AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:17 p.m. EST

Kentucky is the all-time No. 1 team through 75 storied years of AP Top 25 college basketball polls

Kentucky has been crowned the all-time No. 1 team after a review of 75 years of AP Top 25 polls for men’s college basketball. The Associated Press began ranking teams in January 1949 with Saint Louis at No. 1, though the Wildcats would soon take over the top spot. Teams were awarded points based on where they landed on each ballot. Kentucky had 17,852 points and North Carolina had 17,268. Duke, Kansas and UCLA rounded out the top five. Louisville was sixth, Arizona seventh and Indiana, Syracuse and Michigan State made up the top 10.

Now a mom, Naomi Osaka gets ready to make her Grand Slam return at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka is one of three former No. 1-ranked, former Australian Open champions returning to Melbourne Park for the first time as moms. The trio of Osaka, Angelique Kerber and Caroline Wozniacki got even more emphasis in a tournament of comebacks after Rafael Nadal’s return from a year-long injury layoff lasted three matches and he withdrew a week before the start of the year’s first major. Osaka has won the Australian Open twice and also has a pair of U.S. Open titles. Three-time major winner Kerber won her breakthrough title here in 2016. Wozniacki won the Australian title in 2018. She quit the tour in 2020 and had two children before returning in time for last year’s U.S. Open.

Toronto coach pounds table, rips officials after Lakers hold off Raptors 132-131 behind Davis’ 41

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic went on a furious, table-pounding tirade over the officiating after the Los Angeles Lakers shot 23 free throws in the fourth quarter of a 132-131 win over the Raptors. Anthony Davis scored 20 of his 41 points in the fourth quarter as the Los Angeles Lakers hung on for their first back-to-back wins in a month. Rajakovic was infuriated by the Lakers’ 36 free throws to the Raptors’ 13, calling it “outrageous” and “completely B.S.”

Texans’ duo of C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans highlights a big season for rookies

C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans made a memorable debut for the Houston Texans. The rookie quarterback and first-year coach became the fifth set of newcomers in NFL history to make the playoffs after leading a turnaround in Houston from last place to first in AFC South. There were some other notable accomplishments for rookies this season. Puka Nacua of the Rams set records for the most catches and yards receiving for a rookie. Detroit’s dynamic duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta also helped the Lions reach the playoffs.

Gary Woodland’s brain tumor made him fear dying. Fear is replaced by gratitude to be playing again

HONOLULU (AP) — Gary Woodland had a brain tumor that produced anxiety and a fear of dying. That fear has been replaced by gratitude to be back in golf. The former U.S. Open champion had surgery on Sept. 18. Doctors got out most of the tumor and it was benign. He no longer jolts awake in the middle of the night out of fear. He gets his first big test at the Sony Open. Woodland says he’s not sure how he made it through a summer with constant fear. Now he wants to see how well he can stay focused over four days.

Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat agree on largest contract ever for NBA coach, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat have agreed on a long-term contract extension. Spoelstra is in his 16th season as head coach in Miami and his 29th overall with the franchise. He started in the video room and eventually becoming a scout, an assistant coach and then Pat Riley’s hand-picked successor as head coach in 2008. Spoelstra has three NBA championship rings, two of them coming as Miami’s head coach. A person with knowledge of the agreement who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms were not revealed publicly said Spoelstra and the team agreed on an eight-year extension worth around $120 million.

Ken Klee happily trades Costa Rican vacation for coaching pro women’s hockey team in Minnesota

Ken Klee happily traded a vacation in Costa Rica for the opportunity to coach the newly launched Professional Women’s Hockey League franchise in Minnesota. The former NHL defenseman got the call to coach after Charlie Burggraf stepped down for personal reasons a week before the start of the season. Klee has Minnesota off to a 2-0 start and enjoyed having his team play its home-opener in front of a women’s pro hockey record crowd of 13,316 fans. The 52-year-old is no stranger to women’s hockey. He coached the U.S. national women’s team to win gold at the 2015 and ’16 world championships.

Miami Marlins in agreement to hire Rachel Balkovec as director of player development, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the deal confirmed an MLB.com report that the Miami Marlins are in agreement with Yankees minor league manager Rachel Balkovec to become their director of player development. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the deal. Balkovec wrapped up her second season as manager at Class A Tampa in September.. She debuted with the team in April 2022 with a win as the first woman to manage the affiliate of a Major League Baseball team.

Rays shortstop Wander Franco faces lesser charge as judge analyzes evidence in ongoing probe

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Wander Franco is facing a lesser charge after a judge in the Dominican Republic analyzed evidence that alleges the Tampa Bay Rays shortstop had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl and paid her mother thousands of dollars for her consent. Franco was originally accused of charges including commercial and sexual exploitation and money laundering. Those charges respectively carry up to 30 years, 10 years and 20 years of prison. He now stands accused instead of sexual and psychological abuse, according to a judge’s resolution that The Associated Press obtained on Tuesday. Franco has not been formally accused. If found guilty on the new charge, he could face between two to five years in prison.

Warriors forward Draymond Green committed to playing without ‘antics’ that have plagued him

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green is vowing a commitment to playing without the “antics” that have plagued him on the court throughout his career, working over the past month on ways to control his emotions and not let hostility take over. Through therapy, Green says he has learned techniques to better deal with tense moments during games when he has previously lost his cool, embracing the idea of improving himself after being disciplined by the NBA with an indefinite suspension last month. Green insists he has “cost my team enough” and feels a sense of urgency to get back on the court and help the Warriors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.