AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:17 p.m. EDT

Mage wins star-crossed Kentucky Derby amid 7th death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two more horses died in the hours before 15-1 shot Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length, making it seven in all and casting a shadow over the 149th edition of the world’s most famous race. Early favorite Forte was scratched in the morning because of an injury, the fifth horse to drop out in the run-up to the Derby. The deaths dealt further blows to a sport already reeling from a series of doping suspensions and breakdowns. Two Phil’s finished second and 4-1 favorite Angel of Empire was third in front of a crowd of 150,335 on a warm and partly cloudy day at Churchill Downs.

LeBron’s Lakers rout Warriors 127-97, take 2-1 series lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series with a comfortable 127-97 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds, and a slow-starting LeBron James finished with 21 points, eight assists and eight rebounds. D’Angelo Russell hit five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who remained unbeaten at home in the postseason with a strong defensive effort against the defending NBA champions. Stephen Curry scored 23 points and Andrew Wiggins had 16 in a collective stinker for the Warriors.

Butler scores 28, Heat top Knicks 105-86 for 2-1 series lead

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler returned from his sprained ankle to score 28 points, Max Strus added 19 and the Miami Heat topped the New York Knicks 105-86 to take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series. Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Miami and Kyle Lowry added 14 points for the Heat, who never trailed. Jalen Brunson scored 20 for New York, which got 15 from Josh Hart, 14 from RJ Barrett and 12 from Immanuel Quickley. Julius Randle added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks. Game 4 is Monday.

Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73

Vida Blue, a hard-throwing left-hander who became one of baseball’s biggest draws in the early 1970s and helped lead the brash Oakland Athletics to three straight World Series titles before his career was derailed by drug problems, has died. He was 73. The A’s said Blue died Saturday but didn’t give a cause of death. Blue was voted the 1971 American League Cy Young Award and Most Valuable Player after going 24-8 with a 1.82 ERA. Blue finished 209-161 with a 3.27 ERA ad 2,175 strikeouts over 17 seasons with Oakland, San Francisco and Kansas City (1982-83).

Canelo beats Ryder by unanimous decision in return to Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Canelo Alvarez returned home and remained the undisputed super middleweight champion, beating John Ryder by unanimous decision before more than 50,000 fans in his first fight in Mexico since 2011. Alvarez bloodied the British challenger’s nose and knocked him down, cruising to the victory by scores of 120-107 on one card and 118-109 on the other two to improve to 59-2-2. Ryder had his four-bout winning streak stopped and is 32-6. It was Canelo´s first fight since he had surgery on his left wrist last March. Before the fight, he said the injury slowed him down in his previous four fights, including his loss to Dmitry Bivol a year ago.

Edmonton ties series with Knights after 5-1 victory in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each scored twice and the Edmonton Oilers tied their Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece with a 5-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Game 3 is Monday in Edmonton, where the Oilers were 23-12-6 during the regular season. Drasaitl, who scored four goals in the first game, has now tallied at least one point in the first eight games of the postseason, posting 17 points. McDavid, meanwhile, is on a seven-game point streak, with five goals and 11 assists. Evan Bouchard also scored for the Oilers, while rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner stopped 30 shots. Ivan Barbashev scored the lone goal for Vegas.

Celtics, Nuggets seek 3-1 series leads over 76ers, Phoenix

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A pair of Game 4s await as the NBA’s conference semifinals continue Sunday. The Celtics visit the 76ers. The Nuggets visit the Suns. Both Boston and Denver hold 2-1 series leads. The 76ers have lost two straight games in the series and James Harden has continued to struggle since a fantastic Game 1 effort. Devin Booker scored 47 points and Kevin Durant added 39 to keep the Suns alive with a Game 3 victory.

LeBron James’ son Bronny commits to play basketball at USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James says he will play basketball at the University of Southern California in the fall. LeBron James’ oldest son abruptly announced his much-anticipated decision on social media Saturday, about two hours before a Lakers playoff game. The 18-year-old James was a McDonald’s All-American just like his father, but he was among the few uncommitted elite high school basketball prospects heading into the summer. The namesake son of the top scorer in NBA history played at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, an outer suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles known for educating scions of the sports and entertainment industries.

U.S. earns final semifinal spot in International Crown

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lexi Thompson made back-to-back birdies on the back nine and the United States earned the final spot in the semifinals of the LPGA’s International Crown team match-play event. The U.S. clinched the semifinal berth late in the round when China lost its second match to England but got a half-point anyway when Thompson and Danielle Kang rallied to tie Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom and Maja Stark. Sweden won Pool A when Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall beat Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu 1 up and will play Pool B runner-up Australia in the semifinals on Sunday. The U.S. will take on Thailand in the other semifinal.

Across town from show dogs, a labor to save suffering ones

NEW YORK (AP) — The Westminster Kennel Club is set to crown the cream of the canine elite on one of tennis’ most storied courts next week. At the same time, another 19th-century institution across town will be tending to dogs that have had far more troubled lives. New York is home to both the United States’ most prestigious dog show and its oldest humane society, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Some proceeds from the very first Westminster dog show, in 1877, helped the young ASPCA build its first dog and cat shelter years later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.