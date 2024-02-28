AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:15 p.m. EST

Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner stays in charge after complaint dismissed

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Red Bull has dismissed the allegations against team principal Christian Horner, closing an investigation that had overshadowed the start of the Formula 1 season. Horner will remain in charge of the champion F1 team after Red Bull’s internal investigation cleared him of alleged misconduct toward a team employee. Red Bull said in a statement Wednesday that it “can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.” Red Bull won all but one race last season and its driver Max Verstappen is the three-time defending champion.

MLB wants to make starting pitching more prominent, but it’s a tough task in today’s game

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Major League Baseball wants to put a greater emphasis on starting pitching. But it’s a tricky situation in the era of openers and hard-throwing relievers. Big league starters averaged 15.4 outs and 85.1 pitches last year, according to Sportradar, and 15.6 outs and 84.9 pitches in 2022. But the numbers were 17.4 and 93.1 as late as 2015, and 17.8 and 98.6 in 2000. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in October that the league is considering lowering the maximum of 13 pitchers per team to 12 possibly as soon as the 2025 season — with the goal of making starting pitching more prominent.

Kirk Cousins and Chris Jones head an NFL free agents list filled with star-quality players

NFL teams could find a Pro Bowl quarterback, an All-Pro defensive lineman or a future Hall of Fame wide receiver and plenty more star-quality players when the free agency period begins on March 13. Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones and Mike Evans are among the best players who will be available on the open market unless their teams use a franchise tag by March 5. They’ll be joined by running backs Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs, edge rushers Josh Allen, Brian Burns and Danielle Hunter and several other talented players. Defensive line is the deepest position while offensive tackle has the fewest starting-caliber players on the list.

‘What NIL stands for: Now it’s legal’: Ruling frees booster-backed groups to negotiate with recruits

The NCAA claimed that if a court barred it from enforcing rules against name, image and likeness compensation being offered to recruits it would make an unmanageable situation even worse. Those who work with the booster-funded organizations called collectives say lifting those rules will bring much-needed clarity. Last week, a Tennessee judge granted a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit against the NCAA. The association is still trying to sort out what exactly it means, but most who work on NIL deals for college athletes believes they will be able to operate more freely.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF and the ATP tennis tour have a 5-year sponsorship deal that includes the rankings

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and the men’s professional tennis tour have agreed to a five-year partnership that includes naming rights for the ATP rankings. The latest move into sports by the kingdom was announced Wednesday. The ATP already had a deal that placed its Next Gen ATP Finals — a tournament for players 21 and under — in Jeddah through 2027. This new arrangement includes courtside branding for the PIF at the season-ending ATP Finals and tournaments in Indian Wells, California; Miami, Madrid and Beijing. The tour’s announcement Wednesday touted ways in which it hopes the sport will continue to grow in Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Kim is joining LIV Golf for the rest of 2024. And maybe beyond

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — LIV Golf has made it official: Anthony Kim is joining the Saudi-funded league. He’ll be competing the rest of the season as a wild card. That means Kim won’t be affiliated with any of the 13 teams. But he’ll be eligible to accrue points. And if the 38-year-old Californian plays well enough, he could earn a permanent spot on LIV in 2025. Kim is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour who stepped away nearly 12 years ago with injuries. He has been out of the public eye ever since then. LIV Golf Jeddah starts Friday in Saudi Arabia.

Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to save salary cap space, AP source says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, according to a person familiar with the decision. The move gives the the Super Bowl champions $12 million in much-needed salary cap space. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year, $30 million deal two years ago but struggled to live up to the contract. He had some memorable moments in the playoffs but had only 42 catches for 687 yards and two scores in 2022 and 21 catches for 315 yards and a touchdown this past season.

American Logan Sargeant heads into 2nd F1 season stronger, hopes to deliver for Williams

Even before Logan Sargeant finished his rookie Formula 1 season, a set of expectations were given to the American on what he needed to do to keep his ride at Williams. It still took until December for Williams to confirm Sargeant would get a second season. He was the last driver finalized for this year’s 20-car grid. But he enters the new season that begins this weekend in Bahrain, he’s already ahead of schedule. Sargeant has gained more than 11 pounds in offseason training that should help him with the handling of his car.

Shohei Ohtani shows he’s “built differently,” slugs 2-run HR in first exhibition game with Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani needed just three exhibition at-bats to show what a $700 million man can do for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Japanese star hit a two-run homer in his first game wearing Dodger blue, working a full count in the fifth inning before blasting an opposite field homer off righty Dominic Leone that just cleared the left-field wall. Ohtani was hitless in his first two plate appearances, striking out on four pitches in the first inning before hitting a hard grounder into a double play in the third.

The US women fought to raise the level of soccer worldwide, and now the competition is much tougher

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. national team has fought for years to raise the level of women’s soccer across the globe, but that doesn’t make its inevitable losses to teams it once dominated any easier. The U.S. fell 2-0 to Mexico at the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. The loss was only the second time Mexico has beaten the U.S. The only other Mexico victory in the 43-game series was in 2010, a 2-1 win at a World Cup qualifying match. Coming as it did after some difficult times for the U.S. team, the most recent loss was inevitably going to raise questions.

