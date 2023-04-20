AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:18 p.m. EDT

Oakland A’s purchase land for new stadium in Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land for a new retractable roof ballpark in Las Vegas after being unable to build a new venue in the Bay Area. Team president Dave Kaval said Wednesday night that the team finalized the deal to buy the 49-acre site last week where the A’s will plan to build the stadium that will seat between 30,000 and 35,000 fans close to the Las Vegas Strip. The A’s will work with Nevada and Clark County on a public-private partnership to fund the stadium. Kaval said the A’s hope to break ground on the stadium by next year and would look to hope to be able move into their new home by 2027.

House passes trans athlete ban for girls and women’s teams

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican-led House has passed a bill that would bar federally supported schools and colleges from allowing transgender athletes whose biological sex assigned at birth was male from competing on girls or women’s sports teams. The legislation is unlikely to advance further because the Democratic-led Senate will not support it and the White House said President Joe Biden would veto it. The House action comes as at least 20 other states have imposed similar limits on trans athletes at the K-12 or collegiate level. Supporters say their effort is designed to protect fair competition in sports. Democrats criticized the effort as targeting a vulnerable group of young people for political gain.

NBA Playoffs: Ja, Giannis watch their teams get big wins

Feel better, Ja Morant. You too, Giannis Antetokounmpo. The stars watched their teammates get big series-tying wins on Wednesday night. Memphis topped the Los Angeles Lakers without Morant, Milwaukee topped the Miami Heat without Antetokounmpo, and those series are all knotted at a game apiece now. Denver beat Minnesota, taking a 2-0 lead in that series. Meanwhile, Golden State prepared Wednesday for what it’ll take to play without the suspended Draymond Green against Sacramento, with the Kings looking for their first 3-0 lead in any series since 1951. Yes, really. The 1951 NBA Finals, when they were the Rochester Royals.

Warriors will lean on dependable Looney with Green suspended

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have always been able to depend on Kevon Looney and the center realizes his role is suddenly as large as ever. The Warriors are on the ropes against upstart Sacramento and with Draymond Green suspended need the durable Looney to play big to help stave off the Kings. The Warriors might have completely fractured during training camp when Green punched Jordan Poole at practice had it not been for Looney’s voice of reason and steadying hand. General manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr largely credit Looney for keeping the peace after an incident that threatened to put the entire season in jeopardy for the defending champions. Now, with their season in jeopardy again, the Warriors will look to the unlikely Looney.

Chess, books, Netflix: Hockey goalies try anything to unplug

Goaltenders search for any activity to help them unwind and not constantly dwell on the game. Some read books. Some take the dog for a walk. Some learn how to play chess or watch Netflix shows. The point for goaltenders is to find a way to unplug and slow things down. Especially this time of year when every save is of heightened importance and replaying it in their mind can be an occupational hazard. It’s a way to make sure their dreams aren’t haunted by high-speed shots flying at them from the likes of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon or David Pastrnak.

Late non-calls irk Hurricanes, Islanders coaches in Game 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour and New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert were both irked by non-calls late in the Hurricanes 4-3 overtime win in Game 2 of that first-round playoff series. Brind’Amour pointed to an uncalled slash that he said will sideline top-line forward Teuvo Teravainen for the rest of the series with a broken hand. Brind’Amour said he was angry about the play. There was also Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield being hit with an apparent high stick shortly before Jesper Fast’s overtime winner. Lambert offered terse responses when asked about it with Carolina leading 2-0 in the series.

Haaland’s presence allowing City to evolve under Guardiola

The arrival of Erling Haaland has given Manchester City one of the most formidable scorers ever seen in English soccer and his presence is enabling manager Pep Guardiola to evolve his tactical approach in the biggest games. Guardiola is no longer wedded to the possession-based philosophy that has been the hallmark of his trophy-laden coaching career. City can now just as comfortably cede possession and play on the counterattack led by Haaland. It has worked in wins over Arsenal and Bayern Munich this season as Guardiola becomes less stubborn about the soccer style for which he has become so renowned. It could yet lead City to a first Champions League title.

Badminton keeps barring Russia as Olympic qualifying begins

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Badminton has upheld its ban on Russian and Belarusian players in international competitions on the eve of the start of Olympic qualifying. The Badminton World Federation cites security concerns and says it needs “more clarity” on proposals from the International Olympic Committee to readmit athletes from Russia and Belarus. The governing body of modern pentathlon says it will set up a “pathway” to allow athletes from the two countries back but hasn’t committed to a date. The IOC favors allowing some Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutral athletes if they aren’t part of the military and haven’t publicly backed the war in Ukraine.

Kings fans told to keep cowbells home for Game 3 at Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sacramento Kings fans making the drive to San Francisco for Game 3 of their playoff series against the Golden State Warriors should keep their cowbells at home. The Kings warned their fans that cowbells aren’t permitted in the Warriors home arena Chase Center and fans trying to bring them in will be forced to leave them at the outdoor bag check location. Cowbells have been prevalent at Kings games ever since former Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson called Sacramento a “cow town” two decades ago.

Tiger Woods has ankle surgery, rest of majors in doubt

Tiger Woods is recovering from another surgery. Woods has posted on Twitter that he had fusion surgery on his right ankle to alleviate arthritis from a broken bone. Most estimates on recovery are eight to 12 weeks. That would put into doubt whether he plays in the three remaining majors. Woods had a noticeable limp when he played in the Masters. He made the cut for a record-tying 23rd time. But he withdrew Sunday morning during the third round because of plantar fasciitis. The broken bone in his ankle stems from the February 2021 car crash in Los Angeles.

