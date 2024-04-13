AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:19 p.m. EDT

Masters weekend has three-way tie and more forgiving conditions. It also has Tiger Woods

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Perhaps the top perk for the 60 players who survived the wind at the Masters was getting a more pleasant weekend at Augusta National. Flags are flapping Saturday morning instead of crackling. There should be enough wind to create doubt. But the third round is shaping up to be more about scoring than surviving. Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler and Max Homa are tied at the top. The weekend also includes Tiger Woods. It always does at the Masters when he has been healthy enough to play. Woods set the Masters record with his 24th cut in a row. He’s seven shots back.

Braves ace Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the season after having UCL surgery

MIAMI (AP) — The Atlanta Braves say ace Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, performed the procedure on Friday. Strider complained about discomfort in his elbow after pitching four innings in Atlanta’s 6-5 win over Arizona on April 5. An MRI the next day revealed damage to his UCL. Strider was 20-5 in 2023 and led MLB in wins and strikeouts. He had a 7.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts in two starts this year.

Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, must get gambling addiction treatment, judge says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The former longtime interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to undergo court-ordered gambling addiction treatment after federal prosecutors accused him of stealing $16 million from the Japanese baseball player to pay off debts. Ippei Mizuhara’s initial appearance in federal court on Friday marked the first time the interpreter has been seen in public since the scandal exploded last month. Mizuhara’s attorney says he is seeking an agreement with the government to resolve the case. Ohtani says he is very grateful for the investigation and wants to focus on baseball going forward.

More history for Tiger Woods. He makes the Masters cut for a record 24th time in a row

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods has claimed more history at Augusta National, making the cut for a record 24th consecutive time. Of course, his sights are fixated on a far greater goal — a sixth green jacket. Woods broke the cut record he shared with three-time champion Gary Player and 1992 winner Fred Couples. Woods finished the second round at 1-over 145 for the tournament, safely above the projected cut line of 4 over. It was a grueling day for the five-time Masters champion, even more so considering the 48-year-old has endured numerous injuries, countless surgeries and a devastating car wreck that nearly cost him his right leg. He had to play the final five holes of the rain-delayed first round, then played another 18 holes after a short break.

Coyotes players are informed the team is expected to move to Salt Lake City, AP source says

Arizona Coyotes players have been informed the NHL club is expected to relocate to Salt Lake City, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting. Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong flew to Edmonton, Alberta, to tell players about the team’s potential move to Utah before the Coyotes’ game against the Oilers, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision hasn’t been announced. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in an email to the AP that Coyotes players were provided an update on the situation but that nothing regarding the franchise’s relocation has been completed yet. Potential new owner Ryan Smith solicited names for a Salt Lake City-based team earlier this week.

Ohtani hits 175th home run in Major League Baseball, tying Matsui for most by a Japanese-born player

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his 175th home run in the majors, tying Hideki Matsui for the most by a Japanese-born player. He reached the mark with a solo shot during the first inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 8-7 loss in 11 innings against the San Diego Padres. Ohtani drove an elevated outside fastball by Michael King 403 feet into the center-field stands with one out. It was his fourth homer in eight games. Earlier, a federal judge ordered Ippei Mizuhara, Ohtani’s former longtime interpreter, to undergo gambling addiction treatment in a sports betting case stemming from allegations he stole $16 million from Ohtani.

William Byron is back in Texas with more big wins since getting Hendrick’s 300th there last fall

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — William Byron got a milestone win for Hendrick Motorsports last fall at Texas and has since been to victory lane three more times for NASCAR’s winningest team. The race Sunday at Texas comes a week after Byron’s 13th career win in a 1-2-3 finish for Hendrick Motorsports at Martinsville that marked the 40th anniversary of the team’s first victory. Byron last September in Texas got Hendrick’s 300th victory. Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson is the current points leader and led 99 laps at Texas last fall. His 18 wins since joining Hendrick include the team’s record-setting 269th win in 2021 to pass Petty Enterprises for the most.

MLB batting average down 7 pct. points to .242 in 1st 2 weeks, game time up 2 minutes to 2:39

NEW YORK (AP) — The major league batting average dropped seven percentage points to .242 in the first two weeks of the season, while the average time of a nine-inning game rose two minutes to 2:39 in the second season of the pitch clock. Major League Baseball implemented restrictions on defensive shifts last year, when the batting average rose to .249 in the first 14 days from .230 the comparable period in 2022 and .235 in 2021. Last year’s final average of .248 was up from .243 in 2022 and .244 in 2021. The average rises during the course of the season as weather warms.

Agent at Bad Bunny-led firm has certification revoked by MLB Players Association

NEW YORK (AP) — A baseball agent at Bad Bunny’s Rimas Sports firm has lost his certification with the Major League Baseball Players Association. ESPN first reported the revocation, citing anonymous sources who said other agents had alleged improper benefits provided to players. The union declined to comment Friday on the reason for its decision to strip William Arroyo of his right to represent MLB players. Arroyo declined comment for now but said he would have something to say soon. The decision is subject to an appeal before a member of the American Arbitration Association, according to the union’s agent regulations.

Learn more about O.J. Simpson: The TV, movies, books and podcasts about the trial of the century

NEW YORK (AP) — The story of O.J. Simpson’s life was inherently cinematic. What started as fodder for a triumphant sports biopic abruptly became something much darker and complex as Simpson slid from fame to infamy following the killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. It’s little wonder then that Simpson’s many-chaptered life has spawned a whole ecosystem of media. Much of it rests firmly in the realm of the lurid and sensational, but The Associated Press has a list of 10 documentaries, television shows, books and podcasts that together provide a key insight into his life and influence. Among them are the Oscar-winning “Made in America” documentary and a podcast by Goldman’s sister.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.