AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:19 a.m. EST

Alabama’s Nick Saban retires after 7 national titles, most in major college football history

Alabama coach Nick Saban is retiring after winning more national championships than any other major college football coach. Saban won seven national championships and turned Alabama back into a national powerhouse that included six of those titles in 17 seasons. He made the announcement Wednesday. Saban led the Tide to nine Southeastern Conference championships and won his first national title at Alabama with a 14-0 season in 2009. Titles came again in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020. He also won a national title with LSU in 2003.

East-leading Celtics hold off West’s best Timberwolves in OT, improve to 18-0 at home

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 45 points — 14 of them in the fourth quarter and another 12 in overtime — as the Boston Celtics beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120 in a matchup of the two conference leaders to remain perfect at home. Jaylen Brown had 35 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who are 18-0 at home for the first time in franchise history. Anthony Edwards had 29 points and Karl Anthony-Towns scored 25 with 13 rebounds for Minnesota, which has the best record in the Western Conference at 26-11 and trails only Boston overall. The Celtics are 29-8.

Victor Wembanyama has 1st NBA triple-double for Spurs in 130-108 victory over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double in the NBA, leading the San Antonio Spurs to a 130-108 win over the Detroit Pistons. Wembanyama pulled off the feat in just 21 minutes playing against the franchise that was hoping to land him. Detroit had the league’s worst record last year, but didn’t get the first pick in the draft lottery. Wembanyama was 6 of 16 from the field and showed his playmaking skills on the break and in the post to surpass his previous season high of seven assists.

Pete Carroll is out as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks after 14 seasons

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll is out after 14 seasons as the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, responsible for two NFC championships and the only Super Bowl title in franchise history during his long tenure. The 72-year old coach is moving into an advisory role with the organization, according to a statement from owner Jody Allen on Wednesday. Seattle closed the regular season with a 21-20 win at Arizona on Sunday. The Seahawks entered the final two weeks of the regular season with the chance at reaching the playoffs for the 11th time with Carroll in charge, but a Week 17 loss to Pittsburgh left Seattle in need of help it didn’t get to close out the season.

UCF Knights’ defense powers team to comeback victory over No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — Jaylin Sellers scored 18 points, Darius Johnson added 17 and UCF erased a 16-point deficit to beat No. 3 Kansas 65-60 on Wednesday night. UCF’s victory came one night after No. 1 Purdue and second-ranked Houston lost.

Pro Picks: NFL’s wild-card weekend filled with reunions and rematches

Matthew Stafford vs. the Lions. Mike McCarthy vs. the Packers. Tyreek Hill vs. the Chiefs. The NFL’s wild-card weekend is all about reunions and some rematches, too. Stafford leads the Los Angeles Rams to Detroit to face his old team where he spent 12 seasons and didn’t win a playoff game. McCarthy’s Dallas Cowboys host Green Bay, the team he led to a Super Bowl title with Aaron Rodgers 13 years ago. Hill and the Miami Dolphins head to Kansas City, which won one Super Bowl with the dynamic wide receiver and one without him last season. The upstart Houston Texans take on the Browns for the second time in three weeks.

Sportsbooks pulling hard for big underdogs Packers and Steelers in the playoffs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sportsbook directors follow the money when it comes to cheering for particular teams. They are solidly behind the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Both are sizable underdogs in the NFL playoffs, with the majority of the money from casual bettors going to the favorites. The Packers are 7 1/2-point underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook in the wild-card round at the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Pittsburgh is an even bigger dog at plus-10 on Sunday at the Buffalo Bills.

Flyers coach John Tortorella lashes out at reporter about Gauthier trade report

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella lashed out at a beat reporter during his postgame news conference Wednesday night, questioning a report surrounding the trade of top prospect Cutter Gauthier on Monday. Gauthier told Flyers general manager Danny Briere that he didn’t want to play in Philadelphia or for the Flyers. Unable to sign Gauthier, Philadelphia traded the Boston College star to Anaheim on Monday for defenseman Jamie Drysdale. On Monday, a reporter with a podcast affiliated with the team said, citing an organizational source, that former Flyers forward Kevin Hayes’ “fingerprints are all over this.” Hayes, a former Boston College player, now plays for St. Louis. Tortorella took issue with the report after Philadelphia’s 3-2 victory over Montreal on Wednesday night.

Mickelson says he is too divisive to be a Ryder Cup captain

Phil Mickelson as a Ryder Cup captain? He doesn’t see that. Mickelson says on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he’s too divisive because of his involvement with LIV Golf. He says captain should be able to unify a team. Mickelson had been involved in every Ryder Cup since 1995 until he joined the Saudi-funded rival league in 2022. Mickelson says he faces too much hostility from the PGA Tour players. He knew that would be the case and he’s OK with that. The 2025 matches are at Bethpage Black in New York. Mickelson is a two-time U.S. Open runner-up there.

Report: Pelley to leave European tour for Maple Leaf Sports group

TORONTO (AP) — The Sports Network in Canada is reporting Keith Pelley is leaving the European tour as CEO. TSN says Pelley has reached an agreement to lead Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainments. That’s one of the largest sports groups in North America with ownership in six major sports leagues. Maple Leaf’s primary holdings are the Toronto Maples Leafs of the NHL and the Toronto Raptors of the NBA. Pelley would be leaving at a critical time in golf. He has worked closely with the PGA Tour and was partners in the proposed commercial deal with Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

