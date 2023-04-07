AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:22 p.m. EDT

Bengals’ Joe Mixon recharged with pointing gun at woman

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals running back Joe Mixon is again facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened her in Cincinnati earlier this year. City police issued a statement Friday announcing that they had refiled the charge “following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process” but did not provide further details. The statement also noted no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings “to preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved.” A warrant for Mixon was issued in February. But it was dismissed in court the following day.

Masters Live Updates | LIV’s Koepka shoots 67, leads Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka took advantage of prime playing conditions at Augusta National on Friday morning, shooting a bogey-free round of 67 leaving him 12-under through 36 holes and five shots ahead of the field. Several golfers still have yet to tee off, including first round co-leader Jon Rahm, who is 7 under. The other first round co-leader Viktor Hovland just took the course. But they will have some serious work to do to catch Koepka. He played particularly well on the par 5s. On those four holes he was 5-under par on Friday. Koepka has won the U.S. Open and PGA Championship twice but is zeroing in on a first Masters win after finishing second in 2019. He shot 65 on Thursday to tie for the first round lead and has only one bogey in 36 holes.

Going, going, gone: Study says climate change juicing homers

A new study finds that climate change is making major league sluggers into even hotter hitters, sending an extra 50 or so home runs a year over the fences. A study published Friday by Dartmouth College scientists did a statistical analysis of more than 200,000 balls put into play in the last few years. They say climate change added about 1% to the homer totals. The answer is physics — warmer air is thinner, and that’s less resistance on a batted ball. Climate change’s effect is not nearly as much as other factors, but the scientists say it will likely grow as climate change progresses.

Koepka living large at Masters, leads with Rahm and Hovland

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is in a three-way share of the lead at the Masters with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland. Koepka is trying to regain his reputation as a major player. Right now he gets attention as a surprise defector to Saudi-based LIV Golf. All he cares about his having healthy legs. He opened with a 65. Rahm was even more spectacular in his round of 65. That’s because he four-putted for double bogey on the first hole. He followed with seven birdies and an eagle. Hovland played bogey-free. Tiger Woods limped his way to a 74 and was nine back.

Tiger Woods’ painful Masters walk results in opening 74

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods had three birdies and five bogeys during an opening round of 74 at the Masters on Thursday, leaving him in contention to play the weekend but hardly to win the tournament. He had two tough lip-outs on the front nine, a couple of poor pitch shots that led to bogeys, and some bad luck at the 18th led to his final bogey. It was the worst opening round for Woods at the Masters since 2005, when he followed another 74 with 65-66-71 to capture the fourth of his five green jackets. But he’s hardly the same player these days. He is now a combined 16 over for his last four rounds at Augusta National.

US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new rule proposed by the Biden administration would prevent schools and colleges from enacting outright bans on transgender athletes, but it would allow certain exceptions to promote fairness or reduce injuries. The proposal sends a political counterpunch toward a wave of Republican-led states that have sought to ban trans athletes from competing in school sports. If finalized, it would become enshrined as a provision of Title IX, the landmark gender equity legislation enacted in 1972. It must undergo a lengthy approval process, however, and it’s almost certain to face challenges from opponents.

High court: Trans girl can run girls track in West Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing a 12-year-old transgender girl in West Virginia to continue competing on her middle school’s girls sports teams while a lawsuit over a state ban continues. The justices refused to disturb an appeals court order that made it possible for the girl, Becky Pepper-Jackson, to continue playing on her school’s track and cross-country teams, where she regularly finishes near the back of the pack. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas would have allowed West Virginia to enforce its law against Pepper-Jackson.

Udonis Haslem, Heat reflect on rare 20-year NBA career

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is toward the end of what has been a 20-year NBA career. He spent it all with his hometown team. Haslem was undrafted in 2002 and didn’t get NBA work right away. So he spent a year playing in France. The Heat signed him in 2003 and Haslem never left. He is only the third player in NBA history to spend two decades with one franchise. Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant are the others.

Freeze seeking top QB, tempers Auburn fans’ expectations

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Hugh Freeze’s to-do list at Auburn includes picking or bringing in a quarterback who can revive one of the nation’s worst passing offenses and closing the talent gap its Southeastern Conference rivals. Tempering expectations for the near future is also on there somewhere. Freeze is set to wrap up his first spring on the Plains this weekend with both pursuits very much in progress. He emphasizes to fans attending that day’s A-Day scrimmage that “unrealistic expectations lead to frustration.” The competition between quarterbacks Robby Ashford, T.J. Finley and Holden Geriner will continue.

Champion LSU women accepting Biden invitation to White House

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU’s national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House. University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intentions on the matter on Thursday, a day after Tigers star forward Angel Reese suggested during a podcast interview that her team should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama rather than President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Reese made the suggestion after saying she was not inclined to accept an apology from Jill Biden for suggesting that both LSU and runner-up Iowa be invited to the White House. President Biden did not follow through on that idea, inviting only LSU and men’s national champion Connecticut.

