seen. It all starts Wednesday with a home game against Nottingham Forest. The midweek round of games also sees Liverpool travel to Newcastle and Arsenal host Manchester United.

Michael Andretti’s Formula 1 dream comes to bittersweet fruition without his involvement

Michael Andretti has been sidelined from his namesake motorsports organization and won’t have any role with the Formula 1 program he spent the last four years desperately trying to launch. His effort to get a program partnered with General Motors into F1 was approved last week, a month after he stepped aside from his teams. F1’s decision to expand its grid for Cadillac F1 came amidst a federal antitrust investigation into why Liberty Media refused to admit Andretti Global and after Andretti partners Dan Towriss and Mark Walter claimed controlling interest of the fledgling effort.

Alex Ovechkin skates before Capitals practice as he works to return from a broken leg

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin skated by himself before Washington Capitals practice as he works to return from a broken leg. Ovechkin wore a tracksuit and a helmet with stick in hand but no hockey gear during his light workout Monday morning. The 39-year-old broke his left fibula in a shin-on-shin collision with Utah’s Jack McBain on Nov. 18. Following further examination, he was ruled out for four to six weeks. Ovechkin scored 15 goals in his first 18 games before getting injured to move 27 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career record.

Cubs add Matthew Boyd to rotation with $29 million, 2-year contract, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have added Matthew Boyd to their rotation in their first big offseason move, agreeing to a $29 million, two-year contract with the veteran left-hander. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. The 33-year-old Boyd can earn an additional $1 million in performance bonuses over the two years. Making a successful return from Tommy John surgery, Boyd went 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA in eight starts with Cleveland this year.

Mollie Marcoux Samaan stepping down as LPGA commissioner after 3 1/2 years of record prize money

Mollie Marcoux Samaan is leaving after more than three years as LPGA commissioner. In a surprise announcement Monday, Marcoux Samaan says she will step down in January, just three weeks before the LPGA starts its 75th season. Liz Moore is the chief legal and technology officer. She’ll be serving as interim commissioner until a search committee can find a permanent replacement. Marcoux Samaan was the athletic director at Princeton when she took over the LPGA in May 2021. Prize money has soared during her tenure. She also has faced criticism for the LPGA not gaining in popularity during a rise in women’s sports.

